Where was the uproar when some of the top players played in Saudi Arabia a couple of years ago? How about the annual WGC event in China?
The CEO of the USGA took a stance and didn't bar the LIV players as he must be thinking a lot of the top players are going to playing on that tour soon. The 2021 US amateur winner went straight to LIV n skipped on the PGA tour which is nuts but just shows the next young guns may head that way which will be seriously damaging to the PGA.
Im no fan of Saudi Arabia that's for sure but if Koepka, Scheffler and Fowler join the tour by next week then the powers to be will be really worried.
Apples and oranges.
Playing in a Tour tournament in Saudi Arabia or China, is a one of.
That is not nearly the same as playing in tour designed to compete against an existing tour(s).
How about the Crown Prince just start his own "Saudi International League" and buy all the best footy players. Have them break their existing contracts to go get even more riches " to provide for their families". He could buy enough players to form 18 teams and move his matches around the globe. He could play at Wembley, Cardiff, Hampden Park, Aviva stadium, etc.