Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6480 on: October 24, 2020, 09:20:03 PM
Try the entire second half.  ;D
lucas65

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6481 on: October 24, 2020, 09:58:15 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 24, 2020, 08:50:52 PM
.
http://givemeredditstreams.com/soccer/liverpool-live-stream - been working 100%

http://hhdstreams.club/hd/ch11.php - according a mate has been quality.

http://footeks.com/embed/index.php/http://www.dubsstreamz.com/ta.php - always decent

http://sportsstreams.me/soccer/live.php - big screen, usually buffer-free

http://successstudios.co/10-liverpool-vs-sheffield-united - a couple of glitches - though quality otherwise

http://bilasport.xyz/soccer/6.php - another mate says stream is good

http://stream-he who fannies about and dives around.net/embed/3t.php - I've checked this - a few pop-ups to get - though is quality...

https://mazymedias.com/assets/1.html - no buffering so far...

http://footeks.com/embed/index.php/http://www.dubsstreamz.com/ta.php - no buffering so far...

http://eddensports.com/event/2020/liverpool-vs-sheffield-united - no buffering so far...

http://liveonscore.tv/soccer-streams-embed/6102 - no buffering so far...

and a fair few more here - https://www.totalsportek.com/highlights/arsenal-vs-everton-2016-match (though the 1st 'Sky Sports' stream doesn't work)

Thanks, top one was great :)
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6482 on: October 24, 2020, 10:00:15 PM

^ nice one mate :)

and also - https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - £91,360.68 donated so far...
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6483 on: October 24, 2020, 10:04:11 PM
Thanks for the efforts everybody.
2nd half not one stream worked for me at all, not one, very frustrating, worst half of streaming I can ever remember.
 :butt Didn't even get a chance to have a drink.  >:(
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6484 on: October 24, 2020, 10:05:17 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 24, 2020, 10:00:15 PM
^ nice one mate :)

and also - https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - £91,360.68 donated so far...

Cheers, I'll get on that  :)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Bakez0151

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6485 on: October 24, 2020, 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: lfcrule6times on October 24, 2020, 08:25:24 PM
http://hockeynews.site/events/2020/li-vs-su/

working for me

This one was excellent and smooth all the way through. Nice one for that
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6486 on: October 24, 2020, 10:23:13 PM
I got TreesNetwork working for the 2nd half. More stuttery than normal but it was ok. Weird a mate was watching it too yet I was 3 minutes behind her- just like when she is watching it on TV and I'm not :D
We are a team of one half.

redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6487 on: October 24, 2020, 11:23:06 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 24, 2020, 09:00:14 PM
The security alert is from the pop-up advert - not the actual stream site itself - if you close the pop-up it should be okay mate.
Didn't see this in time but will remember for future PPV games so thank you! Had an absolute nightmare tonight, missed about half the game with having to keep finding streams that worked, gave up on about 80 mins and refreshed Livescore like a mad person! ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6488 on: October 25, 2020, 01:37:09 AM
« Last Edit: October 25, 2020, 12:43:15 PM by oojason »
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6489 on: October 27, 2020, 07:09:16 PM
Any stream links for this match?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6490 on: October 27, 2020, 07:12:49 PM
.



Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A ton of stream sites, match highlights & full game replays : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17293741#msg17293741

^ the linked post is updated a couple of times a month - so the above link is good for every Liverpool match (and also for general footy matches too)


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new

LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)
 
« Last Edit: October 27, 2020, 08:54:56 PM by oojason »
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6491 on: October 27, 2020, 07:17:57 PM
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6492 on: October 27, 2020, 07:22:27 PM
Thanks, Jason, good man, and you too, Pepito! :thumbup
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

ifoundaway

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6493 on: October 27, 2020, 07:23:56 PM
Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi

DAZN (1080p)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/dazn-1kiizl8eyzdc01aq5k7dszu8b2

BT Sport 3
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/livfcm-bt-3

CBS Golazo (all 6 CL games simulcast)
https://www.treesnetwork.com/c/soccer/s/cbs-thegolazoshow-27-19
« Last Edit: October 27, 2020, 07:59:41 PM by ifoundaway »
jsl2000

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6494 on: October 27, 2020, 08:28:54 PM
El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6495 on: October 31, 2020, 04:52:14 PM
The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6496 on: November 3, 2020, 06:53:42 PM
sooo any got a good one ere?
Marty 85

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6497 on: November 3, 2020, 06:59:00 PM
The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6498 on: November 3, 2020, 07:00:33 PM
Thank you!
El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6499 on: November 3, 2020, 07:53:33 PM
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6500 on: November 3, 2020, 08:12:52 PM
None seem to work for me, anyone have any others?
Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6501 on: November 3, 2020, 10:28:45 PM
I really appreciate these links (today and previously). Thanks for posting :)
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

flipflan

  • No new LFC topics
  • Back off Warchild
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
Reply #6502 on: Today at 12:27:27 PM
Anyone got any for today?
