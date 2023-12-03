« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?  (Read 2404310 times)

Offline jackh

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8240 on: December 3, 2023, 02:42:18 pm »
Anyone know of anywhere you can download the match in full as a torrent file after the event? Think I'm just going to try to avoid the result at this stage - the streams are shite today.

Used to use Rojadirecta but it doesn't seem to be working at the moment.
Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8241 on: December 6, 2023, 06:35:03 pm »
.
Sheffield United vs Liverpool : League Match 15 : Wednesday 6th December - an 7.30pm kick off





Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool is live on TV in the UK on Amazon Prime Video - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4667983/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/sheffield-united-liverpool-live-stream/1275920 & https://vipleague.im/football/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://techclips.net/2023/s3 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-20.php & https://p2pstreams.net/hd-stream-6 & https://freesportstime.com/total/soccer3.php & https://nizarstream.com/stream/24190 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch3.php & https://hockeyweb.live/news/daily/she06 & https://hdenjoy.xyz/ehd-2.php & https://buzter.xyz/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool & https://s2watch.link/1 & https://s2watch.link/27 & https://anchorlot.com/ne-kosteringlive1.php & https://pawastreams.info/sheffield-vs-liverpool/66123 & https://eplwebcast.com/live-stream-6 & https://realstreams.org/kick-off-6 & https://papa4k.online/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-418.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-594.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-93.php & https://fsl-stream.im/espn-p1

& https://v4.soccerstreamlinks.com & https://totalsportek.pro/game/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool/14626 (multiple links)

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_174462614 (multiple links & languages)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8242 on: December 6, 2023, 06:39:10 pm »
Thanks oojason  :champ
Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8243 on: December 6, 2023, 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: jackh on December  3, 2023, 02:42:18 pm
Anyone know of anywhere you can download the match in full as a torrent file after the event? Think I'm just going to try to avoid the result at this stage - the streams are shite today.

Used to use Rojadirecta but it doesn't seem to be working at the moment.

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new - where you can find a link for each Liverpool match; some features just highlights, some full match replays, and also some torrent links.


However, of late, a couple of the more widely-used and better websites featuring full match replays are no more (soaring overheads etc) - and a few of the quality uploaders of our matches have also seemed to have called it a day too. And so any links to the full match replays are taking considerably longer to appear than before...


If you're still stuck tonight for a link send me a PM later (as a reminder) and I'll have a look around.


Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on December  6, 2023, 06:39:10 pm
Thanks oojason  :champ

Thanks mate - hopefully there a few good ones in there :thumbup
Offline bradders1011

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8244 on: December 6, 2023, 07:41:46 pm »
Anyone else's Prime really stuttering?
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8245 on: December 7, 2023, 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  6, 2023, 07:41:46 pm
Anyone else's Prime really stuttering?
very late to the party

whilst it didnt stutter or buffer exactly the picture quality at times was dreadful
Offline tubby

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8246 on: December 7, 2023, 09:55:27 am »
Was fine for me on Prime, no problems.  But then my telly is on a wired connection and my internet is pretty nippy.
Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8247 on: December 9, 2023, 11:54:56 am »
.
Crystal Palace v Liverpool : League Match 16 : Saturday 9th December - a 12.30pm kick off





Crystal Palace v Liverpool is live on TV in the UK on TNT Sport 1 - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Crystal Palace v Liverpool is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4667990/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/crystal-palace-liverpool-live-stream/1276668 & https://vipleague.im/football/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-11.php & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://techclips.net/2023/s2 & https://nizarstream.com/stream/24239 & https://pawastreams.info/c-palace-vs-liverpool/66242 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch1.php & https://elgoles.pro/total/t11 & https://alexsportz.online/HD/spe-90.php & https://anchorlot.com/rinline-kosteringlive1.php & https://hdenjoy.xyz/ehd-90.php & https://p2pstreams.net/hd-stream-2 & https://sportsnest.co/t1-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool & https://papa4k.online/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-31.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-343.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-123.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-463.php & https://fsl-stream.im/btspp1 & https://fsl-stream.im/bein-sports-en & https://fsl-stream.im/astro-supersport1 & https://s2watch.link/30

& https://v5.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11352455 & www.totalsportk.org/soccer/crystal-palace-liverpool/1276668 (multiple links)

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81ryst%D0%B0l_%D1%80%D0%B0l%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_175238360 (multiple links & languages)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8248 on: December 9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm »
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .
Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8249 on: December 9, 2023, 12:11:21 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

They are way better than listening to Neville and co. I mean waaayyyyyy better
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8250 on: December 9, 2023, 12:12:56 pm »
I thought the two that were on my stream most recently were excellent. 
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8251 on: December 9, 2023, 12:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on December  9, 2023, 12:11:21 pm
They are way better than listening to Neville and co. I mean waaayyyyyy better
Defo neville anyways 😂🙌🏻
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8252 on: December 9, 2023, 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

My missus has actually turned Utd games off, not due to how shit they are, but because of the female pundits, either due to their voice being so high pitched its like nails on a blackboard or just the utter wham some of them chat. Lucy Ward and Fletch today are the dream team of annoyance, can't stand either one.

Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8253 on: December 9, 2023, 12:22:16 pm »
Glad i'm not alone in my thinking so . Joey Barton has only ever been right twice in his life female pundits in men's game and Jarrell Quansah after that he is a moron .
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8254 on: December 9, 2023, 12:25:29 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:22:16 pm
Glad i'm not alone in my thinking so . Joey Barton has only ever been right twice in his life female pundits in men's game and Jarrell Quansah after that he is a moron .

All I want out of comms is to be able to stand their voice and they talk sense, don't care if male or female, just be good at the job.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8255 on: December 9, 2023, 12:26:53 pm »
Is it controversial to just say I think pretty much every pundit on telly is shite
Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8256 on: December 9, 2023, 12:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  9, 2023, 12:26:53 pm
Is it controversial to just say I think pretty much every pundit on telly is shite

Not controversial at all. 100% correct in fact.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8257 on: December 9, 2023, 12:33:04 pm »
Okay....

On another tip, as always,thanks, Jason. :wave




https://fabtech.work/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool/
Offline Fromola

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8258 on: December 9, 2023, 12:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  9, 2023, 12:26:53 pm
Is it controversial to just say I think pretty much every pundit on telly is shite

Stopped listening to all of them years ago. Any ex footballer with anything worth saying is in coaching, not punditry
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8259 on: December 9, 2023, 12:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  9, 2023, 12:26:53 pm
Is it controversial to just say I think pretty much every pundit on telly is shite

Nah, Ally McCoist is good, Clive was quite good the other night too
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8260 on: December 9, 2023, 12:47:16 pm »
Commentary on the USA Network is fucking shite, rather listen to women pundits all day long. Costantly banging on about our Covid title, Klopp complaining etc. Hope we smash these c*nts so this commentator cries his way home.
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8261 on: December 9, 2023, 12:48:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December  9, 2023, 12:47:16 pm
Commentary on the USA Network is fucking shite, rather listen to women pundits all day long. Costantly banging on about our Covid title, Klopp complaining etc. Hope we smash these c*nts so this commentator cries his way home.

Agreed bring back the women! These 2 are fucking boring as shit.
Offline trenchtownrasta

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8262 on: December 9, 2023, 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

Unnecessary.
Offline Schmohawk

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8263 on: December 9, 2023, 01:21:35 pm »
Any luck in finding non-stuttering streams?
Offline markedasred

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8264 on: December 9, 2023, 01:24:30 pm »
Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8265 on: December 9, 2023, 01:26:44 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8266 on: December 9, 2023, 01:30:50 pm »
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8267 on: December 9, 2023, 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

Curious where you think this concept of free speech comes from? You're on a privately run forum with moderators. There is no free speech here.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8268 on: December 9, 2023, 01:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December  9, 2023, 01:43:02 pm
Curious where you think this concept of free speech comes from? You're on a privately run forum with moderators. There is no free speech here.

Are you implying privately run businesses shouldn't respect free speech?
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8269 on: December 9, 2023, 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on December  9, 2023, 01:53:00 pm
Are you implying privately run businesses shouldn't respect free speech?

I'm saying that privately run businesses can regulate what speech appears on their platforms.
Offline sminp

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8270 on: December 9, 2023, 01:54:25 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

Found Joey Bartons RAWK account
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8271 on: December 9, 2023, 04:10:04 pm »
Here we go now the wokey crew are in call me all sorts .
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8272 on: December 9, 2023, 06:27:21 pm »
My stream on vipbox was fine for 101 minutes then bang out went the lights!
Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8273 on: December 11, 2023, 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 04:10:04 pm
Here we go now the wokey crew are in call me all sorts .
&
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Oh great a female pundit on a men's game again . There is nothing wrong with female presenters but all these pundits is a joke . Everyone thinking it but no one saying it .  Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

Wind your neck in, eh?

It was you who got the thread locked last time, and you're back posting similar stuff in your first post in here this time... then maybe have a re-think about what you're saying.


The match hadn't kicked off yet and you're complaining about 'women commentators on a man's game' again (or a female commentator in particular... that you don't know the name of?)

Yes, some commentators are annoying. Yes, some may have the effect of nails on chalkboard, but it isn't because they're women.

Male commentators have been the same - or worse - for years, many have spouted utters bollocks - yet I can't remember you gobbing off about that in here before...


The best/worst commentator thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=239047.10760 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340523.0


Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 12:09:07 pm
Anyways i'm getting banned for this i say . Free speech and all that . Misogynist now I am I suppose .

^ I hope so. A pathetic passive-aggressive gaslighting attempt at 'poor me for talking utter bollocks' - especially continuing on from the last time you got the thread locked.

And 'woke' isn't the insult you seem to think it is - or want it to be. When school starts up tomorrow, go and ask a teacher to explain it to you.

Or perhaps you'd be better off talking to the moderator who locked the thread and deleted your shite posts the last time? Rather than regurgitating similar shite in here yet again. Or feel free to PM me to continue this conversation, by all means.

Everyone who has had the misfortune to read your posts in here is already a little dumber for experiencing your 'contributions'. Perhaps better luck baiting fellow Reds elsewhere? Or maybe go rethink why it is you've posted like a right fucknugget in here - despite acknowledging you'll likely be in trouble or banned for it.

Offline oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8274 on: December 11, 2023, 03:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  9, 2023, 06:27:21 pm
My stream on vipbox was fine for 101 minutes then bang out went the lights!

Yeah, they seem to be struggling with the considerable additional extra time in matches this season.

If you click on 'more streams for this game link' in the yellow bar just above the video image you'll likely find a few alternative streams still broadcasting... though it could also be worth having a backup stream at the go, especially for any late-running games or for post-match content etc.

https://1stream.soccer usually has a decent amount of post-match content - if indeed there is any provided by the broadcaster (as we may not be the main game featured).
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8275 on: December 11, 2023, 03:57:31 pm »
Online PaulF

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8276 on: December 11, 2023, 04:11:27 pm »
Presumably the United game will be on comedy central?
Offline 18 yard line

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8277 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 am »
Anyone know when the next batch of televised fixtures (February games) are due to be announced?
Online Titi Camara

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8278 on: Today at 05:54:39 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on December  9, 2023, 04:10:04 pm
Here we go now the wokey crew are in call me all sorts .
Misogynist c*nt
