Rory having a shocker.
Guess this time he'd rather lose it on the first day than the last
Never thought I'd ever say this, but I feel a little sorry for Woods
He has the demeanour of someone who is being forced to be there against his will, like a moody teenager at his Grandparents golden wedding celebration.
Just hope an American golfer doesn't win.
Does anyone have any snide links to enable a brother to watch this?......would be much obliged if so.....cheers
Just seeing Hatton's comments about the course setup. No surprise he didn't like it, there's nothing that makes that man happier than being the most miserable and unlikable bastard in the game.
Honestly never seen a golf course he thinks is good.
Honestly never seen a golf course he thinks is good.
I saw something from him where he seemed to be complaining that it takes three shots to get onto the green of one of the par 5s.Im far from an expert in golf, but I always thought that was kind of the point of a par 5.
I see Fitzpatrick and Joe Dean have both imploded imploded today. Both tucked at -1 and -2 overnight but dropped 7 & 6 shots today. Matt Wallace also slipping back after his 70 yesterday; already dropped another 3.
Justin Thomas is +9 thru 9 today. He started at -3.
Page created in 0.091 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]