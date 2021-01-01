I actually agree, of the top 3 hes probably most likely. Scheffele or Rory could get in a charge though. I do like Rahm and would be happy if he won but my money went on Fitzpatrick so Ill be rooting for him.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Scheffler looking very strong here but surely he's got to slow down at some point in his round.Even if he does win it then the rest of the field have the last laugh because at least their name isn't Scottie Scheffler.
Matsuyama had a bit of a charge today. Between him and Fitz I should make a small profit even if someone else wins.
When the fun stops - stop! Have you had your usual Ten Bob each way Nick?
Fuck off Zalatoris.
