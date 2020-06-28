Always though Clyne was a bit underrated in these parts - it doesnt help his time was massively overshadowed by the emergence of Trent following the injury issues.
What we had was an honest, quick, defensively solid full back who was serviceable going forward. Certainly as good a right back as wed had since Arbeloa and Finnan Id say.
He played well tonight.
Hes never going to get further England contention (Walker, Trent, James, Lamptey, Livramento - England are blessed at Right Back at present) but its good to see him playing well again.