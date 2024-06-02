Rory played perfect golf yesterday but as you said razor the question is can he do it for all 4 days and not shoot himself out if it. The worry I have is that he seemed rattled and frustrated with himself on the back 9 yesterday, one example was on a long par 3 down the stretch he hit it onto the green about about half a club short, 40 feet away maybe. After hitting the shot he looked exasperated and was letting out audible displeasure at the shot - it was perfectly fine, a bit short yes but you'd take that all day given the round he had. It sounds small but I was thinking come on, if you're getting frustrated at yourself when you're in great position early, you're going to get inside your own head much more over the weekend when it gets much tougher.



Cantlay put together a great round - he's been very consistent for years but never really threatened to win a major so it'll be interesting to see how he goes. Bryson was my pick before it started and he's just 2 back. The course looks a little benign in all honesty until you get near the greens, I suppose with the length the players hit it these days the greens have to be a real defence otherwise they'd just overpower it.