The Golf Thread

BoRed

Re: The Golf Thread
January 20, 2024, 11:14:00 pm
Amazing performance so far, just one bogey all week, even more impressive on three different courses, so 18 new holes each day. Hopefully the pressure doesn't get to him tomorrow, but he has a solid lead as it stands.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
January 21, 2024, 12:43:28 pm
Looks like a victory for McIlroy, he kept opening the door for others to catch him but no one wanted to walk through it. Cam Young especially, he's a fucking remarkable ball-striker but he isn't a closer and his putting is woeful when the pressure is on.

Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
January 21, 2024, 01:23:32 pm
Be churlish not to say well done to Rory for closing out this week after I said he choked last week.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
January 22, 2024, 12:16:01 am
Dunlap wins - 1st amateur since 1991, a certain lefty. Amazing performance.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
January 25, 2024, 04:53:11 pm
Nick Dunlap announces he's turning Pro to take advantage of having a two year exemption.

First tournament will be the AT&T Pebble Beach.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
January 25, 2024, 09:28:49 pm
Looking forward to following him. First Amateur to win a PGA event since Mickelson in '91 and the first player since Tiger to win the US Junior and US Amateur.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
January 26, 2024, 09:39:08 am
went from about 4000th to 68th in the world rankings
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
January 29, 2024, 12:46:14 pm
Tyrrell Hatton to LIV now. $60 million deal.
Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
January 29, 2024, 09:38:52 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on January 29, 2024, 12:46:14 pm
Tyrrell Hatton to LIV now. $60 million deal.

Yeah something has to give soon. Rory rapidly backtracking on his hatred of LIV. Will be an amalgamation at some point but please get tae fuck with that shite team format. Who wants to see that?
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
January 29, 2024, 09:42:25 pm
Quote from: Lad on January 29, 2024, 09:38:52 pm
Yeah something has to give soon. Rory rapidly backtracking on his hatred of LIV. Will be an amalgamation at some point but please get tae fuck with that shite team format. Who wants to see that?

It just isn't a very good product. 3 days, shotgun starts, all the team shite. It just doesn't interest me and going by public opinion and viewing figures etc it doesn't interest many people.

They made Rahm an offer he couldn't refuse and they must have laid out several billion dollars in getting players over to them by now. If they try and incorporate a team format into any established or decent events then I just wont watch at all, I'll stick to the majors and that's that.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
January 30, 2024, 09:49:32 am
Quote from: Fiasco on January 29, 2024, 09:42:25 pm
It just isn't a very good product. 3 days, shotgun starts, all the team shite. It just doesn't interest me and going by public opinion and viewing figures etc it doesn't interest many people.

They made Rahm an offer he couldn't refuse and they must have laid out several billion dollars in getting players over to them by now. If they try and incorporate a team format into any established or decent events then I just wont watch at all, I'll stick to the majors and that's that.

The LIV tour doesn't interest me in the slightest, it has nothing to do with sport, just out & out pure sportswashing.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
January 31, 2024, 04:28:07 pm
@pitch_magazine_

The PGA Tour is to confirm that it has approved a deal for a group of investors led by Liverpool FC and Red Sox owner John Henry to invest in the US golf organisations new commercial entity. Strategic Sports Group is set to inject about $3bn in the tours commercial business

@JoePompliano
The PGA Tour has finalized an agreement with Strategic Sports Group, injecting about $3 billion of cash into a new for-profit entity.

Investors include:
 Tom Werner & John Henry (Boston Red Sox)
 Mark Attanasio (Milwaukee Brewers)
 Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons)
 Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics)
 Steve Cohen (New York Mets)
 Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs)

The PGA Tour will be the majority shareholder.

The new entity is expected to be valued at $12 billion, and current PGA Tour players will get equity.

Importantly, this deal does not include Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, although the PGA Tour is still negotiating with them on a potential partnership.


PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and John W. Henry, Principal Owner of Fenway Sports Group and Manager of the Strategic Sports Group, finalize the launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises.

Nobby Reserve

Re: The Golf Thread
January 31, 2024, 05:43:17 pm
Fuck off, McIlroy, with your weasel words

And I hope every c*nt signed for the evil sportwashing shite that is LIV gets struck by lightning. All at the same time.

Every one of them is rubber-stamping that it's OK to deny human rights and basic personal freedoms to millions; to execute people for their sexuality; to murder journalists who criticise them; to murder thousands of innocent women and children in a neighbouring country after involving itself in a civil war; to fund nutcase terrorist groups.

Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
January 31, 2024, 06:00:27 pm
Wheres the new putter money, John!
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
February 5, 2024, 04:51:38 pm
I see the 4th round Pebble Beach Pro Am has been cancelled due to the wild storms in California, the result stands after 54 holes
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
February 5, 2024, 05:09:00 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February  5, 2024, 04:51:38 pm
I see the 4th round Pebble Beach Pro Am has been cancelled due to the wild storms in California, the result stands after 54 holes

Its a fantastic course, but seen some horror videos of people whove paid $800 to play and its ridiculous winds, would be gutted paying it and it showing up like that.

Clark had a great 3rd round of 60 to eventually secure the win so fair play.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
February 6, 2024, 08:34:51 am
Quote from: frag on February  5, 2024, 05:09:00 pm
Its a fantastic course, but seen some horror videos of people whove paid $800 to play and its ridiculous winds, would be gutted paying it and it showing up like that.

Clark had a great 3rd round of 60 to eventually secure the win so fair play.
I know what you mean being gutted if you paid to play in that

My Mrs offered to buy me a round in Royal Portrush for my 40th, would have been 200-250 quid. I actually said no, I would just feel way out of my depth, and if it was breezy I would be lucky to break 120
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
February 6, 2024, 09:29:17 am
Quote from: paulrazor on February  6, 2024, 08:34:51 am
I know what you mean being gutted if you paid to play in that

My Mrs offered to buy me a round in Royal Portrush for my 40th, would have been 200-250 quid. I actually said no, I would just feel way out of my depth, and if it was breezy I would be lucky to break 120

I played there once, in October! Pretty wet and windy. I play about twice a year and even at my best Id be about a 20 handicapper, and obviously when not playing much can be worse than that. Think I hit the first couple of fairways and that was about it!
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
February 6, 2024, 10:09:59 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2024, 09:29:17 am
I played there once, in October! Pretty wet and windy. I play about twice a year and even at my best Id be about a 20 handicapper, and obviously when not playing much can be worse than that. Think I hit the first couple of fairways and that was about it!
the par 3 16th, I would probably get a 3 or a 12 at that, no in between
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2024, 07:57:59 pm
Tiger Woods first 9 holes... 3 birdies, 3 bogies, level par.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Golf Thread
March 6, 2024, 06:31:55 am
Should have thought about that.
Quote
LIV Golf admits defeat in bid to receive world ranking points for players
> Talks between LIV and Official World Golf Ranking break down
> Greg Norman questions integrity of the OWGR rankings

LIV Golf has admitted defeat in its bid to receive world ranking recognition after Greg Norman informed players of the end of a process that had lasted almost two years.

LIV has been in talks with the Official World Golf Ranking since the summer of 2022, when big name players started to be coaxed to the Saudi Arabian-backed circuit from the PGA and DP World Tours. The OWGR  which has the four major championships on its board  consistently argued LIVs format did not meet criteria to be awarded points. LIV tournaments are of 54 holes, with no cuts and involving many players who have effectively been bought by the tour rather than having qualified for it.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/mar/05/liv-golf-admit-defeat-in-bid-to-receive-world-ranking-points-for-players
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
March 6, 2024, 06:53:31 pm
If the PGA tour want to survive at all then they needed the backing of the OWGR as soon enough some of the top LIV players will lose their exemption / ranking that allows them to play in the majors. About the only way the tour can play hard ball as they can't financially compete n in the current format i can see the tour getting themselves in a hole as they can't keep offering silly prize money. The golden egg is the majors as for the top golfers it's priceless.
alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:29:32 am
The Players this week! Scheffler took Rory's advice and had a go with a mallet putter last week and ended up with a 5 shot victory. If he can putt at the level of an average tour pro, the guy is basically unstoppable. It's been a bit of a flow start to the season with a lot of the big names struggling so hopefully we'll see some good golf this weekend and then start counting down to the masters. 
