The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4400 on: August 28, 2022, 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on August 28, 2022, 04:11:27 pm
Always a big advantage when the away team has feck all support in the stadium. Different game American football as it pisses all over the fans. when a team gets to the superbowl and their fans have nearly zero chance of attending it, im guessing 75% of final tickets go to corporate

Each team who makes the Super Bowl get 18.5% each of the capacity of the stadium. So 37% of the SB tickets are allocated to the participating teams.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4401 on: August 28, 2022, 05:42:34 pm »
Someone has to shoot 62 this afternoon and Scheffler decides to drink a beer every hole to have any chance. Sky will be trying to make it interesting but i will be shocked if Scheffler doesn't finish on 25 under or better.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4402 on: August 28, 2022, 09:20:32 pm »
Getting tight in top, Scheffler taking a moment or ten to hit a poor shot while Rory doesn't hesitate to put one within ten feet. Im is looking good to sneak by them all
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4403 on: August 28, 2022, 09:31:52 pm »
This is going to be a barnstormer of a finish*

*Scheffler to birdie 4 of the last 6 to win it by a couple
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4404 on: August 28, 2022, 10:02:31 pm »
Scheffler is just doing enough even while he's is not playing his best. A born winner
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4405 on: August 28, 2022, 10:06:23 pm »
Fucking boom
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4406 on: August 28, 2022, 10:09:44 pm »
Then plonk into a bunker. Up and down like a whores knickers
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4407 on: August 28, 2022, 10:51:09 pm »
And Rory wins it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4408 on: August 28, 2022, 10:53:24 pm »
Well in Rory. Magnificent performance today. 6 behind and claws it back within 7 holes and now has $18m more in the bank.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4409 on: August 28, 2022, 11:00:34 pm »
Excellent round by Rory. He deserved it and putted well. Scheffler with the joint last score of the day which was very unexpected. Im wasnt far off winning.
#JFT97

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4410 on: August 28, 2022, 11:18:38 pm »
Brilliant stuff from Rory.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4411 on: August 29, 2022, 02:37:00 am »
RORRRRRRS.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4412 on: August 29, 2022, 06:58:20 am »
Good result for PGA Tour. McIlroy has been one of their biggest cheerleaders.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4413 on: August 29, 2022, 08:29:33 am »
Delighted for Mcilroy
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4414 on: August 30, 2022, 02:57:07 pm »
Cameron Smith joining the LIV Bone Saw tour for $100m.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4415 on: August 30, 2022, 03:13:21 pm »
Europe will have 6 wild card picks at next ryder cup

personally think 4 for each team is enough but that is just me

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4416 on: August 30, 2022, 03:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August 30, 2022, 02:57:07 pm
Cameron Smith joining the LIV Bone Saw tour for $100m.

Was absolutely nailed on. Pretty much like he will be to a pillar if he questions the regime.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4417 on: August 30, 2022, 07:13:49 pm »
So, the Crown Prince Exhibition tour got a few more new shiny toys.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4418 on: August 30, 2022, 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 30, 2022, 03:13:21 pm
Europe will have 6 wild card picks at next ryder cup

personally think 4 for each team is enough but that is just me



Hopefully will allow the on form players to get selected but who's knows what team will be available the rate LIV is hijacking players.

Makes winning the Masters easier to win for Rory as some of his competitors can't play it now
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4419 on: August 31, 2022, 01:19:45 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 30, 2022, 02:57:07 pm
Cameron Smith joining the LIV Bone Saw tour for $100m.
Quote
(Money) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I wont ignore that, Smith said.

The biggest thing for me is (LIVs) schedule is really appealing. Ill be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there.

Let's see how much time he spends in Brisbane compared to Jacksonville now that he has a better work/life balance.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4420 on: August 31, 2022, 08:53:12 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on August 30, 2022, 08:06:18 pm
Hopefully will allow the on form players to get selected but who's knows what team will be available the rate LIV is hijacking players.

Makes winning the Masters easier to win for Rory as some of his competitors can't play it now
makes it even more of a shame he didnt win the open now that Smith defected

I do worry about the future of ryder cup due to LIV

Was on my bucket list for 2027, have my free accomodation sorted and all but now I dont know
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 12:29:26 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August  1, 2022, 09:26:34 pm
LIV has had 3 events so far. Only way to watch is via Youtube.

Final Round is the most viewed of the three day tournament.
London 823K views.
Portland 780K views
Bedminster 559K views.

https://www.youtube.com/c/LIVGolfInv/videos


Dropping in views after the initial hoopla about LIV,

Final round views for the fourth tournament:

LIV Golf Invitational Boston | Final Round | September 04

275K views
Streamed 39 minutes ago

LIV Golf
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 01:01:47 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:29:26 am
Final round views for the fourth tournament:

LIV Golf Invitational Boston | Final Round | September 04

275K views
Streamed 39 minutes ago

LIV Golf
 

Boston huh,didn't hear about that.
