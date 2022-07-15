« previous next »
As long as a Non-Liv player wins. Even if it's a Manc.
Patrick Reed is wearing Liv Tour clobber ;D
Huge day for McIlroy. Never will a major course be set up to favour him like this again. You have eagle chances on about 7 holes. His driving is his main asset and on a course that has no defence to it, he's been clinical. He's yet to throw in a silly mistake to derail him and if he keeps his tempo the same as he has so far then Hovland and any chasers will have to shoot a 64 or better to win IMO.


I've said it more than once but so much of it is in his head with the majors. 8 years without one. Coming into this he was the favourite, in red-hot form, he was the golden prince in terms of his response to the danger of LIV and the course as I said is perfect for him. I don't want to say it is now or never, but this is the best chance he'll have to break that major drought.


Wouldnt mind seeing Rory win one again but would quite like to see Hovland win his first. Just as long as its not a Cameron.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:36:30 am
Wouldnt mind seeing Rory win one again but would quite like to see Hovland win his first. Just as long as its not a Cameron.
Goes against the grain I know, but Im of the same mind. Hovland has been quietly impressive and stepping out of his playing partners shadow this week would be great to witness.
I'm right behind Rory, I'd be made up if he won it folks.
That's a bad miss by Rory. Can't let putts like that go begging today.
'Rory'

ewww!
St Andrews is boring to me. Theres nothing to look at, it looks and feels like theyre playing 1 hole 18 times each round. I get the history but it doesnt do it for me at all. Links golf as a whole is rubbish as a spectator.
Hovland playing it safe off the tee nowbut missing the fairway. Big chance for Rory to stretch the lead
Rory's to lose as they head to the back nine.
Rory is limping to the finishing line. Might be enough to win it but really needs a couple of birdies to ease himself over the line. Lucky Hovland is not putting any pressure on him..... Yet
Occasion seemingly has got to Hovland. Cam Smith on a charge, though
Paedo Tache on the charge here. McIlroy still looking in good shape though.
It's now Rory vs Cam S. Hovland has been disappointing and Cam Young isn't quite there.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:03:10 pm
Paedo Tache on the charge here. McIlroy still looking in good shape though.

3 birdies in a row
Joe exotic will win.
Smith's putting is hot while McIlroy is missing similar opportunities.
Who do people want to win?
McIlroy cant just coast through this, gonna have to start taking some risks
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:12:25 pm
Cant have someone with hair this bad winning the Claret Jug.
Jinx.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:13:49 pm
3 birdies in a row

Make that 5.

Going to be interesting for sure.
Quote from: RF on Today at 05:24:49 pm
Joe exotic will win.

Haha, good shout. :D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:31:26 pm
McIlroy cant just coast through this, gonna have to start taking some risks

Or making some putts. Hes been playing well but hasnt made any putts whereas Smith has.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:36:36 pm
Or making some putts. Hes been playing well but hasnt made any putts whereas Smith has.
If McIlroy could putt like Smith he'd be 10 ahead.

Missing far too many mid-distance putts.
Nick's mate takes the lead.
Shoo-in birdie for Smith
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:38:41 pm
If McIlroy could putt like Smith he'd be 10 ahead.

Missing far too many mid-distance putts.

He looks tight.

Maybe going back to 2nd will help
He deserves a major I think. He's been there or thereabouts a couple of times and is a serious force these days.
Yesterday Smith and Young were the last group and both struggled while McIlroy and Hovland were the scond from last group and looked unbeatable.

Same story today but with the groups reversed.   
Brian Harman looks like a balding Ricky Ponting.
Quote from: RF on Today at 05:24:49 pm
Joe exotic will win.
The whole of New Zealand will be Baskin in his glory.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:48:18 pm
Brian Harman looks like a balding Ricky Ponting.

I thought exactly the same! People you didnt know were bald look so weird when they take their cap off and reveal all.
Trevino all those years ago got it right:  drive for show, putt for dough
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:48:27 pm
The whole of New Zealand will be Baskin in his glory.

😂
Quote from: RF on Today at 05:50:50 pm
😂

Would have been better if hed got the right country.
Don't think McIlroy is struggling at all, he's 2 under. Smith has just caught fire.
Rory needs to make that.
Fuck's sake Rory, hit a fucking putt today for the love of God almighty.
