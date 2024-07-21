« previous next »
The Golf Thread

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:44:58 pm
Shauffele is one of the few American golfers who I like so am happy to see him win.
Logged
#JFT97

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:47:50 pm
Quote from: Adam_LFC on July 21, 2024, 06:42:39 pm
Gutted it wasnt Rose but fair fucks to Xander he has hit another level this year.

Nothing more Rose could do. Did almost everything perfectly and just came up against a player on top form. Happy that a player who is quite sound and isn't known for hitting long distances have won.

LIV golf must be making enquiries to Schaufelle agent at this moment.
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.
Logged
#JFT97

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:53:20 pm
Quote from: stockdam on July 21, 2024, 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.

Lucky you. Hope you get tickets to see it.

Still think British Open has the best golf courses among all majors.
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,879
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:58:13 pm
Quote from: stockdam on July 21, 2024, 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.
Tents in your back garden it is then mate :)
Bagsy I'm not in Nicks tent.
Logged

frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 06:58:19 pm
Lovely warm up that for the big one later tonight, final round of the Barracuda coming up.

In all seriousness, always gutted major season finishes so early in the golf schedule but the Olympic golf should be good.
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 07:29:56 pm
Royal Troon was a proper test, unlike Valhalla. What a statement win for Xander. And great to see an American sweep of the majors this year.  :)

Just the 263 days until the 2025 Masters.  :'(
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 07:36:54 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 21, 2024, 07:29:56 pm
Just the 263 days until the 2025 Masters.  :'(

Or 10 days till the Olympics golf!!
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: John C on July 21, 2024, 06:58:13 pm
Tents in your back garden it is then mate :)
Bagsy I'm not in Nicks tent.

Your loss. Ill be glamping.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.
Logged

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,497
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 08:32:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 21, 2024, 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.

I just don't think they care about it anywhere near as much as the Europeans do. You can see that by how much the Europeans and media over here talk about it. The captaincy in and of itself is a big deal with the Americans but I don't think they care anywhere near as much.


As for Xander, he seems like a perfectly decent fella and it just shows you how winning one major can get you on a roll and you suddenly are freed up to win more. He's a wonderful golfer with no real weakness.

Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 08:50:22 pm
Dont find Xander to be a particularly captivating individual on the personality level but I could probably say the same about the vast majority of professional athletes. Much like Scheffler, I do naturally find golfers more interesting the more they win the big ones.

Thought this was pretty funny from Rosess caddy, which backs up what Ive heard about Xander in that hes a pretty universally well-liked guy among his peers.
Quote
Mike Fooch Fulcher, Justin Roses caddie on Xander. Hes quite nice. Wed love it if he was a bit of a wanker but instead hes top class.

https://x.com/kvanvalkenburg/status/1815078092328595653?s=46
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 09:40:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 21, 2024, 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.

Too many top players may well be the reason why they can't function as a team. They compete against each other on a weekly basis, probably hate each other as rivals, if not as people. The Europeans are mostly not good enough to see each other as main direct rivals individually, so they're more likely to be able to unite to work towards a common goal.
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
Re: The Golf Thread
July 21, 2024, 10:28:28 pm
Think it just means more to more of the European guys and they also seem better at putting their egos to the side for a week and engaging with the team format.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
Re: The Golf Thread
July 22, 2024, 06:13:20 am
There must of been 4 players who had the lead on their own in that final round.

Was great viewing!
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,077
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
July 22, 2024, 06:42:02 pm
At least no LIV player won. Who was the highest finishing LIV player?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,050
Re: The Golf Thread
July 22, 2024, 07:05:46 pm
Rahm in 7th?
Logged

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,050
Re: The Golf Thread
July 28, 2024, 10:33:44 pm
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,077
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm
Congrats to the Olympic Golfer medalists.

Gold: Scheffler
Silver: Fleetwood
Bronze: Matsuyama


Thankfully no LIV golfer won one.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,079
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:09:28 am
Rory well placed til that double bogey

Could see it coming
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
