Gutted it wasnt Rose but fair fucks to Xander he has hit another level this year.
Portrush next year
.just up the road for me.
Just the 263 days until the 2025 Masters. :'(
Tents in your back garden it is then mate Bagsy I'm not in Nicks tent.
Crosby Nick never fails.
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.
Mike Fooch Fulcher, Justin Roses caddie on Xander. Hes quite nice. Wed love it if he was a bit of a wanker but instead hes top class.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
