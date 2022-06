Was Koepka just on a (fairly long) hot streak when he won his Majors? How come hes dropped back into the pack?



He's a weird one in that half of his wins on the PGA Tour have been majors - 4, and just 4 other events. (Rory has 4 majors and 17 regular events, by comparison).He's like latter years Serena Williams - all his focus is on the majors, but might mean he has little form going into some of them.