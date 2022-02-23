« previous next »
Samie

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7160 on: February 23, 2022, 08:16:48 pm
Quote from: LiamG on February 23, 2022, 08:06:38 pm
all the links shared in here so far been garbage, buffering or full of viruses

hesgoal is reliable but foreign commentary

Not any more, try now.
thejbs

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7161 on: February 23, 2022, 08:32:50 pm
Ive got Tyler and warnock. Id kill for foreign coms.
paulrazor

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7162 on: February 23, 2022, 08:33:52 pm
LiamG

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7163 on: February 23, 2022, 08:51:07 pm
hesgoal gone down now too

remember the days when there were loads of decent streams
Raid

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7164 on: February 23, 2022, 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 23, 2022, 08:32:50 pm
Ive got Tyler and warnock. Id kill for foreign coms.

Warnock just likened Gelhardt to Rooney
12Kings

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7165 on: February 23, 2022, 09:45:48 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on February 23, 2022, 07:51:14 pm
I was struggling! But get rid of the ads and eventually the play button activates



A barrage of clickable ads finally gets it going, it was decent once you get passed all that cheers! great game! Can't believe BT didn't sell it back to SKY the mugs!
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7166 on: Today at 11:41:40 am
.
Watching Liverpool vs Chelsea in the 2022 League Cup Final - on Sunday 27th February, with a 4.30pm kick off...






The League Cup Final is being shown live on UK TV on... Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

The League Cup Final is being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'US Reds tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.msg18192964#msg18192964

The League Cup Final is being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4252288/chelsea-vs-liverpool


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online


For Live Audio / Radio Commentary : https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_wx0n9muc or www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0070hx6/broadcasts/upcoming (it is on BBC 5 Live)



There is a match highlights program for the League Cup Final on Sunday, from 9pm to 10pm, on the Quest TV channel (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel))

www.efl.com/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_EFL_Cup : www.youtube.com/thefootballleague/videos




For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Season 2021/22 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 


A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Capon Debaser

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7167 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm
Any links to LFCTV streams? or SKY even? Please
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7168 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:02:09 pm
Any links to LFCTV streams? or SKY even? Please

SS Main Event - https://daddylive.fun/stream/stream-38.php
SS Football - https://daddylive.fun/stream/stream-35.php

Many channels to choose from - https://daddylive.fun/24-hours-channels.php

www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : https://daddylive.fun : www.ovostreams.com/soccerstreams : https://totalsportek.pro : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://cricfree.to/football : https://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streams : https://4stream.gg/b/football.html : https://sportlemon.be/soccer : http://goatd.me


http://1stream.top/soccer/MjEzODQ1NTg1 - usually a good reliable stream.

http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/england-fa-cup/chelsea-vs-liverpool/56322 - another usually stable stream.


https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online - will have a fair few links up closer to kick off.

https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/chelsea-liverpool-live-stream/794965 - will also have a fair number of links up closer to kick off.


In general... most good stream links are still listed up in various places online in the 10-20 minutes before kick off.



And if you're ever stuck for a stream... then there are 60 stream sites - which means tons more actual stream links, here (and the list of steams is updated once a month):-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

scouseman

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Reply #7169 on: Today at 02:47:24 pm
oojason thanks for everything you do us here mate. We all value very much your contribution with links, goal replays, match replays and everything in between. I just wanted to express my thanks on final day.   
Capon Debaser

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7170 on: Today at 02:51:47 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:47:24 pm
oojason thanks for everything you do us here mate. We all value very much your contribution with links, goal replays, match replays and everything in between. I just wanted to express my thanks on final day.   
Echo what Scouseman said Jason. Thanks mate,  I could kiss ya :-*
Samie

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7171 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm
Darren G

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7172 on: Today at 04:16:55 pm
Thanks Jason.  Top work as always mate.
capt k

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7173 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7174 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm

Thanks for the kind words lads - hope all the streams work okay - and we get the result ;D
Ycuzz

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7175 on: Today at 04:35:46 pm
Hrmpf.. fair few with 'him' commentating...

Will keep looking.
Ycuzz

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7176 on: Today at 04:38:37 pm
I mean them... ugh
red mongoose

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7177 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm
Anyone found a stable stream? Having some trouble with those in the lists above.
Darren G

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7178 on: Today at 05:06:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:03:26 pm
Anyone found a stable stream? Having some trouble with those in the lists above.

All shit for me too today.
SportBilly

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7179 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm
Darren G

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Reply #7180 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
