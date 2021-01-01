How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this.



I wouldn't say I'm a massive Rose fan as such but he's certainly one of the more likeable European players if that makes sense. He comes over as rather affable and even a little bit cheesy at times but doesn't seem to have as big an ego as many and still loves his golf and has that fire into his 40s. Didn't go to LIV when many around his age and place in the game did, and had to qualify to even get to Troon and is now making the most of it.An interesting name on the leaderboard is Sam Burns. Interesting because he was 7 over par through 11 on Thursday, and is now only one shot back. Very decent player and if it is calm today like expected and it becomes a putting contest then he's got every chance because he's one of the best putters on tour.