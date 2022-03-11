Well done to Scottie Scheffler, another win and now world number 1 at age 25. I made a point not long ago about Rahm being world number 1 and not actually winning all that much and I think Scheffler winning now 3 times in his last 5 starts proves my point a little bit. Of course guys can get hot, but with Scheffler he was knocking on the door a lot and once it opened he's sprinted through it. Winning is a habit and it'll be interesting to see how Scheffler goes from here because he's got a great game with no real weakness and now he knows how to win he'll cause many problems for people.



The point about Rahm was not a slight on him, I love him, but Scheffler has now won as many times in the past month or so than Rahm has in 2 years. I know world number 1 isn't just about winning, you accumulate points and Rahm has a tonne of top 10s and the like and is ultra consistent in the main, but I still stand by my point that he needs to win a little more.