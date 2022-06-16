« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
June 16, 2022, 10:02:07 pm
fowlermagic:
Why give them a hard time? They are playing for a country that must have banked several trillion dollars in the US VIA various military deals over the past decade or two. Olympics in China, World Cup in Qatar, its all nonsense but don't hold these golfers on a higher standard where others have failed miserably
Re: The Golf Thread
June 16, 2022, 11:26:53 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 16, 2022, 10:02:07 pm
Why give them a hard time? They are playing for a country that must have banked several trillion dollars in the US VIA various military deals over the past decade or two. Olympics in China, World Cup in Qatar, its all nonsense but don't hold these golfers on a higher standard where others have failed miserably

That would make sense if the US Government funded the PGA tour, or the Chinese paid Olympians etc.

What you're doing is making the same argument Man City fans make about Liverpool being owned by Americans and America being just as bad as the oil states.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 16, 2022, 11:34:12 pm
Ray K:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 10:01:30 pm
Was Koepka just on a (fairly long) hot streak when he won his Majors? How come hes dropped back into the pack?
He's a weird one in that half of his wins on the PGA Tour have been majors - 4, and just 4 other events. (Rory has 4 majors and 17 regular events, by comparison).

He's like latter years Serena Williams - all his focus is on the majors, but might mean he has little form going into some of them.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 16, 2022, 11:38:07 pm
Statto Red:
Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi embassy street in US renamed after murdered journalist

A street in front of the Saudi embassy in Washington DC has been renamed after Jamal Khashoggi, whose murder by Saudi agents caused shock around the world.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-61831193

Just as good in here.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 01:21:04 am
4pool:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 10:01:30 pm
Was Koepka just on a (fairly long) hot streak when he won his Majors? How come hes dropped back into the pack?

Was recovering from a knee injury last year. Then his hip has been bothering him.


According to ESPN, Koepka partially tore his patella tendon in 2019 and had an MRI conducted on his knee prior to the Memorial in July.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 06:59:05 am
fowlermagic:
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 16, 2022, 11:26:53 pm
That would make sense if the US Government funded the PGA tour, or the Chinese paid Olympians etc.

What you're doing is making the same argument Man City fans make about Liverpool being owned by Americans and America being just as bad as the oil states.

It's a slippery slope virtually all professional sports is on. The PGA tour had no problem stealing the best talent from Europe via bigger prize money / minimum events to be played. LIV are going announce the next four big names to join next week including Koepka, Scheffler etc so unless both tours can get together n sort things out then the golf fans will suffer.

Anyway great to see everyone contending for the US Open as it should be a great weekend for the golf couch fans
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 09:12:23 am
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 06:59:05 am
It's a slippery slope virtually all professional sports is on.

Fully agree. But you can't say X is doing this so Y is okay too. That's exactly what makes the slope more slippery.

Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 06:59:05 am
The PGA tour had no problem stealing the best talent from Europe via bigger prize money / minimum events to be played.

Again fair enough, but that's basically a competing business. The Saudi's on the other hand can just keep throwing money at players and completely destroy golf as we know it. They don't need a relationship with the existing tours.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 09:18:36 am
Gerry Attrick:
It would be a lot more palatable if the funding source wasnt so detestable. In fact if a multi billionaire without human rights abuses on his CV was devising a plan to finish the PGA Tour I would almost celebrate it. The way that tour has tried to cannibalise golf is nothing short of dreadful. Unfortunately the only ones with the readies and willingness to do it are undesirable regimes.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 04:19:03 pm
Lone Star Red:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 06:59:05 am
It's a slippery slope virtually all professional sports is on. The PGA tour had no problem stealing the best talent from Europe via bigger prize money / minimum events to be played. LIV are going announce the next four big names to join next week including Koepka, Scheffler etc so unless both tours can get together n sort things out then the golf fans will suffer.

Anyway great to see everyone contending for the US Open as it should be a great weekend for the golf couch fans

Where you seeing that? Have heard some rumblings about Koepka and the way he's played the last couple of years, it wouldn't be a shock to see him join his brother.

But I haven't heard or read anything about Scheffler. That would send shockwaves if he went and I just don't see him being a LIV guy at all.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 04:21:59 pm
gerrardisgod:
Sorry, Shane.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 04:53:59 pm
Crosby Nick:
Are conditions getting tougher or are Rose and Fitzpatrick just having a mare?
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 04:59:38 pm
Lone Star Red:
Conditions have definitely toughened up. Lots of scores in the black so far today.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 05:01:15 pm
Nobby Reserve:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 06:59:05 am
It's a slippery slope virtually all professional sports is on. The PGA tour had no problem stealing the best talent from Europe via bigger prize money / minimum events to be played. LIV are going announce the next four big names to join next week including Koepka, Scheffler etc so unless both tours can get together n sort things out then the golf fans will suffer.

Anyway great to see everyone contending for the US Open as it should be a great weekend for the golf couch fans


Disgraceful post.

The LIV scumbags should be ostracised from the professional game like the Apharteid cricketers were.

No publicity, no TV exposure, don't report on these joke LIV events, let them slip out of the public consciousness, watch their sponsorship money drain away.

Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 07:09:36 pm
frag:
Rory absolute meltdown happening
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 07:13:19 pm
4pool:
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 05:01:15 pm

Disgraceful post.

The LIV scumbags should be ostracised from the professional game like the Apharteid cricketers were.

No publicity, no TV exposure, don't report on these joke LIV events, let them slip out of the public consciousness, watch their sponsorship money drain away.



+1


Fwiw, I live 20 minutes from where the next Liv event will be played. Pumpkin Ridge CC.

Was talking to our pro shop about this event as the local news has been airing some dissatisfied local mayors and one of our States US Senators ( who said this was sports washing).

There was a mention of members dropping their membership and leaving Pumpkin Ridge. So asked in the shop. The head pro said he's heard about 30 members have quit.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 08:00:48 pm
fowlermagic:
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2022, 05:01:15 pm

Disgraceful post.

The LIV scumbags should be ostracised from the professional game like the Apharteid cricketers were.

No publicity, no TV exposure, don't report on these joke LIV events, let them slip out of the public consciousness, watch their sponsorship money drain away.



Where was the uproar when some of the top players played in Saudi Arabia a couple of years ago? How about the annual WGC event in China?

The CEO of the USGA took a stance and didn't bar the LIV players as he must be thinking a lot of the top players are going to playing on that tour soon. The 2021 US amateur winner went straight to LIV n skipped on the PGA tour which is nuts but just shows the next young guns may head that way which will be seriously damaging to the PGA.

Im no fan of Saudi Arabia that's for sure but if Koepka, Scheffler and Fowler join the tour by next week then the powers to be will be really worried.

Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 08:27:58 pm
4pool:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 08:00:48 pm
Where was the uproar when some of the top players played in Saudi Arabia a couple of years ago? How about the annual WGC event in China?

The CEO of the USGA took a stance and didn't bar the LIV players as he must be thinking a lot of the top players are going to playing on that tour soon. The 2021 US amateur winner went straight to LIV n skipped on the PGA tour which is nuts but just shows the next young guns may head that way which will be seriously damaging to the PGA.

Im no fan of Saudi Arabia that's for sure but if Koepka, Scheffler and Fowler join the tour by next week then the powers to be will be really worried.



Apples and oranges.

Playing in a Tour tournament in Saudi Arabia or China, is a one of.

That is not nearly the same as playing in tour designed to compete against an existing tour(s).

How about the Crown Prince just start his own "Saudi International League" and buy all the best footy players. Have them break their existing contracts to go get even more riches " to provide for their families". He could buy enough players to form 18 teams and move his matches around the globe. He could play at Wembley, Cardiff, Hampden Park, Aviva stadium, etc.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 09:04:12 pm
fowlermagic:
Quote from: 4pool on June 17, 2022, 08:27:58 pm
Apples and oranges.

 SNIP

Playing in a Tour tournament in Saudi Arabia or China, is a one of.

Tell that to the 2m people  currently held in internment camps in China doing forced labour. Hardly Apples and oranges.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 09:25:21 pm
4pool:
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2022, 09:04:12 pm
Tell that to the 2m people  currently held in internment camps in China doing forced labour. Hardly Apples and oranges.

I suggest you file a formal complaint with the DP World Tour ( European tour) as they are the ones who schedule the WGC China tour event a $10 million event. The PGA Tour has nothing to do with that event other than to grant a few PGA tour players an exception to go play there if any requests come in.

Same with the Saudi International ( a $5 million tournament ) now part of the Asian Tour. The PGA Tour has nothing to do with that either.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 09:37:10 pm
fowlermagic:
Quote from: 4pool on June 17, 2022, 09:25:21 pm
I suggest you file a formal complaint with the DP World Tour ( European tour) as they are the ones who schedule the WGC China tour event a $10 million event. The PGA Tour has nothing to do with that event other than to grant a few PGA tour players an exception to go play there if any requests come in.

Same with the Saudi International ( a $5 million tournament ) now part of the Asian Tour. The PGA Tour has nothing to do with that either.

Complaint filed lol just pointing out the WGC tournament has been recognised by the PGA tour as an official event and the winner gets a three year exemption on the tour. I guess it has nothing to do with the PGA 😉
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 10:29:06 pm
Ray K:
Morikawa, Scheffler, Rahm, Fitzpatrick, Rory all within 2 shots at the top of the board.
Going to be a great weekend.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 11:11:27 pm
fowlermagic:
Hotting up nicely for moving day.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 17, 2022, 11:13:55 pm
frag:
Shaping up brilliantly. Rory has really found something with his approach play.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 01:41:35 pm
Fiasco:
Cool conditions over the weekend but with a breeze. Hopefully they don't water the greens too much and we can see some carnage. The winning score could be around about what the leaders are at now.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm
Ray K:
Rory's putting today is absolutely fucking pathetic. He'd be better off giving me the putter and letting me have a go.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm
gemofabird:
Think I would last 3 holes on that course, before walking off.

Tough looking course
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm
Funky_Gibbons:
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm
Think I would last 3 holes on that course, before walking off.

Tough looking course
Probably how Scheffler is feeling right now.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm
Yosser0_0:
Come on Fitzy lad.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Crosby Nick:
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm
Come on Fitzy lad.

Weighing up whether to cash out or hold fire fully expecting him to just fade away tomorrow!
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Yosser0_0:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Weighing up whether to cash out or hold fire fully expecting him to just fade away tomorrow!

He's a very good putter, think it matters massively here. Accurate iron player too which is also huge with the daft way they setup US Open courses. Made up Bryson won it the other year to make a mockery of this hitting the fairway nonsense, it helps but there is more to golf than that, that's why Seve hated the US Open.

Anyway only 12 minutes of my birthday left, another beer I think!
 :hally
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:34:49 am
The North Bank:
Rahm is by far the best player out there, could easily have had another 4 birdies today, think he ll walk it tomorrow
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:49:25 am
Crosby Nick:
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:34:49 am
Rahm is by far the best player out there, could easily have had another 4 birdies today, think he ll walk it tomorrow

Is no sport safe from TNBs predictions? :D
