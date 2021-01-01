« previous next »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm
Its to stop the water dripping down off the peak when playing your shot (mainly putting) which can be distracting. A bucket hat wouldnt help.

It just drips down off your nose instead which is directly above the ball when putting! The buckets are great and stops the rain running down your neck, nothing worse.
Lowry's having a Rory here.
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:56:35 pm
Lowry's having a Rory here.
Deary me, that Tee shot on the 18th.
Then Lowry's 2nd.
Now Brown has lost the plot with that 3rd on the 18th.
Door opens for USA, and thats not what some of us wanted.
That back 9 was brutal when the weather came in.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
That back 9 was brutal when the weather came in.

Yep, Shane was cruising along then he got walloped out of the competition. Pity, nice lad.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm
Door opens for USA, and thats not what some of us wanted.

Five of the top eight, are Americans.

Weather is forecast to be decent, tomorrow.
Great 'par' from Rose on the 18th, a rarity for the final few groups - that puts the conditions into perspective.
Eating fish and chips in my car at Stranraer in t shirt and shorts. Its 13 degrees and blowing a gale. Brutal.
Americans all over the top of the leaderboard. You really do love to see it.

Go for the clean sweep tomorrow.
The 'coffin' bunker looks challenging. In a way it reminds me of one of the bunkers on the back 9 at Formby. The members have nicknamed it 'The devils arse'.
 ;D
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm
Americans all over the top of the leaderboard. You really do love to see it.

Go for the clean sweep tomorrow.

Many Opens are about having the luck, when it comes to the weather.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
Eating fish and chips in my car at Stranraer in t shirt and shorts. Its 13 degrees and blowing a gale. Brutal.
I'm gutted for you that nowhere up there sells Paella mate  ;)
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
Something about Lowry I just cant warm to, feel like if he was American the discourse would be different.

Would love Rose to win, especially having come through qualifying.

Lowry has an outstanding PR team, namely most people in the media. If Hatton had done what Lowry did yesterday hed have never heard the end of it. Really dont like him but then the media are all luvvy duvvy with European players in general.
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this. 

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:45 am
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this.

I wouldn't say I'm a massive Rose fan as such but he's certainly one of the more likeable European players if that makes sense. He comes over as rather affable and even a little bit cheesy at times but doesn't seem to have as big an ego as many and still loves his golf and has that fire into his 40s. Didn't go to LIV when many around his age and place in the game did, and had to qualify to even get to Troon and is now making the most of it.

An interesting name on the leaderboard is Sam Burns. Interesting because he was 7 over par through 11 on Thursday, and is now only one shot back. Very decent player and if it is calm today like expected and it becomes a putting contest then he's got every chance because he's one of the best putters on tour.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:45 am
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this.

Agreed, I've always liked him since watching him beat Mickelson in the singles at Medinah in 2012 and I was quite fond of Mickelson as I always thought he was box office to watch.
Anyone of about 10 can win this
Anyone got a link for this?
