Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 13, 2020, 05:04:45 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 13, 2020, 05:06:46 PM
Quote from: GivePeasAChant on November 13, 2020, 05:04:45 PM
last game on the sunday just confirmed.. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415912-liverpool-v-leicester-city-fixture-rescheduled

I think they are trolling us now.

We also play in Europe Wednesday and then Saturday lunchtime.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 13, 2020, 05:10:59 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 13, 2020, 05:06:46 PM
I think they are trolling us now.

We also play in Europe Wednesday and then Saturday lunchtime.

Just saw that Brighton away on saturday lunch time. If we beat atalanta will make our December slighty easier as long as our luck changes..
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 13, 2020, 05:12:08 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 13, 2020, 05:06:46 PM
I think they are trolling us now.

We also play in Europe Wednesday and then Saturday lunchtime.

Just after Klopp has been complaining about exactly that scenario.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 13, 2020, 05:13:19 PM
Quote from: BoRed on November 13, 2020, 05:12:08 PM
Just after Klopp has been complaining about exactly that scenario.

Its about player safety. They dont give a single fuck.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 06:07:16 PM
Anything for tonights game?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 06:26:20 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 06:28:54 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:12:40 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:14:03 PM
Very good quality for a flash stream - https://myoplay.club/op-foot-live/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:16:13 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:20:31 PM
Quote from: ifoundaway on November 22, 2020, 07:12:40 PM
let's go 🔴🔴🔴

NBC
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/leiliv-nbcsn

DAZN
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-uhcth635zyy21hl6wpievljo1
Hard to moan about a free stream, especially such a consistently good one.. but sometimes due to the delay there are comments floating up on the side which spoil goals etc.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:28:15 PM
Quote from: JustDan on November 22, 2020, 07:20:31 PM
Hard to moan about a free stream, especially such a consistently good one.. but sometimes due to the delay there are comments floating up on the side which spoil goals etc.

DAZN is ahead of NBC, so just use that option out of the two if you want to be closer to real-time!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
November 22, 2020, 07:53:15 PM
Quote from: JustDan on November 22, 2020, 07:20:31 PM
Hard to moan about a free stream, especially such a consistently good one.. but sometimes due to the delay there are comments floating up on the side which spoil goals etc.
On the dropdown menu, just change the category.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Today at 07:29:09 PM
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Today at 07:30:57 PM
.



Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A ton of stream sites, match highlights & full game replays : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741

^ the linked post is updated a couple of times a month - so the above link is good for every Liverpool match (and also for general footy matches too)


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new

LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)
 
