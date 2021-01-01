« previous next »
The Golf Thread

RedForeverTT

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4000 on: Today at 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:21:50 pm
I actually agree, of the top 3 hes probably most likely. Scheffele or Rory could get in a charge though. I do like Rahm and would be happy if he won but my money went on Fitzpatrick so Ill be rooting for him.

Likewise. I do like Rahm but I would be cheering for Fitzpatrick tonight.
gemofabird

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4001 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm
Why does Scotty Schleffer use a Scotty Cameron putter?
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4002 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm
Fuck off Scheffler.
alonsoisared

Reply #4003 on: Today at 08:45:07 pm
Scheffler looking very strong here but surely he's got to slow down at some point in his round.

Even if he does win it then the rest of the field have the last laugh because at least their name isn't Scottie Scheffler.
fowlermagic

Reply #4004 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm
Fitzpatrick is still making it interesting. Considering its Sunday at the US open im surprised how many birdies they are getting.
Ray K

Reply #4005 on: Today at 09:17:37 pm
Any reason why Fitzpatrick always leaves the flag in when putting?
Yosser0_0

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:45:07 pm
Scheffler looking very strong here but surely he's got to slow down at some point in his round.

Even if he does win it then the rest of the field have the last laugh because at least their name isn't Scottie Scheffler.

Was thinking that in our foursomes match last week. Lost 9 and 7!
 :o
Crosby Nick

Reply #4007 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm
Matsuyama had a bit of a charge today. Between him and Fitz I should make a small profit even if someone else wins.
Yosser0_0

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:42 pm
Matsuyama had a bit of a charge today. Between him and Fitz I should make a small profit even if someone else wins.

When the fun stops - stop! Have you had your usual Ten Bob each way Nick?
 ;D
Crosby Nick

Reply #4009 on: Today at 09:51:44 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:30:31 pm
When the fun stops - stop! Have you had your usual Ten Bob each way Nick?
 ;D

Im not made of money! Im not that flash! 20 quid stake in total across 4 players is my rule. To have 2 still in the mix at this point keeps me interested. But I wont be retiring on it. :D
Crosby Nick

Reply #4010 on: Today at 10:02:49 pm
Fuck off Zalatoris.
frag

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:02:49 pm
Fuck off Zalatoris.

Asked my wife to pick a player at the start of the week and she picked Will. However, take away the money away and id still like him to win. Hes played amazing in Majors, and for all the talk about his putting hes better in the greens than supposed top tier putters.
