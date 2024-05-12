So, how will Scottie cope with sleepless nights etc........ well of course he holes out from 169 yards for an eagle on the 1st.
Fucking remarkable that. Off for a few weeks, becomes a Dad, heads into the next major... and holes out for eagle on the opening hole. What can you say?
I thought McIlroy done well today, he got the absolute most out of his round which is vitally important. He didn't play as well as -5 suggests, but he took advantage of 2 very lucky breaks and then had some nice wedges with it. His driving was bad and he won't get close to winning unless that improves but you feel like he will get better with the big stick as the week goes on.
And Schauffele's 62 was something else. Closing isn't his thing but he's got an incredible game and is very consistent.