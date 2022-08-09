« previous next »
Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 9, 2022, 09:18:52 am
Quote from: 6BigCups on August  6, 2022, 01:49:14 pm
These links are an absolute disgrace

Wow.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 9, 2022, 12:35:26 pm
Quote from: oojason on August  7, 2022, 01:05:18 pm
Thanks lads - but think it is time someone else has a go at providing the streams.

I've been doing them since the time of Rafa (games were awful image quality, much buffering... it was like watching teletext try to televise a live game ;)), but only really providing them 'en masse' for Liverpool matches since the superb and comprehensive MikaelLFC called it a day 4 years back, or so.


It is just takes up too much time and effort these days to find decent quality and reliable stream sites - among the take-downs, lazy repeater sites, fake advert sites, or sites asking for money etc. Like MickaelLFC, I could easily post up 100+ shite, dodgy, or simply poor quality streams - but have always tried to only post the better / more stable stream sites or providers (though sometimes even the best sites suffer with tech issues, from sheer demand, or simply have an off-day). Spending an hour or more putting up decent streams each match for someone to shit on them, or tell you that 'none of them work', or a couple of posts below asking 'where are the streams?' is always a kicker too. ;D


I'll keep updating the big list of 60+ stream sites list (in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0) once a month, for the rest of the season, but that'll be it for me. Plenty of good Reds on here, still - am sure someone will step up and do the streams soon enough. Up The RedMen.


noooooo!!!! thanks for all your efforts.

hopefully, like the Godfather, we can pull you back in!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 10, 2022, 11:58:51 am

Thanks for the kind words, everyone - they are much appreciated.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on August  9, 2022, 12:51:14 am
Bloodyhell Jason. Ignore such crass comments. You and the sterling efforts you provide on this forum are the standout element on here. Not sure how you manage to do it but rest assured 99% on here are grateful for it. The stuff you did in that Dalglish thread was mind blowing.

I think I just blushed mate! :-[ That is some high praise coming from yourself - and an made up you liked it - your youtube videos of older Liverpool goals (and Dave Waller's quality content) was the main reason I started trying to post some of these great Liverpool videos together on here. The negative comments are really just final push for me to give it up doing the streams - I've have been struggling to find the time, effort and energy do them for a while now - plus it is likely time for someone else to have a go at them. I'll still be doing the audio/video stuff - just not the streams. Thanks again, Timbo.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 10, 2022, 12:01:33 pm
.




Watching Liverpool for the 2022/23 season... (and my last post on doing Liverpool streams)






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool



A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.

or

click on the 'spoiler' tag below to see the list of 60+ stream sites...

Spoiler
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com
https://totalsportek.pro
https://livestream.totalsportek.com
https://redi1.footybite.cc
https://footybite.to
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv
https://redditsoccerstreams.app
http://ck.freestreams-live1.com
https://daddylive.one
https://4stream.gg/b/football.html
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-stream
https://mamahd.best
http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
http://hockeyweb.live/schedule
http://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live
https://elixx.xyz
https://nizarstream.com
https://mhdtvworld.xyz/channel/sports

http://atdhe.us
https://www.arenavision.run
https://www.batmanstream.org/soccer-football-stream
http://bilasport.stream
https://blacktiesports.net
http://buffstreamz.xyz
http://cricfree.org
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://draculastream.org/soccer
http://dubznetwork.com
https://wwww.eplsite.football
http://firstsrows.net
https://xn--firstrowsport-8xe.eu
http://goatd.me
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://hesgoal.pro
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
https://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streams
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.info
http://www.myp2p.biz/soccer
www.nontonmotogp.com/live-streaming-motogp
https://www.pawastreams.live/category/soccer-streams
http://p2pstreams.live/soccer-streams
https://tv.puresoul.live
http://www.releasesky.com
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
https://ww.soccer24hd.com/home.html
https://www.socolive.pro
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://sportsnest.co/category/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://stream-sports.org
https://techoreels.com/schedule/soccerstreams
http://www.tenorsky.com
https://totalsportek.online
https://uhdstreams.blogspot.com
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://www.yuyanlive.tv/match.html
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams - appear 30 minutes before kick off)





For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

Liverpool Season 2022/23 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 10, 2022, 12:33:10 pm
I would just like to echo all the words of appreciation for the efforts you put in Jason. You provide a real lifeline to technically feeble fans like myself. Many many thanks for all your efforts mate.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 05:55:26 pm

^ thanks mate, I really appreciate your kinds words - and from the others too.

The above list of 60+ stream sites should easily last the season (and beyond) - and am sure there'll be plenty of good Reds posting up quality streams for each match too ;D
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:40:19 pm
Which twat made Jase quit?  :wanker
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:45:31 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
Nothing works for me nowadays except ESPN Sur in Spanish, which is not a problem, but I suspect there's something wrong with my laptop. Every other stream just stutters constantly
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something" Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:55:29 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:57:26 pm
so what's happened to LFCglobe - can't find the Palace stream
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 07:57:43 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 08:01:52 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 08:02:25 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
August 15, 2022, 08:08:13 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:11:56 pm
Anyone got a good stream yet?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:14:57 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:27:49 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:34:44 pm
LFC Globe stopped showing lists?
 Techorells working fine on my tor browswer
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:38:31 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 07:39:36 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:34:44 pm
LFC Globe stopped showing lists?
 Techorells working fine on my tor browswer

Yep, working for me now too.
