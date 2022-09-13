« previous next »
Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:18:50 pm
No luck on any of the above for me ☹️
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:22:48 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:24:01 pm
Is it on Ceefax?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:36:39 pm
I've settled for R5L so at least I know the score
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:43:06 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 13, 2022, 08:36:39 pm
I've settled for R5L so at least I know the score

Me too.  Since my phone alerts were spoiling it for me anyway.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:51:12 pm
https://reditt1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-ajax-live-stream/943386
theres loads of links there.. just make sure you have a pop up /ad Blocker
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 08:52:16 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 09:01:19 pm
Quote from: capt k on September 13, 2022, 08:51:12 pm
https://reditt1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-ajax-live-stream/943386
theres loads of links there.. just make sure you have a pop up /ad Blocker

I've tried all of them multiple times and none were working.

First time in years I haven't been able to watch the game on a stream.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
September 13, 2022, 09:01:43 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Hi does anyone know where I can watch a delayed showing of today's match? The full match if possible?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 12:39:50 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 12:25:23 pm
Hi does anyone know where I can watch a delayed showing of today's match? The full match if possible?

Keep an eye out on here, mate - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

^ around 5 minutes before kick off our match will appear - with links to full match replays and highlights appearing shortly after full-time (there are usually a few links to choose from).


Some of these sites may have links to full match replays too - as well as highlights...

https://soccercatch.com
www.footballorgin.com
http://ourmatch.me
https://footyfull.com
www.footballhighlightspro.com
www.yoursoccerdose.com
http://hoofoot.com
http://highlightsfootball.com
https://highlightssoccerhd.com
www.soccerhighlights.net
https://footyfull.com
www.timesoccer.net
https://us.fullmatchsports.co

and just for highlights... https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-highlights - LFCGlobe.co.uk Match Highlights Page (for Liverpool matches only)


A few links to full game replays and highlights also appear for all of our matches in the 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread':-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993 (Index of games this season)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
Lovely jubbly thanks Jason, what would we do without you?  :thumbsup
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 02:43:36 pm »
No one got any links?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm »
Logged

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 02:51:01 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm »
Lads Ive managed to blag an iPad from work, normally use an android tablet, are these links watchable on an iPad or am I pissing in the wind.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 03:02:36 pm »
Any without female commentary?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 03:04:32 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 03:02:36 pm
Any without female commentary?

 ::)  :wanker

Are women allowed to watch?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 03:02:36 pm
Any without female commentary?
Are you fuckin' serious??
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 03:07:56 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
All my streams (about 6 of them) are dead within 30 seconds.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:08:18 pm
All my streams (about 6 of them) are dead within 30 seconds.

Same here.

Saw the goal though. Yay?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 03:02:36 pm
Any without female commentary?

Nice bit of misogyny there; impressive.  ;)
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:56:55 pm
Lads Ive managed to blag an iPad from work, normally use an android tablet, are these links watchable on an iPad or am I pissing in the wind.

Yes, but expect lots of re-directs and ads. Ive got the kickof one mentioned above running at the moment but all the others have frozen after about a minute.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 03:13:52 pm »
This one seems to be working for now at least: https://mobile.twitter.com/Liverpolnews/status/1576210897386672128
