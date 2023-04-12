Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.
Crosby Nick never fails.
He knows I have big money riding on it.
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow
And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.Sorry, drink (singular).
Ive got the £3.80 in my account that my daughter won on The Big Dog yesterday as well (she backed Harrison Reed First Goal Scorer).
£1 each way? Exactly the same bet as my eldest (neither of my 'expert picks' finished...)
LIV Golf stars rocked by staggering $930k power move as forced exodus loomsThe hostility towards the rebel LIV Golf tour has taken a dramatic turn with defecting players facing staggering fines.The DP World Tour is reportedly set impose whopping, unprecedented AU$930,000 fines for golfers that compete in Saudi-funded LIV Golf events without permission.According to The Telegraph, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and fellow South African star Branden Grace are on the verge of handing over their memberships as the Tour continues to dish out punishments to rebel golfers, while Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer will also be weighing up their future.The DP World Tour has the power to suspend and fine LIV Golf players after winning a recent legal battle, with an arbitration hearing ruling in its favour.Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia all quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit without seeking the permission of PGA European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.https://www.news.com.au/sport/golf/liv-golf-stars-rocked-by-staggering-930k-power-move-as-forced-exodus-looms/news-story/2206da9f902bad481b7654a059e64404
Little surprised Luke Donald didn't make sure the spine of his team play the Italian Open this week in preparation for the Ryder Cup. Perfect opportunity for some team building at the venue, get a legs up on the Americans. Instead the majority of the team are teeing it up at the Wells Fargo supporting the PGA tour . Won't be shocked if we get our asses kicked again.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.82]