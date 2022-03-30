Golf season only kicks off this week every year as even non golfers will watch a little of the Masters. Lots of first time winners this season so expecting one of the young guns to win his first jacket. Crazy to see Rory is now one of the elders in the top ten.



My old boss was a Scottish amateur champ 40 years ago and had the pleasure of an annual weekend stay in one of the cabins and play with one of the members who was a client. What a lucky bastard. I bet another mate is getting his ticket this week too as usually goes two days n even had dinner with Tom Watson and a member two years ago there. Another lucky devil who struggles to break 100 anytime we tee up but he reminds me the only way to Augusta for me is over the wall 🤣🤣



You won't be doing that either. It shouldn't surprise you that Augusta National has security cameras everywhere along the perimeter.I was there in the early 2000's on business and swung by Augusta to buy some merch. Long story short, they had an area at Gate 2 where you could pull in and park. There was a phone on a pole that was a direct line to the shop. So I used it and ordered some stuff, they said they'd send someone up in a golf cart with the stuff. ( Edit, btw, that phone is no longer there as I went back about 2012 and was going to get some more merch. They had redeveloped that area and took the phone out. I asked at the front desk of a small building they had put in there. Was told the only way to get merch now is to attend the tournament)There was a security building there with those long arms so no one could drive thru. It was also the employees and delivery entrance. And at the back of the driving range. So I walked over to wait for my package. As I got to the security building a guard came out and asked what I was doing. ( Now i'm thinking you stupid lumox you can see out your tinted window that I used the phone) So I told him I just placed an order and was told to wait for it here. As we walked passed the open door, i gave a quick sideways look as the guard used his foot to close the door. Inside were about 30 monitors of all areas of the perimeter and the like. With three guards inside ( well two plus my bezzie mate..lol).The lad drove up with my package and the guard escorted me just past the front of the building and I walked over to my car and left.