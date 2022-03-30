« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 149831 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3520 on: March 30, 2022, 06:50:36 pm »
McCord, iirc, said the greens were bikini waxed, that's why they were so fast...or close to that. The Masters informed CBS, Gary was not invited back the next year.

On another occasion a fan went under the ropes and took a beer cup to scope some sand out of a bunker. Was arrested on the spot and ended up paying $20k in court costs and suffering depression. Nice guys there at The Masters

Love the event, would be a bucket list trip but like most elite private golf courses it's run by knobs. The higher up the ladder you go the greater the % of aholes you meet.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3521 on: March 30, 2022, 08:56:29 pm »
Yeah, to sum up the committee of the Augusta National best as, is, very conservative, in block capitals.

 You're out, & banned from ever returning over any sort of miss behaviour, no matter how trivial it is.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3522 on: April 3, 2022, 08:18:37 pm »
https://twitter.com/barrysvrluga/status/1510690913735127046

Looks like Tiger is doing the Masters this week.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 09:03:44 am »
Happy Masters week

Bets active

Scottie Scheffler 28/1 2.50 each way. since in to about 14. pays the first 6 places

same player to win a major this year. 10.31 at odds of 12/1, this is now about 5/1

placed this week

Seamus Power 4 ew 75/1
SunJae Im  4 ew 50/1
Thomas Pieters  4ew 100/1

bottom 3 pay down to 10 places


There is usually a special at some point during the week of a player at even money to make the cut for 20 euro max, i usually bet that then back the same stake for them to miss the cut as that is usually above evens so the worst you will do is get your money back (paddy power)

Another special that sometimes appears is any player to get 2 eagles in one round. The 16th has seen some holes in one while 2, 8, 13 and 15 are eagle opportunities. I have a funny feeling someone once got 3 eagles in one round one year
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 10:01:37 am »
Golf season only kicks off this week every year as even non golfers will watch a little of the Masters. Lots of first time winners this season so expecting one of the young guns to win his first jacket. Crazy to see Rory is now one of the elders in the top ten.

My old boss was a Scottish amateur champ 40 years ago and had the pleasure of an annual weekend stay in one of the cabins and play with one of the members who was a client. What a lucky bastard. I bet another mate is getting his ticket this week too as usually goes two days n even had dinner with Tom Watson and a member two years ago there. Another lucky devil who struggles to break 100 anytime we tee up but he reminds me the only way to Augusta for me is over the wall 🤣🤣
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 12:51:04 pm »
Golf season only kicks off this week every year as even non golfers will watch a little of the Masters. Lots of first time winners this season so expecting one of the young guns to win his first jacket. Crazy to see Rory is now one of the elders in the top ten.

My old boss was a Scottish amateur champ 40 years ago and had the pleasure of an annual weekend stay in one of the cabins and play with one of the members who was a client. What a lucky bastard. I bet another mate is getting his ticket this week too as usually goes two days n even had dinner with Tom Watson and a member two years ago there. Another lucky devil who struggles to break 100 anytime we tee up but he reminds me the only way to Augusta for me is over the wall 🤣🤣

You won't be doing that either. It shouldn't surprise you that Augusta National has security cameras everywhere along the perimeter.

I was there in the early 2000's on business and swung by Augusta to buy some merch. Long story short, they had an area at Gate 2 where you could pull in and park. There was a phone on a pole that was a direct line to the shop. So I used it and ordered some stuff, they said they'd send someone up in a golf cart with the stuff. ( Edit, btw, that phone is no longer there as I went back about 2012 and was going to get some more merch. They had redeveloped that area and took the phone out. I asked at the front desk of a small building they had put in there. Was told the only way to get merch now is to attend the tournament)

There was a security building there with those long arms so no one could drive thru. It was also the employees and delivery entrance.  And at the back of the driving range. So I walked over to wait for my package. As I got to the security building a guard came out and asked what I was doing. ( Now i'm thinking you stupid lumox you can see out your tinted window that I used the phone) So I told him I just placed an order and was told to wait for it here. As we walked passed the open door, i gave a quick sideways look as the guard used his foot to close the door. Inside were about 30 monitors of all areas of the perimeter and the like. With three guards inside ( well two plus my bezzie mate..lol).

The lad drove up with my package and the guard escorted me just past the front of the building and I walked over to my car and left.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm »
Tigers press conference live in moments on https://www.masters.com/index.html
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
He's playing of course which means Sky's coverage for the next three days will be what is Tiger doing today. Great to see him fit but the wall to wall coverage of him is nuts.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 06:19:37 pm »
He said he wants to play.

He said he will play 9 holes tomorrow and reassess at that time to determine if he will play the tournament proper.

It's not about his swing or game. He said he's there to win and expects to be able to compete.

What he has to do is see how the right leg responds with the walking.

He also said he's in pain all the time playing golf. Has been since his back surgeries.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm »
He's playing of course which means Sky's coverage for the next three days will be what is Tiger doing today. Great to see him fit but the wall to wall coverage of him is nuts.
It is a bit annoying at times. But he is a bigger draw than the rest of the field put together.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 06:37:17 pm »
Hes the best to ever pick a stick up, its inevitable he gets all the attention. Sure wouldnt want to be Oosthuizen or Niemann though.
