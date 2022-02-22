I find the whole Mickelson saga an interesting one to be honest. He seems to be getting a huge amount of criticism and way beyond what other golfers and competitors in other sports have got for happily taking the sports washing money from Saudi, the UAE states, Russia, or China. It's criticism that he deserves, but does he deserve this much more than everyone else? I mean the European Tour happily ran an event in Saudi for 3 years and lots of the top US stars took the appearance money to play in it. Even this year when the European Tour dropped it from their schedule and the PGA Tour said that it's players would be banned from playing in future years, several top US and European players still turned up to play in the event. At least Phil actually acknowledges the murderous nature of the regime and their other human rights violations and that he's prepared to look the other way for the money and leverage, which is something that lots of other sports stars are also doing but without mentioning the human rights issues (publicly at least).



I've never particularly liked Mickelson, so I certainly don't feel sorry for him in any way, I've just found some of the criticism a little bit hypocritical. We live in a world where FIFA, UEFA, the IOC, the PL, and every other major sporting body are happy to take part in the sports washing in return for the monetary rewards, and indeed many of them even try to justify it by talking about 'growing the game globally' when really that has nothing to do with it. Russia being awarded the World Cup and Winter Olympics seems like a worse decision with every passing day, but they were still happily awarding them major sporting events this year. The whole model is horribly, horribly broken.



I also think that he does have a point about the PGA Tour having too much power and too much leverage, which is bad for the global game of golf as a whole. Golf needs to switch to being much more of a world tour and in the past the PGA Tour has deliberately made it as difficult as possible for members to play a global schedule. The European Tour has suffered terribly as a result, and ironically enough it is the money from the sports washing UAE states that has kept them going and those events have become among the most prestigious on the calendar. Hopefully if something good can come of this whole fiasco it will be that the PGA Tour, European Tour, R&A, and USGA will start to work together to come up with a better future for the professional and amateur games as a whole, and one that isn't going to be reliant on money from the sports washing states. I won't hold my breath though.