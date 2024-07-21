If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.



I just don't think they care about it anywhere near as much as the Europeans do. You can see that by how much the Europeans and media over here talk about it. The captaincy in and of itself is a big deal with the Americans but I don't think they care anywhere near as much.As for Xander, he seems like a perfectly decent fella and it just shows you how winning one major can get you on a roll and you suddenly are freed up to win more. He's a wonderful golfer with no real weakness.