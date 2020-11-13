last game on the sunday just confirmed.. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415912-liverpool-v-leicester-city-fixture-rescheduled
I think they are trolling us now. We also play in Europe Wednesday and then Saturday lunchtime.
Just after Klopp has been complaining about exactly that scenario.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
let's go 🔴🔴🔴NBChttps://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/leiliv-nbcsnDAZNhttps://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-uhcth635zyy21hl6wpievljo1
Hard to moan about a free stream, especially such a consistently good one.. but sometimes due to the delay there are comments floating up on the side which spoil goals etc.
