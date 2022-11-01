« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?  (Read 2129940 times)

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,661
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7640 on: November 1, 2022, 09:02:26 pm »
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7641 on: November 1, 2022, 09:59:04 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline 51cam

  • Because 5 + 1 = 7 ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7642 on: November 1, 2022, 10:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on November  1, 2022, 08:40:01 pm
No commentary? This is brilliant!

This is the way to go. Much better!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,179
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7643 on: November 6, 2022, 04:08:46 pm »
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7644 on: November 6, 2022, 04:30:53 pm »
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7645 on: November 6, 2022, 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on November  6, 2022, 04:30:53 pm
This seems to be our one - http://1stream.link/soccer/tottenham-hotspur-liverpool-live-stream/939170

This one is better, there's no annoying thing in bottom right of screen that I can't get rid of or mute.

http://ft.freestreams-live1.com/skysmain/

Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
LFC v Derby tonight is being shown live on VOOT (India) provided you don't have a UK IP address.

Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline Dynamo Kev

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm »
LFC v Derby tonight is being shown live on VOOT (India) provided you don't have a UK IP address.

Also showing on ESPN+ if you can access it.
Logged

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Dynamo Kev on Today at 05:51:38 pm
LFC v Derby tonight is being shown live on VOOT (India) provided you don't have a UK IP address.

Also showing on ESPN+ if you can access it.

Both of these are subscription channels though?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,179
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 06:55:40 pm »
Multiple streams on here.  :wave

https://xxxxx.to/sc_1

https://xxxxx.to/sc_2
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:42 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:40 pm
Multiple streams on here.  :wave

https://xxxxx.to/sc_1

https://xxxxx.to/sc_2

Stream 41 is working with the added benefit of Spanish commentary, but how the hell do you get it full screen?  Every time I try, it just opens another window in my browser.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,179
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Have you tried double clicking on the screen mate?  :D
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 07:45:32 pm
Stream 41 is working with the added benefit of Spanish commentary, but how the hell do you get it full screen?  Every time I try, it just opens another window in my browser.

Thanks for going through them all and finding one.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online AFX

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 07:59:40 pm »
41 is not our game. It's Sevilla
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. Some kind of high powered mutant never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 08:08:12 pm »
The game is on BEIN sports 2 premium (arabic) if anyone has that channel
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Louis Bimpson

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,827
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Is my stream off? I swear I just heard Derby singing the Gerrard song but it cant have been, since you knowits Derby and they werent even in the same league in 13/14
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 