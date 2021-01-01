Does that include Majors,



How many Saudi tournaments will they play in? Then a lot more time at home with their families. Theyll be begging to rejoin the Tour before too long!



Sadly not. The PGA Tour is a separate entity to the PGA of America.The PGA of America owns/runs the USPGA tournamentThe US Masters is run by the Augusta National Golf ClubThe US Open by US Golf Association (USGA)(The Open by the R&A, not the European Tour)The PGA Tour organises a calendar of tournaments, organising some itself but with others organised by other organisations/clubs.The best weapon the established golf associations have is to ban any defecting player from the Majors. As well as missing the most prestigious and most-publicised tournaments, they would be out of the public focus, with players losing sponsorship income.Sadly, the USGA has already said it will allow these shitbags to still compete at the US Open.