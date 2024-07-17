Never thought I'd ever say this, but I feel a little sorry for Woods







Since his back issues really got hold of him cold, wet conditions don't favour him at all. I know that sounds like making excuses but that is the exact opposite to what he needs. It is obvious how much better he gets about the course when the weather is hot and his back and limbs don't stiffen up.Scoring looks much better this morning, perhaps the wind will get up later so the early starters need to take advantage I think. I think even if you are 3 or 4 over you're in this with a good round today.