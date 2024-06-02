« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 315671 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6000 on: June 2, 2024, 11:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June  2, 2024, 11:38:36 pm
Robert MacIntyre wins his first ever event on the PGA Tour, the Canadian Open, with his father carrying his bag. Lovely to see.

That was fantastic to watch, was so nervous for him but he really dug deep. Always feels like this tournament produces good finishes and stories. Hes played well recently I think, impressive to get over the line so quickly
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6001 on: June 9, 2024, 11:16:25 pm »
Scottie wins again, nervy finish and was made to work by Morikawa.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6002 on: June 9, 2024, 11:33:58 pm »
Quote from: frag on June  9, 2024, 11:16:25 pm
Scottie wins again, nervy finish and was made to work by Morikawa.

Love Muirfield Village, many nods to Augusta of course but it looks stunning and has real teeth. Makes it more watchable when the winning score isn't 20 under par every week.


On to the US Open at Pinehurst No 2. A couple of videos if anybody is interested, breaks down each hole and some history on the course in terms of design and restoration etc. Not long, but a nice watch if you're having a cuppa:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-e6617kfbU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAKAZrGN7sU
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6003 on: June 10, 2024, 12:51:44 am »
Another $4 million for Scottie.

Colin will have to console himself with $2.2 million for second.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6004 on: June 10, 2024, 12:57:51 pm »
he is hoovering up this year

He must be on about 12 million by now

Who needs Liv
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6005 on: June 10, 2024, 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 10, 2024, 12:57:51 pm
he is hoovering up this year

He must be on about 12 million by now

Who needs Liv
24 million dollars.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6006 on: June 10, 2024, 01:41:01 pm »
I'm attending Saturday's round and am already getting excited for it.  Not sure how well you, as a spectator, can see the greens on some of the holes, but I'm do my best to overcome this incredible hardship.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6007 on: June 10, 2024, 02:03:20 pm »
Scheffler's last 8 events:  1, 1, T2, 1, 1, T8 (with an arrest), T2, 1.

Also add in that he and his wife had a baby.  He has played 13 events this year, 12 top 10s.  Not too shabby.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6008 on: June 10, 2024, 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 10, 2024, 01:24:31 pm
24 million dollars.
incredible

Quote from: ncred on June 10, 2024, 02:03:20 pm
Scheffler's last 8 events:  1, 1, T2, 1, 1, T8 (with an arrest), T2, 1.

Also add in that he and his wife had a baby.  He has played 13 events this year, 12 top 10s.  Not too shabby.
Dont think he has missed a cut in two years either
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6009 on: June 10, 2024, 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: ncred on June 10, 2024, 02:03:20 pm
Scheffler's last 8 events:  1, 1, T2, 1, 1, T8 (with an arrest), T2, 1.

LIV golf has really watered down the field in these PGA signature events. Not that Scheffler wouldn't still win as the Masters showed but it's so much easier than it would or should be for him. They'll always be an asterisk next to any period of dominance right now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6010 on: June 10, 2024, 03:02:34 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on June 10, 2024, 02:47:13 pm
LIV golf has really watered down the field in these PGA signature events. Not that Scheffler wouldn't still win as the Masters showed but it's so much easier than it would or should be for him. They'll always be an asterisk next to any period of dominance right now.
Perhaps, but the top 3 on the LIV standings are Niemann, Rahm, and Dean Burmester.  Rahm obviously has a pedigree, but has struggled on the big stage this year and I don't highly rate the other two. 
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6011 on: June 10, 2024, 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: ncred on June 10, 2024, 03:02:34 pm
Perhaps, but the top 3 on the LIV standings are Niemann, Rahm, and Dean Burmester.  Rahm obviously has a pedigree, but has struggled on the big stage this year and I don't highly rate the other two.

I just find hard to believe Rahm, Smith, Koepka, DeChambeau et al would not have shown up in a few of these events Scottie has won.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6012 on: June 10, 2024, 03:34:14 pm »
Koepka seems to mostly care about the majors and the other 'important' events.  Cam Smith is a good call - I bet he will have a good week at Pinehurst as he should do well around the greens.  I also see Colin Morikawa playing well.  And while I would love to be wrong, not sure Rory will do very well. 
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6013 on: June 10, 2024, 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on June 10, 2024, 02:47:13 pm
LIV golf has really watered down the field in these PGA signature events. Not that Scheffler wouldn't still win as the Masters showed but it's so much easier than it would or should be for him. They'll always be an asterisk next to any period of dominance right now.
na, would be if he cheated, not his fault loads pissed off to Liv
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6014 on: June 10, 2024, 03:46:13 pm »
Quote from: ncred on June 10, 2024, 03:34:14 pm
Koepka seems to mostly care about the majors and the other 'important' events.  Cam Smith is a good call - I bet he will have a good week at Pinehurst as he should do well around the greens.  I also see Colin Morikawa playing well.  And while I would love to be wrong, not sure Rory will do very well.

From looking at the course I don't think the fairways are too hard to hit, yes some holes are really long but if the course is firm and fast and they don't soak the fairways then the players will get a lot of run out from their drives to chip into the length of the course.

So much is being said about the greens and the shape of them and the contours. You'll need to putt well and have a really good short game to compete here over the 4 days. The weather looks to be really warm this week too so it'll be a really dry and fast course if they let it.

Not sure how Cam Smith is playing but yeah his short game is great. You look at Justin Thomas and Spieth for their short game magic but you wouldn't trust them over nervy 5 footers. Wouldn't shock me to see a biggish priced winner this week, someone who tames the greens better than others and doesn't make too many mistakes. Who that is I have no idea mind you :D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6015 on: June 10, 2024, 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: ncred on June 10, 2024, 01:41:01 pm
I'm attending Saturday's round and am already getting excited for it.  Not sure how well you, as a spectator, can see the greens on some of the holes, but I'm do my best to overcome this incredible hardship.

Your best bet to see the players is get to the driving range. They usually have stands to sit in there. You can watch them warm up. See them hit shots, etc.

On the course, you'll be following the "patrons" around. It's hard(er) to get a good spec if you roam the course. Staying in one spot is fine if that is your thing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6016 on: Yesterday at 01:36:14 pm »
Scheffler has earned more since March than Shane Lowry has in his entire PGA Tour career. Thats the level were dealing with here.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6017 on: Yesterday at 01:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:36:14 pm
Scheffler has earned more since March than Shane Lowry has in his entire PGA Tour career. Thats the level were dealing with here.

Feel like Scheffler's caddy has earned more since March than most of the tour this year ha
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6018 on: Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm »
The greens look fucking devilish this week! Miss your spot by a few inches and a bogey from that point will feel like a birdie. Whether they water or not I don't know but with a bit of a breeze and high temperatures the greens are looking impossible already, Wyndham Clark described them as 'borderline' yesterday.

Whether players should be punished so severely for missing their approaches by very little is obviously a debate to be had but it should make for interesting viewing.



Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6019 on: Yesterday at 07:13:56 pm »
I live about an hour and half away from Pinehurst, and I know they got a decent bit of rain on Sunday night, so not sure how much to believe Wyndham Clark.  We (as a central North Carolinian) don't expect a lot or any rain the rest of the week.  Perhaps it isn't fair of me, but I feel like Wyndham is a pretty big complainer. 

But agree that the greens are no joke - wouldn't surprise me to see a couple of folks putt off a few of the greens if they aren't careful. 
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 09:23:45 pm »
Looks like it could be a bit of a shyte show depending where they put the pins. Will be interesting to see how many shoot 80+ tomorrow but I be surprised if anyone goes low all week. Definitely looks like a course that gets a lot of rounds during the year as looks pretty torn up in parts . Bit like Tiger these days, guess we'll have to watch every bogey of the great man.
