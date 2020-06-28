« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience  (Read 182328 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,612
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1520 on: June 28, 2020, 04:33:52 pm »
Good luck to him, was a very decent right back for those first three seasons he was here.

Think he started out at Palace originally, they could do with a right back I think.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1521 on: June 28, 2020, 05:23:35 pm »
Good luck Clyney, wherever you go next 👍
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1522 on: August 31, 2020, 01:39:36 pm »
Don't think I've seen him linked to a single club?
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1523 on: October 13, 2020, 09:47:44 pm »
Hes been training with Palace and according to The Athletic will be signing a short term deal. Best of luck to him, great player on his day for us.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,675
    • @hartejack
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1524 on: October 13, 2020, 11:17:11 pm »
Strange career - looked really promising at Southampton and got his big move to us the age of 24.  Seemed to fit in well, although we were in a period of transition between Rodgers & Klopp.  Then he seems to have had his prime years taken away from him due to injury - as a consequence of which he's missed a Champions League Final, England's (apparently) best international tournament in years, and been off the radar when we've won the European Cup and our long-awaited league title.  Feel for him a bit.

Palace looks a good option though - it's his home area and he started his career with them.  Is it Joel Ward who's their first choice right-back?  He can compete for regular starts there and hopefully get his career back on track.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1525 on: November 27, 2020, 08:26:02 pm »
Starting for Palace i see

Good luck to him
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,284
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1526 on: March 14, 2022, 10:25:59 pm »
He had £100m in his back pocket tonight. Riled him right up at the end
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1527 on: March 14, 2022, 11:38:43 pm »
Always though Clyne was a bit underrated in these parts - it doesnt help his time was massively overshadowed by the emergence of Trent following the injury issues.

What we had was an honest, quick, defensively solid full back who was serviceable going forward. Certainly as good a right back as wed had since Arbeloa and Finnan Id say.

He played well tonight.

Hes never going to get further England contention (Walker, Trent, James, Lamptey, Livramento - England are blessed at Right Back at present)  but its good to see him playing well again.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,622
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1528 on: March 15, 2022, 09:27:19 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 14, 2022, 11:38:43 pm
Always though Clyne was a bit underrated in these parts - it doesnt help his time was massively overshadowed by the emergence of Trent following the injury issues.

What we had was an honest, quick, defensively solid full back who was serviceable going forward. Certainly as good a right back as wed had since Arbeloa and Finnan Id say.

He played well tonight.

Hes never going to get further England contention (Walker, Trent, James, Lamptey, Livramento - England are blessed at Right Back at present)  but its good to see him playing well again.

I totally agree with this. He wasn't someone that would get you double figure assists, but he was the first right back we'd had in about five years who could keep up with play (he wouldnt play a defence splitting pass, but he's decent and safe in possession) and then cover back effectively. For years our fullbacks were barely getting out to pressure crossers let alone block them as was Clyne's strength
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1529 on: March 15, 2022, 09:58:28 am »
I don't think he was ever underrated on here - I certainly don't remember calls for him to be replaced the way there were with other players - but people did get very frustrated with his constant injury problems and absences. I still suspect there were off-field issues involved that we'll hear about someday, but glad he's getting games in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1530 on: March 15, 2022, 10:01:42 am »
He was a good solid player for us and pretty important in helping us back into the CL. Probably not talked about much because his replacement is just so so much better.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1531 on: March 15, 2022, 11:40:21 am »
He's always been defensively sound and rarely looks phased when being attacked.

It's just going forward and in possession he's quite limited and yesterday again showed that.

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1532 on: March 15, 2022, 03:20:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 15, 2022, 11:40:21 am
He's always been defensively sound and rarely looks phased when being attacked.

It's just going forward and in possession he's quite limited and yesterday again showed that.
He was basically Wan Bissaka a few years earlier, with more mobility and crossing capability, without the outrageous price tag or expectations.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1533 on: March 15, 2022, 03:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 15, 2022, 09:58:28 am
I don't think he was ever underrated on here - I certainly don't remember calls for him to be replaced the way there were with other players - but people did get very frustrated with his constant injury problems and absences. I still suspect there were off-field issues involved that we'll hear about someday, but glad he's getting games in the Premier League.

i remember him as an ever present. think his injury problems were happening in his later career when his contract was winding down with us and also coincide with the unstoppable force that is trent.

I was one of those who was actually unhappy when he was sold or let go. I am in that boat where defenders are supposed to defend first and clyne was and think still is a good EPL standard defender. Thats shows how much i know about footie ;D
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1534 on: March 15, 2022, 03:31:12 pm »
Fucking hell I forgot there was a big furore when he went out on loan :lmao

Who was it who was really losing their shit?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,200
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1535 on: March 15, 2022, 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 15, 2022, 11:40:21 am
He's always been defensively sound and rarely looks phased when being attacked.

It's just going forward and in possession he's quite limited and yesterday again showed that.

indeed.

And it was the 2nd part of that statement that meant he was never the ideal full back for a Jürgen Klopp team. But he played an important role early in Kloppos time here.  Of course worked perfectly for Liverpool with the emergence of Trent.

Good to see him playing again in recent weeks, and he played very well last night. Hes not played a great deal of football all things considered in the last 3 years or so.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1536 on: March 15, 2022, 03:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2022, 03:20:22 pm
He was basically Wan Bissaka a few years earlier, with more mobility and crossing capability, without the outrageous price tag or expectations.

And he didn't hit the spinarooni every time someone tried dribbling at him.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1537 on: March 16, 2022, 12:03:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 15, 2022, 03:31:12 pm
Fucking hell I forgot there was a big furore when he went out on loan :lmao

Who was it who was really losing their shit?
People on /r/LiverpoolFC always get worked up at stuff like that.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1538 on: March 16, 2022, 12:53:27 am »
He's played 34 games in the last 5 years and he's 31. It would be great if he got a couple of full seasons in now he's approaching full fitness (after his ACL), good for him, he's a very capable player.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • An absolute p***k
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1539 on: March 16, 2022, 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 14, 2022, 11:38:43 pm
Always though Clyne was a bit underrated in these parts - it doesnt help his time was massively overshadowed by the emergence of Trent following the injury issues.

What we had was an honest, quick, defensively solid full back who was serviceable going forward. Certainly as good a right back as wed had since Arbeloa and Finnan Id say.

He played well tonight.

Hes never going to get further England contention (Walker, Trent, James, Lamptey, Livramento - England are blessed at Right Back at present)  but its good to see him playing well again.

I'm not sure he was, think most saw him as that solid player that would give you a 7/10 performance every week even when the team as a whole performed poorly. It's nice to see him back home and playing well, hopefully he can stay fit and finish his career on a high.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,030
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1540 on: March 16, 2022, 11:27:28 pm »
A very likeable full back for me. Shame he never kicked on after his first season in which he was good, he didn't look the same in the next season, and I don't think anybody could complain with Trent coming through. Shame after that he wasn't available and able to get games ala Tsimikas this season.

Glad to see him playing football and hope he can continue regularly til calling it a day
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1541 on: March 18, 2022, 07:02:59 pm »
disgraceful from Klopp to let him go. its come back to bite us now
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,956
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1542 on: March 21, 2022, 07:28:14 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 07:02:59 pm
disgraceful from Klopp to let him go. its come back to bite us now

Have you ever stopped to think maybe Clyne wanted to go?

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1543 on: March 21, 2022, 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on March 21, 2022, 07:28:14 am
Have you ever stopped to think maybe Clyne wanted to go?

So? I get that we want to do whats best for a players career, but thats two games now that we've badly missed Clyne since he left.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1544 on: March 21, 2022, 11:56:26 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on March 21, 2022, 07:28:14 am
Have you ever stopped to think maybe Clyne wanted to go?

no we let him go. its all Klopps fault and its coming back to haunt us now.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • An absolute p***k
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 12:20:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 21, 2022, 11:56:26 pm
no we let him go. its all Klopps fault and its coming back to haunt us now.

Better sack him then for not keeping a back-up Right Back that wanted to move on!
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • Red since '64
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 06:16:22 pm »
🤩🤩😆

Hes back where he started, and I wish him well. I saw him make his debut at Selhurst, my son-in-law is a Palace season ticket holder and I went fairly regularly in those days; hes bulked up a lot since those early appearances - he was just a skinny kid. Johnny Williams was a teenage sensation as was Wilf Saha. Williams was the one the Palace regulars pinned their hopes on, and injuries have probably been instrumental in his never achieving his potential.

I think Joel Wards improvement in form delayed Clynes first team regular status last season.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 06:32:02 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 18, 2022, 07:02:59 pm
disgraceful from Klopp to let him go. its come back to bite us now

I know it's a joke but as far as I know Clyne didn't bad mouth us so he doesn't deserve this
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 