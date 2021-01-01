Dustin Johnson is the main attraction and big name player signed up for the inaugural LIV event in London. A statement from his agent basically says that he's thought about it for a while but the opportunity was too good to turn down. I wonder what they've paid him, $100 million or more?



The list aside from DJ isn't all that great, no other real surprises. A mixture of older, washed up players who aren't threats, and some names who are holding on to past glories. No Mickelson.. yet. The likes of Garcia, Oosthuizen, Poulter, Westwood, Na, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are in the field







