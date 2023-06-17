« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2023, 10:20:55 pm
Leaders arent out for a while yet. Blimey.
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 07:58:52 am
Quote from: PhilV on June 16, 2023, 10:14:53 am
Yesterday played my normal course and shot 10 under my normal score.

Golf continues to confuse me, I felt like I wasn't playing as well as I can do, not striking the ball great but even scuffs were going in the general direction etc... fucks sake, winds me up!

This week saw a guy hit two awful shots on a par 3, first one went miles into out of bounds. Next one he hits a huge fade bounces thirty yards left of the green so must have started sixty yards left and it bounces right and left ending up in the hole. Hole in three. That's golf 🙈

Can't stay up to watch the US Open but hope Fowler does it. He has made a great comeback and deserved it after that year where he challenged at every major
alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 09:01:37 am
Slightly earlier tee times tonight, at least. Rory and Scheffler playing together in the penultimate group could make for fun viewing.
DangerScouse

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 09:11:50 am
What time are they teeing off mate?
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 10:09:09 am
A very tough scoring day yesterday; most of the players at the top did very well just to hang in. The course got progressively harder as it dried out.

No idea who will winmaybe the player who gets off to the best start and then scrambles best. Pity its on so late.
alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 11:02:42 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 18, 2023, 09:11:50 am
What time are they teeing off mate?
leaders out at half 10, McIlroy/Scheffler twenty past
Fiasco

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 12:11:12 pm
Scheffler going eagle-birdie finish on those two monster holes propels him right into the thick of things. Rickie never won a major when he was at his best, this is unchartered territory for Clark but he's playing terrific golf this year with a win already and the course suits him. And then you've got Rory trying to break that major drought. English, Schauffele and DJ are close enough to go low if possible and post a number, but it really will be a grind out there with some tucked pins and a firmer course again.

I'd say Scheffler is the man to beat, he's not world number 1 for nothing.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 18, 2023, 12:56:32 pm
One of the chasing pack could win if they go for it and get a bit lucky. The top 6 or so players will rightly play conservatively as its so easy to run up a high score. But at least one player further back may just go for broke.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:02:04 am
Fowler looks ragged. McIlroy has shaved the hole a couple of times with long putts. Clark looks like he has everything under control and is looking most likely to win.

However things could turn quickly on one poor hole.
Ray K

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:06:58 am
I'll be damned if I'm staying up for a major win for Wyndham fucking Clark.
Ray K

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:12:32 am
Fucks sake Rory, make a fucking 4 foot putt you gobshite.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:17:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on June 19, 2023, 12:12:32 am
Fucks sake Rory, make a fucking 4 foot putt you gobshite.

Hes not putting well. Looks like it could be a win for Clark at this stage but theres lots of golf left.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:21:17 am
Oops Clark making a mess of coming out of the long grass..weve all done it.
He did well to just drop one shot.
McIlroy needs to hole a putt or two.
Fiasco

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:27:37 am
Clark with a whiff but limited the damage. The back 9 is really tough, plenty could change still. This is there for Rory to grab it, but we've said that many times before.
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:29:56 am
Clark could have sent us all to bed soon but the door is ajar more now.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 02:01:20 am
Rory loves to choke doesnt he, that top mental percentage game unfortunately always seems to be missing.
Fiasco

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 02:32:52 am
Clark doing his absolute best to give this to Rory. And in fairness, that is the only way he's looked like winning one of these for a long time.
Fiasco

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 02:38:12 am
Clark's touch around the greens this week has been nothing short of phenomenal. He hits it a mile but his delicate touch around the greens has been delightful to watch. He heads down 18 needing only a par to win.
Fiasco

  Re: The Golf Thread
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 02:53:32 am
Wyndham Clark wins, emotional scenes on 18 and you can't help but be delighted for him. He held his nerve at the end despite a wobble. Rory, like at St Andrews last year, just didn't hole a putt and didn't grab it like he could have. Sky are fucking gutted.

AshbourneRed

Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 02:59:03 am
Pathetic approach on 18 from McIlroy. Played it far too safe, wouldve been robbery if he got a chance of a play off.
G Richards

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 03:21:17 am
Clark held his nerve and closed it out. He drove well and chipped and putted well.

McIlroy couldnt buy a putt. He missed so many, which happens in golf, but he was generally excellent tee to green. If his putter was even lukewarm, never mind hot, he would have won that.

It will be interesting to see how it goes at the Open in Hoylake. Rory has won there before. I laughed when he got booed during his winning interview last time - dont mention the football Rory, especially since you support Man Utd.

I think he has a great chance to win again, but after a nine year gap since his last major, I do half wonder if the killer instinct isnt quite there, especially with all the riches he has now. Theres a lot of talent in the mens game, and it would be easy to name twenty who could win it, but Rory will be favorite or thereabouts.

Gerry Attrick

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 06:50:56 am
Quote from: Fiasco on June 19, 2023, 02:53:32 am
Wyndham Clark wins, emotional scenes on 18 and you can't help but be delighted for him. He held his nerve at the end despite a wobble. Rory, like at St Andrews last year, just didn't hole a putt and didn't grab it like he could have. Sky are fucking gutted.

Hes come from nowhere. A year ago he wasnt even in the top 300, now hes ranked 13. If somebody told me hed win twice and 1 of them a major I would never have believed them in a million years.
campioni

Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:27:52 pm
Frustrating and disappointing to watch Rory do that last night. He holed absolutely nothing but his approach play wasn't great either. He was hitting greens but hardly gave himself any easy birdie opportunities. 

The wedge shot from 125 yards into the face of the bunker on 14 was criminal, as was the failure to get up and down after getting the lucky drop.

Fair play to Clark, he held his nerve on the last two holes after wobbling with bogeys on 15 and 16. The lag putt on the 18th was top class.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 12:49:47 pm
Not much in it at the end. Super 2 putt by Clark on the last.

I thought the day hinged on the 8th and 14th.
McIlroy should have birdied the 8th whereas Clark did very well just to bogey it.
McIlroy messed up the 14th and really needed to make par at it. Clark played it superbly.

Mentions of McIlroy choking are strange as he played reasonably well and none of the top 7 or so after round 3 scored better than he did. Fowler, English, Schaufflele and Johnson all fell back when they were in contention.

McIlroy didnt hole a putt of any significance and that was the main difference.
sambhi92

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 04:53:59 pm
Not sure how people are saying its choke, he wasnt in the lead ever on the final day. The course was playing tough on that final day. Hardly a choke.

I think he'll win the open, he keeps getting closer and closer and i think the open will be his moment
frag

  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 19, 2023, 05:12:34 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on June 19, 2023, 04:53:59 pm
Not sure how people are saying its choke, he wasnt in the lead ever on the final day. The course was playing tough on that final day. Hardly a choke.

I think he'll win the open, he keeps getting closer and closer and i think the open will be his moment

Yeah, dont understand the chocker shouts either. Over the 4 days he posted the lowest score ever to not win a U.S. Open. Clark looked impressive and expect to see him to be in contention for other tournaments, Wells Fargo seems to have given him up some confidence.
4pool

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 20, 2023, 02:24:07 am
Tom Watson's open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

Tom Watson, the eight-time major champion, has shared this open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board.

June 19, 2023

An open letter to Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour's Board, and to my fellow players:

First, I wish Jay Monahan a complete and speedy recovery. I respect the leadership he has shown in the past for our Tour. It cant be an easy job. With the recent high hurdles in dealing with LIV poaching Tour players and the legal battles presented as a result, I have a sense of the complexity of the issues which he presently faces as a leader.

Unfortunately, in the wake of recent news, I also understand the cries of hypocrisy. Because he is a smart man, I know Jay does too. In my opinion, the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process. As a group of players and stakeholders who represent the face and the brands of the Tour, what are our choices?

Clearly, the Tours traditional business model was threatened by LIV. The upstart tour created unprecedented obstacles and battles of both moral and financial consequence.

While I wasn't in the player meeting on Tuesday, June 6th (ironically on the anniversary of D-Day), for Jay's PIF partnership/Tour announcement, I've watched enough to know that it was certainly unlike any of the player meetings I've been involved with in my 50-plus years as a member of the Tour. The Commissioner and the PGA Tour Board, on which five Tour players sit, are going to have to do a lot of firsthand explaining to comfortably coax acceptance with our membership on this partnership with the PIF. The Tour's stakeholders: the players themselves, the broad span of global media, as well as the tournament sponsors and independent Tour partners, require an explanation of the benefits of forming this partnership.

There are many unanswered questions to date, which I hope will be addressed with the players by Tour management at this week's Travelers tour event. What does acceptance of this partnership mean to the Tour? What do we get? What do we give up? Why was this deal done in such secrecy and why wasn't even one of the players who sits on the Tour's Policy Board included? A matter this profound deserves thorough vetting by a representative group of stakeholders which include those, who in the end, define the public image and emotional connection with the PGA Tour.

I have a basic understanding of the role Saudi Arabia's PIF plays in the world's economy and that PIF money is invested in U.S. brands and businesses that are part of our everyday lives. I realize the United States has diplomatic relations with the Saudis and they have occasionally been allies of ours in the Middle East. It is my further understanding that many businesses, including some professional sports leagues have strict guidelines on the percentage of investment they will accept from sovereign funds. Before this agreement is finalized, I wonder, does the PGA Tour have guidelines? Have we, as a body, defined an acceptable percentage of PIF funding in the proposed partnership?

These questions are compounded by the hypocrisy in disregarding the moral issue; a position which for a long time was publicly highlighted by Tour leadership. While it is accepted that players on all levels would value the opportunity to make more money, it has also been illustrated that not all of our players are in search of money at all costs. Those who stayed true to the Tour for whatever personal reason or position of moral conscience are more than a few outliers. There are widespread rumors on the Tour offering financial reparations to these players who rejected offers from LIV and remained loyal to our Tour. Surely, that alone misses the larger issue of context here? And in a related question, what if any, are the plans to reinstate Tour players who defected and now want to return to the PGA Tour?

I still await Saudi acknowledgement of their role in the attacks of 9/11, which resulted in the loss of the innocent lives of 3000 of my fellow American citizens. I support 9/11 Families United and their efforts to release supporting exculpatory U.S. Government documents (See 9/11FamiliesUnited.org/KeyDocuments). That day, forever among the darkest in our nations history, is sadly not alone among the human rights violations we have seen employed by Saudi Arabia. I ask the Tour, how is a non-negotiable point for us one day one we negotiate around the next?

The reversal does appear to indicate a more desperate financial situation than has been previously revealed by the Tour. While last week I learned the significant news that litigation around the Tour/LIV conflict would be terminated with prejudice, that only solves one significant financial problem. It is important to understand how all of this has impacted the Tour's Reserve Fund and the Tour's overall financial solvency. Have funds been depleted to the point where the Tour needs an unprecedented capital injection to remain solvent now or for the future? Policy Board independent director Jimmy Dunne, (who helped broker the deal), has said the PIF is not investing money into PGA Tour, Inc. but rather into a newly formed for-profit commercial entity under the banner, PGA Tour Enterprises. Will PIF funds be invested only in PGA Tour Enterprises, not PGA Tour, Inc? What does that mean? What present and/or new assets go into this new partnership? What assets will be sold?

My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tours financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership.

My loyalty to golf and this country live in the same place and have held equal and significant weight with me over my lifetime. Please educate me and others in a way that allows loyalty to both and in a way that makes it easy to look 9/11 families in the eye and ourselves in the mirror.

I am very grateful for our country, its abundant opportunities, and the wonderful life made possible by the PGA Tour.

Sincerely,

Tom Watson
paulrazor

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 20, 2023, 07:28:31 am
Quote from: frag on June 19, 2023, 05:12:34 pm
Yeah, dont understand the chocker shouts either. Over the 4 days he posted the lowest score ever to not win a U.S. Open. Clark looked impressive and expect to see him to be in contention for other tournaments, Wells Fargo seems to have given him up some confidence.
I didn't see enough of it but choking / bottling is a lazy answer it seems to me


stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 20, 2023, 12:55:42 pm
Some very relevant questions raised by Tom Watson. Too many golfers joined the LIV tour without asking themselves tough questions about the history of the people funding the tour.

The same goes for football. The owners of some of the football teams are not people who we should allow anywhere near the sport. Unfortunately too many are prepared to sweep all of this under the carpet when huge sums of money are concerned. I therefore question the moral backbone of these people.

Back to McIlroy. He was one of the leading golfers who said that he did not support the LIV tour and that should be recognised. Calling him a choker is a joke of a thing to say.
4pool

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:49:30 pm
Since LIV Golf and the PGA announced their merger, there have been calls for the Department of Justice to investigate the merger.

The merger of the established PGA with controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf raised questions about possible antitrust violations. Many have criticized LIV as an effort by Saudi Arabia to sportswash its history of human atrocities and terrorist acts.

In order to get to the bottom of all of this, the Senate is now holding hearings and has invited both tours to testify.

According to ESPN, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee invited PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, to testify at a July 11 hearing.

The committee sent them all a letter on Wednesday.

Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tours deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest, subcommittee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-Conn.) said in a statement. Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress  and the American people  answers in a public setting.

The leaders of both tours were asked to provide a statement to the committee. The PGA Tour officials seem to be open to the idea, saying that they looked forward to answering questions. Meanwhile, no word if the officials from LIV will participate.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
June 25, 2023, 06:58:28 pm
Scottie Scheffler is averaging a million dollars a week this season, hes finished top 10 in 14/18 starts. In 2023, hes 203 under par, 48 shots better than next best.

If he could putt atleast tour average hed have about 6-7 wins. That aside, hes having an insane season.
stockdam

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
June 25, 2023, 07:28:03 pm
A bit unfortunate for McIlroy there to have to take an unplayable against the boundary fence.

I fancy Bradley to win if he keeps hitting fairways.
4pool

  Re: The Golf Thread
  Re: The Golf Thread
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:23:03 am
