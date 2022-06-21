« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 176651 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4080 on: June 21, 2022, 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 21, 2022, 04:17:09 pm
I think Schauffele needs to go to the LIV.  Basically so I can stop looking at leaderboards and thinking 'woah, Scheffler's way down, he must have had a disaster the last few h.. oh no, its Schauffele who's 12th at +2'

I tipped him as a possible winner at the weekend after the second or early third round. Meant Schefller. Annoying!
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • Linudden.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4081 on: June 21, 2022, 04:55:28 pm »
So basically, the rundown is that the Saudis have snatched lazy wankers who can't play anymore?

I know nothing about golf but would make sense :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,979
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4082 on: June 21, 2022, 04:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June 21, 2022, 03:43:16 pm
https://twitter.com/collin_morikawa/status/1539253960975982592?s=21&t=A45_BNNkM8xbaY6gpTzRYw

Good

Still a bit of a worrying trend though. Its not just guys on a retirement tour, it seems to be getting better and better players. And then mates, or rivals, of those players thinking 'well fuck I'm better than him, so if he's getting $200 million for a years work I bet I can get more'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4083 on: June 21, 2022, 05:47:29 pm »
So Brooks Koepka is one of the latest to join which is surprising.

It boils down to money v trophies. Most of the top players, in fact most pro players, play to win the majors which have pedigree. The LIV tour has no pedigree or history but it does have a lot of money.

Those who join up will not be remembered in future unless the tour starts to get lots of players to defect. The golf fans watch the majors and generally know who is number 1 in the world but I doubt that they will really care about the LIV tour.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 642
  • ******
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4084 on: June 21, 2022, 06:53:36 pm »
Many of the players joining now are maybe expecting enough of a critical mass to join that the LIV tour will start to receive world ranking points, and at that point their world ranking points will be enough to allow them to carry on playing in the majors beyond any current exemptions.

My feeling is that the PGA tour may have overplayed their hand a bit here.  The LIV tour could well still crash and burn (and I certainly hope that it does!), but the fact that the PGA tour dug it's heels in and is still losing some high profile members must be worrying them slightly.  The PGA tour have always thought that they were the biggest player in town, but that has always ultimately been based on the money that they could offer.  For all the talk of prestige and history, there are really only a handful of PGA tour events that have any real significance (Jack's event, Palmer's event, The Players (due to money),Riviera, a few others) and the rest just get moved around the calendar and get different host courses according to who is willing to pay the most for the privilege.  The Fedex cup is just a money machine, and for all the talk of history and prestige, I imagine that almost every European player that has jumped ship over the last 10 years has done so because of the massive difference in potential earnings.  Golf continues to be mainly about the majors, and that is how the great players are measured. 

How the Euro Tour play this will also be interesting. The Euro Tour could potentially gain a lot of US LIV tour members which would help to boost the status of the tour at a time when they are struggling more and more with losing their stars to the PGA tour. You could imagine the LIV tour members playing maybe 10 LIV tour events a year, 4 majors, and then maybe 8 events on the Euro Tour.  The fact that the Euro Tour hasn't yet come out and banned any LIV players is very interesting.

If LIV gives players the chance to still play in the majors and make more money, possibly supplementing their schedule with Euro Tour events, then that could be very worrying for the PGA tour (and golf) in the long term.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,977
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4085 on: June 21, 2022, 07:20:31 pm »
World ranking points is the key. As time goes on with Liv tour getting no ranking points, those who play there won't get invites to the Majors.

Now a few have some exemptions based on winning a Major.

What will be key is if The Masters, which is strictly invitational, cuts off the Liv tour players. It will be interesting if Augusta National rescinds their award of lifetime entry for Champions. If they do that then Phil, DJ, etc  will lose a lot in the end.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • Linudden.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4086 on: June 21, 2022, 07:59:34 pm »
Looking at the Saudi tour's schedule, they don't seem to have a great deal of faith in the domestic market :lmao

I thought they'd at least play 2/3 of the tours in the Middle East or something.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,879
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 09:34:34 am »
He's got the personality of a dead cat but strong rumours are circling about Patrick Cantlay being the next to go. His non-denial yesterday at his press conference was a red flag (although he's an awkward customer at the best of times).

Top 5 player in the world, Fed-ex champion, seems like a quiet and grounded dude and isn't short for money given his earnings the last 2 years. Hopefully not.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on June 21, 2022, 05:47:29 pm
So Brooks Koepka is one of the latest to join which is surprising.

It boils down to money v trophies. Most of the top players, in fact most pro players, play to win the majors which have pedigree. The LIV tour has no pedigree or history but it does have a lot of money.

Those who join up will not be remembered in future unless the tour starts to get lots of players to defect. The golf fans watch the majors and generally know who is number 1 in the world but I doubt that they will really care about the LIV tour.

The players are probably just viewing this as a short term thing. Cash in for a few years and see how it all pans out. If LIV crashes and burns then they have only lost a few years on the tour and in the process have made enough money to make every member of them family multi millionaires. Golfers have long careers so there isnt much risk here.

Do the Saudis really want to keep handing over these truck loads of cash to average players forever ? I doubt it. They should get bored eventually because these tournaments will be pretty trash. Most golf fans wont watch a single minute of it.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
The established golf authorities need to be bold here.

Get the organisers of the Majors onside to agree to ban the LIV twats. Then impose a 5 or 10-year ban on anyone playing any LIV golf event. Tell every TV network that if they air any LIV Golf event, they will not be considered for any official golf events.

Remove the public profile of LIV golfers. Allow them no exposure. Let them watch their sponsorship deals wither.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,879
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 01:18:43 pm »
They've spent half a billion alone on 4 players. There is no business model. Sustainability and ROI isn't even in the discussion. That is the scary part.

Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 21, 2022, 06:53:36 pm
Many of the players joining now are maybe expecting enough of a critical mass to join that the LIV tour will start to receive world ranking points, and at that point their world ranking points will be enough to allow them to carry on playing in the majors beyond any current exemptions.

My feeling is that the PGA tour may have overplayed their hand a bit here.  The LIV tour could well still crash and burn (and I certainly hope that it does!), but the fact that the PGA tour dug it's heels in and is still losing some high profile members must be worrying them slightly.  The PGA tour have always thought that they were the biggest player in town, but that has always ultimately been based on the money that they could offer.  For all the talk of prestige and history, there are really only a handful of PGA tour events that have any real significance (Jack's event, Palmer's event, The Players (due to money),Riviera, a few others) and the rest just get moved around the calendar and get different host courses according to who is willing to pay the most for the privilege.  The Fedex cup is just a money machine, and for all the talk of history and prestige, I imagine that almost every European player that has jumped ship over the last 10 years has done so because of the massive difference in potential earnings.  Golf continues to be mainly about the majors, and that is how the great players are measured. 

How the Euro Tour play this will also be interesting. The Euro Tour could potentially gain a lot of US LIV tour members which would help to boost the status of the tour at a time when they are struggling more and more with losing their stars to the PGA tour. You could imagine the LIV tour members playing maybe 10 LIV tour events a year, 4 majors, and then maybe 8 events on the Euro Tour.  The fact that the Euro Tour hasn't yet come out and banned any LIV players is very interesting.

If LIV gives players the chance to still play in the majors and make more money, possibly supplementing their schedule with Euro Tour events, then that could be very worrying for the PGA tour (and golf) in the long term.

As a golfing spectical the majority of US tour events are pretty dull with no penalty for missing the fairway by 80 yards or going into a bunker, the courses are set up to create birdie or eagle opportunities for TV audiences or the baying 'BABABOOEY' crowd - I mean what is it with these fucking dickheads, and why does it only happen in the States? Watch it for a few weeks and it's like groundhog day, courses setup the same with the same shots being played over and over again. I remember Tiger mention how refreshing and fun it was to play in the Open because of how different the golf was from the weekly US tour where it's always the same chip shot around the green. So compare that to the European tour where the courses are all different and are are played in different countries making it far more interesting.

Then we have the US tour dictating terms to players, I think I've seen it at least twice whereby British players, I think it was Poulter and then Rose could not play in the British masters because they had to play in some meaningless US event in order to get enough US events in to keep their card. This attitude has also had a negative effect on the European tour and Ithink they've had to relax their Ryder cup and tour card qualification criteria over the years in order to accommodate players who are on the US tour. So it would be quite funny to see the European tour benefit from this and it could be a good opportunity for them, they themselves have already sold out to Dubai and have events in Saudi. I don't get the impression that there is any get love between the organisations.

The Koepka news is massive, he's only really interested in the majors and probably finds having to play in the other shite events a pain in the arse. In fact I don't think enough has been made of the impact the tour has on player welfare, they are basically puppets of the US tour and maybe they want to be able to dictate their own terms. I think the US tour needed a kick up the arse, it's just a shame it's come about this way.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 02:28:40 pm »
I would love to see it go tits up and every golfer who signed up not be allowed back on the main tour

I agree with yosser that a lot of courses are too easy and it was good to see some challenges on the US open last week

I said it a few months back I like to see players challenged because it is ridiculous when tournaments are won at 34 under as one was earlier this year, silly too when scores are that low that some players are missing the cut despite being 6 under after two rounds
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:36 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,284
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 02:36:11 pm »
On the other hand, LIV attracting the likes of Patrick Reed, DeChambeau and Koepka actually is quite hilarious. About the only respected golfer that has gone over at this moment is DJ, the rest are kind of like taking out the garbage from the PGA.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:36:11 pm
On the other hand, LIV attracting the likes of Patrick Reed, DeChambeau and Koepka actually is quite hilarious. About the only respected golfer that has gone over at this moment is DJ, the rest are kind of like taking out the garbage from the PGA.
I would have respected the likes of McDowell, Westwood and Garcia prior to this although yeah, best years behind them, still a bit disappointing
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 