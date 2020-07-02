« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)  (Read 1548270 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6280 on: July 2, 2020, 08:54:32 PM »
I'm going to bed. 3.50 am here, 2 nil down. I reckon we'll win 3.2 or it'll be 4.4 or we get dicked. Anyway, fuck it.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6281 on: July 2, 2020, 09:06:06 PM »
any decent streams?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6282 on: July 2, 2020, 09:07:28 PM »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6283 on: July 5, 2020, 01:31:11 PM »
.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Sunday 5th July - 4.30pm kick off (League Game 33)


The match is being shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event - https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

The match is being shown live around the world on the following TV channels (& great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3671237/liverpool-vs-aston-villa


Stream site links showing the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match (+ more) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17200360#msg17200360



The official site's 2019/20 Season Fixtures & Results page: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/fixtures-and-results (with UK TV info)


For full match replays & highlights of games for 2019/20 (+ Domestic and European Cup Finals, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19 CL content, every PL goal for all PL seasons etc):-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840 - Page 947 of RAWK's 'Audio/Video' thread for a 'mini-index' of info, links & more...

« Last Edit: July 5, 2020, 03:50:05 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6284 on: July 5, 2020, 03:43:23 PM »
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,313
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6285 on: July 5, 2020, 06:39:16 PM »
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6286 on: July 5, 2020, 06:53:08 PM »
Not sure who the NBCSN commentator is. Beglin with him today but they annoyed me far less than Sky on Thursday :D Started with Sky but it kept buffering so had a change.

Thanks for the links guys
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6287 on: July 8, 2020, 03:50:26 PM »
.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Wednesday 8th July - 8.15pm kick off (League Game 34)


The match is being shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event - https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

The match is being shown live around the world on the following TV channels (& great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3671243/brighton-hove-albion-vs-liverpool/


Stream links for the Brighton & HA vs Liverpool match (+ more) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17200360#msg17200360



The official site's 2019/20 Season Fixtures & Results page: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/fixtures-and-results (with UK TV info)


For full match replays & highlights of games for 2019/20 (+ Domestic and European Cup Finals, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19 CL content, every PL goal for all PL seasons etc):-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840 - Page 947 of RAWK's 'Audio/Video' thread for a 'mini-index' of info, links & more...

« Last Edit: July 8, 2020, 04:49:41 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6288 on: July 8, 2020, 07:23:07 PM »
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6289 on: July 8, 2020, 07:36:51 PM »
Brilliant lads - thanks a lot !
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6290 on: July 8, 2020, 08:16:13 PM »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,049
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6291 on: July 8, 2020, 08:17:07 PM »
Try number 7 or 8 mate.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6292 on: July 8, 2020, 08:19:01 PM »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 10:41:13 AM »
.
Liverpool vs Burnley

Saturday 11th July - a 3pm kick off (League Game 35)


The match is being shown live on UK TV on BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate - https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

The match is being shown live around the world on the following TV channels (& great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3673462/liverpool-vs-burnley



Stream links for the Liverpool vs Burnley match (+ more) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17200360#msg17200360



The official site's 2019/20 Season Fixtures & Results page: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/fixtures-and-results (with UK TV info)


For full match replays & highlights of games for 2019/20 (+ Domestic and European Cup Finals, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19 CL content, every PL goal for all PL seasons etc):-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840 - Page 947 of RAWK's 'Audio/Video' thread for a 'mini-index' of info, links & more...
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 10:45:31 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:41:13 AM
The match is being shown live around the world on the following TV channels (& great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3673462/liverpool-vs-burnley
Cheers.  Top work as always!!
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 01:46:44 PM »
Hi all, sorry if I'm asking the question in the wrong place - I have Sky Sports HD, what's the best way to get todays game on BT without having to subscribe to BT Sports for more than one game?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 02:17:45 PM »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 01:46:44 PM
Hi all, sorry if I'm asking the question in the wrong place - I have Sky Sports HD, what's the best way to get todays game on BT without having to subscribe to BT Sports for more than one game?

Watch it from one of the streams that will be posted in here.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 02:18:14 PM »
Logged

Offline ifoundaway

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 02:24:39 PM »
Logged

Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 03:26:00 PM »
Has anyone got a direct link for an iPhone please?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? 2018/2019 (links in OP)
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 05:13:05 PM »
.
Arsenal v Liverpool

Wednesday 15th July - an 8.15pm kick off. (League Game 36)


The match is being shown live on UK TV on... Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event - https://www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

The match is being shown live around the world on the following TV channels (& great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3675585/arsenal-vs-liverpool



Stream links for the Arsenal vs Liverpool match (+ more) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17200360#msg17200360



The official site's 2019/20 Season Fixtures & Results page: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2019-20/first-team/fixtures-and-results (with UK TV info)


For full match replays & highlights of games for 2019/20 (+ Domestic and European Cup Finals, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19 CL content, every PL goal for all PL seasons etc):-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840 - Page 947 of RAWK's 'Audio/Video' thread for a 'mini-index' of info, links & more...
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 