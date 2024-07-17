« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
July 17, 2024, 11:12:04 pm
Just hope a LIV golfer doesn't win.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:03:00 am
Honestly forgot the Open was starting today...Guess that's what happens when Sky take over the so-called 'crown jewels' of sport
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:12 am
Justin Leonard's Troon adventure not going as well as his one in 1997.

Also, it's beyond time now, we have to strip Todd Hamilton of his 2004 title. Say he was on PEDs or something. What is it about Troon and ridiculous champions? (though Leonard putted like a dream that week).
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 01:34:29 pm
Rory having a shocker.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:40:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:34:29 pm
Rory having a shocker.

Guess this time he'd rather lose it on the first day than the last
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:44:07 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 02:40:43 pm
Guess this time he'd rather lose it on the first day than the last

Every pundit and writer was seemingly briefed on the 'redemption' narrative surrounding McIlroy and I don't know why they do it. He finished 7 over par which relative to the tough conditions is like a couple over par at a normal tournament but they just cannot help themselves in building him up only to then say how much he didn't live up to expectation.

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:17:48 pm
Lowry flying, putter on fire!
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm
A few players got themselves right up on the leaderboard then had one or two holes totally wreck their round.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Never thought I'd ever say this, but I feel a little sorry for Woods

 :o
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:18:38 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Never thought I'd ever say this, but I feel a little sorry for Woods

 :o

Since his back issues really got hold of him cold, wet conditions don't favour him at all. I know that sounds like making excuses but that is the exact opposite to what he needs. It is obvious how much better he gets about the course when the weather is hot and his back and limbs don't stiffen up.

Scoring looks much better this morning, perhaps the wind will get up later so the early starters need to take advantage I think. I think even if you are 3 or 4 over you're in this with a good round today.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:09:17 am
Just hope an American golfer doesn't win.
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:19:21 am
In my head I'm debating whether I like the look of those Nike shoes that both Rose and Mickleson are wearing. Some of my indecision is down to whether they look like appropriate footwear for men if their age!
 :-\

I quite like the look of shoes Koepka had on yesterday. I think they are Zoom Air Infinity, different pair on today - but I suppose they don't have to pay for them!
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:30:04 am
I think Mickleson is wearing joggers today as a result of losing a bet (unlike him) to Grant Horvat.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:19:44 am
Woods playing to 10, probably be getting some shots back.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:42:59 am
Royal Troon is beautiful the more I see it.

Cannot remember which golfer said it on Monday that Royal Troon proved golf courses didnt need to be long to be tough but also fun.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:54:40 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Never thought I'd ever say this, but I feel a little sorry for Woods

 :o

He has the demeanour of someone who is being forced to be there against his will, like a moody teenager at his Grandparents golden wedding celebration.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:17:31 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:54:40 am
He has the demeanour of someone who is being forced to be there against his will, like a moody teenager at his Grandparents golden wedding celebration.

Looked happy enough on the range, smiling and joking. I'm not sure many people go around laughing and grinning when they are playing shit. It's worse for these fellas - it's their job, even when they are playing well most of them look serious about it.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:44:04 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:09:17 am
Just hope an American golfer doesn't win.
 ;D


No American, no LIV twat.

 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:33:39 pm
Does anyone have any snide links to enable a brother to watch this?......would be much obliged if so.....

cheers
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:02:53 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:33:39 pm
Does anyone have any snide links to enable a brother to watch this?......would be much obliged if so.....

cheers

Just register with the R&A website and you can watch the live feeds. Not sure if it's region based but I don't think there are any checks apart from needing an email address.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 02:43:53 pm
Brilliant round from Shane Lowry under the conditions and recovering from the mad double bogey on 11 to shoot a 69.  You'd trust him if the conditions get anyway blustery and, well, Scottishy, above every other golfer in the field.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:24:30 pm
Just seeing Hatton's comments about the course setup. No surprise he didn't like it, there's nothing that makes that man happier than being the most miserable and unlikable bastard in the game.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:35:46 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:24:30 pm
Just seeing Hatton's comments about the course setup. No surprise he didn't like it, there's nothing that makes that man happier than being the most miserable and unlikable bastard in the game.

Honestly never seen a golf course he thinks is good.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:43:50 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 03:35:46 pm
Honestly never seen a golf course he thinks is good.

If he thinks Royal Troon is a bad setup, can't imagine what he thinks of the LIV courses he plays on.

Although I guess if he went public with disparaging words about LIV setups, his $audi overlords wouldn't like that very much.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:45:45 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 03:35:46 pm
Honestly never seen a golf course he thinks is good.
He's the unluckiest golfer around. He never hits a bad shot, other than those caused by a cameraman clicking his lens, or a spectator moving, or a worm breathing 3 fairways away.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:48:06 pm
I saw something from him where he seemed to be complaining that it takes three shots to get onto the green of one of the par 5s.

Im far from an expert in golf, but I always thought that was kind of the point of a par 5.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:55:32 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:48:06 pm
I saw something from him where he seemed to be complaining that it takes three shots to get onto the green of one of the par 5s.

Im far from an expert in golf, but I always thought that was kind of the point of a par 5.

Indeed, but nowadays pro golfers hit the greens on par 5s in 2.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:00:31 pm
I'd love that qualifier Brown to somehow win, but also got a soft spot for Rose.

If neither of those, then I wouldn't be unhappy if Lowry won.

I see Fitzpatrick and Joe Dean have both imploded imploded today. Both tucked at -1 and -2 overnight but dropped 7 & 6 shots today. Matt Wallace also slipping back after his 70 yesterday; already dropped another 3.

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:01:15 pm
Winds got up, so Lowry and Browns leads look safe. Rosey not far behind, but still has 8 holes to play. Good to see a leaderboard thats not dominated by USA.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:00:31 pm
I see Fitzpatrick and Joe Dean have both imploded imploded today. Both tucked at -1 and -2 overnight but dropped 7 & 6 shots today. Matt Wallace also slipping back after his 70 yesterday; already dropped another 3.

Justin Thomas is +9 thru 9 today. He started at -3.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:46:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:08:54 pm
Justin Thomas is +9 thru 9 today. He started at -3.


He's pulled a couple of shots back.

Bob MacIntyre started today on +1 and dropped 8 shots on the first 4 holes. He's steadied the ship with 2 pars and birdie since but, after talking last night about being in contention with the leaders, is now struggling to make the cut.



Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:58:44 pm
This is great fun to watch, very entertaining. Much better than the weekly US Tour borefest.
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:00:11 pm
McIroy having a mare, just hit his 3rd shot on a par 5 into the crowd, got a tripple bogey on the other par 5, currently 12+, going to bedropping back further
