Many of the players joining now are maybe expecting enough of a critical mass to join that the LIV tour will start to receive world ranking points, and at that point their world ranking points will be enough to allow them to carry on playing in the majors beyond any current exemptions.



My feeling is that the PGA tour may have overplayed their hand a bit here. The LIV tour could well still crash and burn (and I certainly hope that it does!), but the fact that the PGA tour dug it's heels in and is still losing some high profile members must be worrying them slightly. The PGA tour have always thought that they were the biggest player in town, but that has always ultimately been based on the money that they could offer. For all the talk of prestige and history, there are really only a handful of PGA tour events that have any real significance (Jack's event, Palmer's event, The Players (due to money),Riviera, a few others) and the rest just get moved around the calendar and get different host courses according to who is willing to pay the most for the privilege. The Fedex cup is just a money machine, and for all the talk of history and prestige, I imagine that almost every European player that has jumped ship over the last 10 years has done so because of the massive difference in potential earnings. Golf continues to be mainly about the majors, and that is how the great players are measured.



How the Euro Tour play this will also be interesting. The Euro Tour could potentially gain a lot of US LIV tour members which would help to boost the status of the tour at a time when they are struggling more and more with losing their stars to the PGA tour. You could imagine the LIV tour members playing maybe 10 LIV tour events a year, 4 majors, and then maybe 8 events on the Euro Tour. The fact that the Euro Tour hasn't yet come out and banned any LIV players is very interesting.



If LIV gives players the chance to still play in the majors and make more money, possibly supplementing their schedule with Euro Tour events, then that could be very worrying for the PGA tour (and golf) in the long term.



As a golfing spectical the majority of US tour events are pretty dull with no penalty for missing the fairway by 80 yards or going into a bunker, the courses are set up to create birdie or eagle opportunities for TV audiences or the baying 'BABABOOEY' crowd - I mean what is it with these fucking dickheads, and why does it only happen in the States? Watch it for a few weeks and it's like groundhog day, courses setup the same with the same shots being played over and over again. I remember Tiger mention how refreshing and fun it was to play in the Open because of how different the golf was from the weekly US tour where it's always the same chip shot around the green. So compare that to the European tour where the courses are all different and are are played in different countries making it far more interesting.Then we have the US tour dictating terms to players, I think I've seen it at least twice whereby British players, I think it was Poulter and then Rose could not play in the British masters because they had to play in some meaningless US event in order to get enough US events in to keep their card. This attitude has also had a negative effect on the European tour and Ithink they've had to relax their Ryder cup and tour card qualification criteria over the years in order to accommodate players who are on the US tour. So it would be quite funny to see the European tour benefit from this and it could be a good opportunity for them, they themselves have already sold out to Dubai and have events in Saudi. I don't get the impression that there is any get love between the organisations.The Koepka news is massive, he's only really interested in the majors and probably finds having to play in the other shite events a pain in the arse. In fact I don't think enough has been made of the impact the tour has on player welfare, they are basically puppets of the US tour and maybe they want to be able to dictate their own terms. I think the US tour needed a kick up the arse, it's just a shame it's come about this way.