Strange career - looked really promising at Southampton and got his big move to us the age of 24. Seemed to fit in well, although we were in a period of transition between Rodgers & Klopp. Then he seems to have had his prime years taken away from him due to injury - as a consequence of which he's missed a Champions League Final, England's (apparently) best international tournament in years, and been off the radar when we've won the European Cup and our long-awaited league title. Feel for him a bit.



Palace looks a good option though - it's his home area and he started his career with them. Is it Joel Ward who's their first choice right-back? He can compete for regular starts there and hopefully get his career back on track.