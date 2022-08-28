Always a big advantage when the away team has feck all support in the stadium. Different game American football as it pisses all over the fans. when a team gets to the superbowl and their fans have nearly zero chance of attending it, im guessing 75% of final tickets go to corporate
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Cameron Smith joining the LIV Bone Saw tour for $100m.
Europe will have 6 wild card picks at next ryder cuppersonally think 4 for each team is enough but that is just me
(Money) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I wont ignore that, Smith said. The biggest thing for me is (LIVs) schedule is really appealing. Ill be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there.
Hopefully will allow the on form players to get selected but who's knows what team will be available the rate LIV is hijacking players.Makes winning the Masters easier to win for Rory as some of his competitors can't play it now
LIV has had 3 events so far. Only way to watch is via Youtube.Final Round is the most viewed of the three day tournament.London 823K views.Portland 780K viewsBedminster 559K views.https://www.youtube.com/c/LIVGolfInv/videosDropping in views after the initial hoopla about LIV,
Final round views for the fourth tournament: LIV Golf Invitational Boston | Final Round | September 04275K viewsStreamed 39 minutes agoLIV Golf
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]