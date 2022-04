https://www.masters.com/en_US/watch/2022-04-08/2022_r2_20229_16_1/stewart_cink_16th_hole_round_2_stroke_1.html



One of the nicest people ever gets a hole.in one



No it's not Reed



No word of a lie I met cink in Dublin once. Him.and his whole entourage were so nice



Mate of mine went up to him in hotel. He walked in with his bags. We tried like hell to think of his name. She follows him "oh you play golf? Are you any good"



Audible andd understandable sniggers



Cink trying to be polite

"My name's on the bag"



My mate not even joking. Deadpan serious.



"Oh Taylor made, very good"



A great guy as my old boss was diagnosed with cancer and given 12 months. Before his health got too bad a friend was trying to arrange a round of golf with Fuzzy Zoeller but due to scheduling issues was not free for a couple of months. Think Fuzzy reached out to Cink who teed up with my ex boss a week later where he forgot about his health issues for a few hours. Brian said Cink was a pure gent and a brilliant day. Zoeller even offered to fly the boss out to play with him at a later date but unfortunately the cancer was too far gone by then. RIP Brian