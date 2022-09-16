« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 200948 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,108
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4440 on: September 16, 2022, 02:04:24 pm »
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4441 on: September 16, 2022, 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on September 16, 2022, 02:04:24 pm
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
Another example of how US-centric the game is ;-)
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4442 on: September 16, 2022, 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on September 16, 2022, 02:04:24 pm
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
few like that

David Feherty for one

Rory has a bit of an American twang too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4443 on: September 16, 2022, 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on September 15, 2022, 08:40:34 am
The game has got to move forward in my view, especially given the changes Liv are going to make.  I appreciate and understand the history around some of the tournaments but the landscape is changing, the current format may have worked 60 years ago but for me it no longer does.  It's a global game, not a US game.  It needs to move on and 5 majors is the way in my opinion.

Not really sure what you think LIV is doing so well that a 5th major overseas would be the answer to the PGA's problems.

5 of the 8 LIV events this year are in the USA, seems pretty US-centric to me? Or is the LIV event in Jeddah really moving the needle for you in terms of 'growing the game'?  ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4444 on: September 18, 2022, 11:52:11 pm »
Danny Willett will not get over the finish to the Fortinet Championship for a long time. Leading Max Homa by one going down the last. Homa chips in for birdie to draw level but Willett has a putt to win from 3.5 feet. Willett then proceeded to three putt from there to give it to Homa. Holy shit!
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4445 on: September 19, 2022, 09:37:22 am »
Wow, thats Hans Segers like.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4446 on: September 19, 2022, 11:24:08 am »
thats a choke
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,108
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4447 on: September 19, 2022, 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2022, 11:24:08 am
thats a choke

No other way of putting it. Homa chipping in put pressure on him of course but there is no other word for that.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,554
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4448 on: September 21, 2022, 07:49:26 pm »
Too much dust blowing through the room.


Camilo Villegas inspired, changed by death of daughter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx2nqllidQ8
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,042
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4449 on: September 21, 2022, 09:30:24 pm »
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4450 on: September 21, 2022, 11:22:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.

For Hoylake? Yeah, got the tickets I requested, heard back on the very 1st day it was announced as well as others who entered
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4451 on: September 22, 2022, 12:22:56 am »
Heard a few people whove found out, but nothing in my inbox which I assume cant be a good sign.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4452 on: September 22, 2022, 08:20:09 am »
Quote from: frag on September 22, 2022, 12:22:56 am
Heard a few people whove found out, but nothing in my inbox which I assume cant be a good sign.
try your spam
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4453 on: September 22, 2022, 09:10:16 am »
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.

Unlucky for me - wanted day tickets for Saturday and nothing
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,042
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4454 on: September 22, 2022, 11:12:51 pm »
Thanks for the replies.
I must admit I used several emails as an attempt to secure some but I received nothing in the spam, I just assumed it would actually be the end of September because the entry said we'd hear before the end of September.

Never mind :)
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4455 on: September 23, 2022, 11:25:51 am »
Are numbers greatly limited at The Open now, or is this a Hoylake specific issue? Ive never had difficulties getting tickets for Troon or Turnberry. I still get their emails all the time!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,554
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4456 on: September 23, 2022, 01:31:05 pm »
If you want to go to The Open and don't have a ticket... volunteer.

Pull a shift or two and then get in for free.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4457 on: September 27, 2022, 11:29:38 am »
Didn't get tickets annoyingly, especially as i know plenty of people that did that are purely going for beers and no interest in the actual golf.

They're offering practice day tickets, not sure whether to chance my arm in the re-sale early next year instead. Do you reckon there will be practice day tickets available closer to the date?
Logged

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,052
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4458 on: September 27, 2022, 11:51:04 am »
I didn't get tickets either. Has the demand to go really increased that much? I'm sure you used to just pay on the door as well.
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4459 on: September 27, 2022, 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Tim on September 27, 2022, 11:51:04 am
I didn't get tickets either. Has the demand to go really increased that much? I'm sure you used to just pay on the door as well.
you used to be able too

I know Portrush a few years back sold out, that was the first i remember of that happening

Seems more common now
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4460 on: September 27, 2022, 12:36:31 pm »
This is what confused me. Port Rush is relatively small, and the roads not great, but is that any different from St.Andrews? Im guessing theyve started to limit ticket allocations, but havent seen attendance figures. It wouldnt be the rise of corporate reservations, would it? 🤔
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4461 on: September 27, 2022, 01:50:04 pm »
attendance certainly wasnt small

roads are bad a lot of the time there and it was well run in fairness
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4462 on: September 29, 2022, 09:45:51 am »
ommy Fleetwood has played the Old Course at St. Andrews famous Road Hole 17th countless times, most recently at the Open Championship in July and again this week in preparation for the DP World Tours Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VuHSCO30PRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VuHSCO30PRs</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4463 on: October 5, 2022, 05:07:09 pm »
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4464 on: October 5, 2022, 05:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  5, 2022, 05:07:09 pm
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.

Surprised by that as I thought there was a whole host of  stipulations their events didnt achieve e.g. no cut.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4465 on: October 5, 2022, 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: frag on October  5, 2022, 05:28:05 pm
Surprised by that as I thought there was a whole host of  stipulations their events didnt achieve e.g. no cut.

Not sure the ins and outs as yet, its just theyve found a way in. The field depth is still poor but as theyre growing that will improve. I reckon within 5 years theyll have a strong tour.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,554
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4466 on: October 5, 2022, 09:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  5, 2022, 05:07:09 pm
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.

Not so fast...


Officials with LIV Golf, frustrated that the Board of Directors with the Official World Golf Ranking has not expedited a review of the Saudi-backed circuits application for accreditation, are trying another avenue in order to have players earn OWGR points.

On Wednesday, the MENA Tour (short for Middle East and North Africa) announced a partnership with LIV Golf. LIV officials believe the partnership with MENA, which already has OWGR accreditation, will allow LIV events to begin receiving points immediately, starting with this weeks LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points, said Atul Khosla, president and COO of LIV Golf. Were pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the worlds best golfers.

The MENA Tour was founded in 2011 and has mostly served as a developmental tour for players looking to eventually play in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the Dubai-based tour, which ran roughly 10-15 events a year, was awarded OWGR accreditation. The tour was canceled in 2018, and though it returned the following season, it has not staged any tournaments in more than two years. But as part of the announcement of the partnership with LIV, the MENA Tour revealed it will return with a 2022-23 season that kicks off with this weeks LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and includes LIVs last two 2022 invitational events in Saudi Arabia and Miami.

RELATED: Breaking down LIV Golf's OWGR issues

LIVaside from Khoslas remarks via the MENA Tour announcementhas yet to issue a statement, although one is expected to come Thursday. A press release from MENA stated, The final field for LIV Golf Thailand, the opening event of the 2022/23 MENA Tour season, will be submitted to OWGR by the MENA Tour ahead of play commencing on Friday when the final field rating and winners points are expected to be confirmed.

However, whether the OWGR will award points for this weeks LIV event or any other LIV events in the near future is far from certain. Messages to the OWGR on the matter had not been returned as of this writing.

A source familiar with the workings of the OWGR technical committee, which is reviewing LIVs initial application, told Golf Digest its unlikely the OWGR would award points for this weeks LIV event, saying that an alliance with another tour doesnt initiate automatic inclusion of LIV Golf in the World Ranking. Furthermore, MENA risks becoming decertified because it appears MENA might be changing its competition format to align with LIV.

On July 6, LIV sent an application for accreditation to the OWGR board, submitted via sponsorship from the Asian Tour, which also has a partnership with LIV Golf. Peter Dawson, OWGR chairman, acknowledged receiving the application after the OWGR board met during the Open Championship at St. Andrews, stating an examination of the application will commence. The process historically takes anywhere from one to two years to complete, and seemingly might take even longer given that the structure of the LIV Golf tour and its events failed to meet a number of prerequisites for OWGR accreditation.

Despite this documented protocol, LIV CEO Greg Norman has been seeking to have LIVs application greenlit immediately. In September, 50 LIV members lobbied Dawson for OWGR inclusion, signing a letter seeking points not only for upcoming events but retroactively for events played since the tours launch in June.

To maintain trust, we urge youas one of the true statesmen of sportsto act appropriately to include, on a retroactive basis, the results of LIV Golf events in OWGRs ranking calculations, the players wrote. An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving the Big 10 or the SEC out of the U.S. college football rankings, or leaving Belgium, Argentina and England out of the FIFA rankings.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4467 on: October 5, 2022, 09:53:56 pm »
Quote
Joel Beall
@JoelMBeall
Source familiar with the workings of the OWGR panel told @GolfDigest its unlikely OWGR will award points for this weeks LIV event, saying that an alliance with another tour doesnt initiate automatic inclusion of LIV Golf in the World Ranking. Also MENA Tour risks becoming decertified because it appears MENA might be changing its competition format to align with LIV.
@DaveShedloski

https://twitter.com/JoelMBeall/status/1577740335119319057
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,554
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4468 on: October 6, 2022, 01:07:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on October  5, 2022, 09:08:58 pm

To maintain trust, we urge youas one of the true statesmen of sportsto act appropriately to include, on a retroactive basis, the results of LIV Golf events in OWGRs ranking calculations, the players wrote. An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving the Big 10 or the SEC out of the U.S. college football rankings, or leaving Belgium, Argentina and England out of the FIFA rankings.

See, this part is pure bullshit to me.

Belgium, Argentina, and England didn't leave FIFA to form their own Football association and then want to come back and play in the FIFA World Cup.

Big 10 and SEC didn't leave and go form their own competitive football competition and then want to come back and play for the College Football National Championship.


So, it's all pure bullshit and they should be called out on it.
« Last Edit: October 6, 2022, 01:09:20 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4469 on: October 6, 2022, 06:36:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on October  6, 2022, 01:07:18 am
See, this part is pure bullshit to me.

Belgium, Argentina, and England didn't leave FIFA to form their own Football association and then want to come back and play in the FIFA World Cup.

Big 10 and SEC didn't leave and go form their own competitive football competition and then want to come back and play for the College Football National Championship.


So, it's all pure bullshit and they should be called out on it.

You can't accumulate Tesco rewards points @ Lidl.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,554
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4470 on: October 23, 2022, 07:32:59 pm »
Should Rory win today, he'll go to World #1.

Currently  2 shot lead over Rahm. On the 7th hole.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,596
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4471 on: October 23, 2022, 10:50:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 23, 2022, 07:32:59 pm
Should Rory win today, he'll go to World #1.

Currently  2 shot lead over Rahm. On the 7th hole.

Three birdies in a row took him clear. He stumbled a bit near the end but deserved to win and go back to World number 1.
Logged
#JFT97

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4472 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 am »

Getting a bit muddy out there on the local course. We`ve been very lucky playing (at least) every Sunday to only have half a round of rain in all that time, but it`s coming down now. The winter greens will be out soon  :(
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4473 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:49:27 am
Getting a bit muddy out there on the local course. We`ve been very lucky playing (at least) every Sunday to only have half a round of rain in all that time, but it`s coming down now. The winter greens will be out soon  :(

We had 5 winter greens on just over a week ago in Glasgow mate
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
We had 5 winter greens on just over a week ago in Glasgow mate
there was one on a course i played on, normally a 500 yard par 5, they made it a winter tee box and green and shortened it

so long story short (or long hole short) it stayed as a par 5 even though it was 310 yards
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 08:30:32 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:28:25 am
there was one on a course i played on, normally a 500 yard par 5, they made it a winter tee box and green and shortened it

so long story short (or long hole short) it stayed as a par 5 even though it was 310 yards
I`d still be lucky to get the 5  ;)
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 