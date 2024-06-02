Robert MacIntyre wins his first ever event on the PGA Tour, the Canadian Open, with his father carrying his bag. Lovely to see.
Scottie wins again, nervy finish and was made to work by Morikawa.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
he is hoovering up this yearHe must be on about 12 million by nowWho needs Liv
24 million dollars.
Scheffler's last 8 events: 1, 1, T2, 1, 1, T8 (with an arrest), T2, 1.Also add in that he and his wife had a baby. He has played 13 events this year, 12 top 10s. Not too shabby.
Scheffler's last 8 events: 1, 1, T2, 1, 1, T8 (with an arrest), T2, 1.
LIV golf has really watered down the field in these PGA signature events. Not that Scheffler wouldn't still win as the Masters showed but it's so much easier than it would or should be for him. They'll always be an asterisk next to any period of dominance right now.
Perhaps, but the top 3 on the LIV standings are Niemann, Rahm, and Dean Burmester. Rahm obviously has a pedigree, but has struggled on the big stage this year and I don't highly rate the other two.
Koepka seems to mostly care about the majors and the other 'important' events. Cam Smith is a good call - I bet he will have a good week at Pinehurst as he should do well around the greens. I also see Colin Morikawa playing well. And while I would love to be wrong, not sure Rory will do very well.
I'm attending Saturday's round and am already getting excited for it. Not sure how well you, as a spectator, can see the greens on some of the holes, but I'm do my best to overcome this incredible hardship.
Scheffler has earned more since March than Shane Lowry has in his entire PGA Tour career. Thats the level were dealing with here.
I watched Grant Horvat's video at Pinehurst and the follow up with Bryan Bros, the greens look a menace, really tiny deviations that requite a very delicate and accurate putter, a tiny bit too little power and the ball just swerves away and in some cases, keeps going! Brutal!
Grant's round was pretty incredible in that video. Watched video of the re-design that took it back it to the original setup, and i'm not sure what they were thinking when they initially removed all the waste areas etc. Just made it look like a generic course, great choice to get rid of all that grass and restore it.
No asterisk from me. The other golfers gave up their legacies after they took the money and left.
Rory looking decent. It will never last
Crosby Nick never fails.
They said that about his marriage.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/jun/11/golf-us-open-rory-mcilroy-divorce-off
Thats why I said it.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]