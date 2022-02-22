« previous next »
Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3440 on: February 22, 2022, 04:48:07 pm »
Golf needs to change.

The attention span of viewers is lessening. Four-day tournaments are too long to watch.

The Majors should stay four days.

All other tournaments should be three days or less. A three-day tournament would see a cut each of the first two days.

I think some formats could change as well. All tournaments don't need to be stroke play.

For a wild match play tournament idea to be held in 3 days. Top 64 qualify. Four different courses host 8 players. Those four twosomes tee off with the winners to split via a bracket into two twosomes in the afternoon at the four courses (so 16 players left after the first day). The golfers left then rotate courses to play a different course and go again to get to 8 left to play in the afternoon. After two days you are left with the 4 semifinalists.

The 4 players left then go to an entirely different course not used in the rota to play the semifinals in the morning and Final in the afternoon.

So, you are changing courses and throwing more challenges at the players to see who comes out on top.
Logged


Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3441 on: February 22, 2022, 06:24:45 pm »
Long way to go to miss the cut on day one in some cases. Although no different to being knocked out in the first round of an ATP tennis event I guess.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3442 on: February 22, 2022, 06:43:46 pm »
Self preservation has kicked in for multi-millionaires

Rory has signed multiple 100m sponsorship deals.
Taylormade and Nike are committed to the PGA Tour

However it would be interesting to see what happened if the equipment manufacturers jumped on board.

Rory is all about the money - as is everyone on the tour. they can talk about legacy, which is a fair point - but they can still play majors is my understanding.

If I was a middle of the road golfer who made 1-2m on the PGA Tour I'd consider it. I think you'd have too.

Saudi is an oppressive regime - however it doesn't cost $50 to make a replica top in China. There's a reason why big corporations want to make things as cheap as possible and sell as high as they can and rarely give a shit about the poor workers  ;)

But I digress - off topic
Logged

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3443 on: February 22, 2022, 09:40:52 pm »
Logged


Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3444 on: February 23, 2022, 12:50:57 am »
Phil Mickelson has faced major criticism for his recent comments surrounding the Saudi-backed Golf Super League. So much so, one longtime sponsor is cutting ties with Mickelson because of it.

Statement from Phil Mickelsons longtime sponsor KPMG: KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best,' tweeted Kendall Baker of AXIOS.
Logged


Offline Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3445 on: February 23, 2022, 09:02:43 am »
What did he say that was so bad?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3446 on: February 23, 2022, 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February 23, 2022, 09:02:43 am
What did he say that was so bad?

I suggest you read the last page on this thread.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3447 on: February 23, 2022, 09:09:26 am »
Apologising to neither and both at the same time.
Logged


Offline Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3448 on: February 23, 2022, 10:09:04 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2022, 09:07:00 am
I suggest you read the last page on this thread.

Thanks mate. I somehow missed this earlier on and saw the news reports today which were beyond frustrating. All of them I saw refusing to even talk about or mention what he has said. It really does add leverage to those people saying how the media protect these states.

Old Phil starts off well doesn't he, citing sport washing, how they use sport to wash away their human rights record, 'scary motherfuckers', but then says he's going to get in bed with all of it for the money! *double facepalm*. Incredible really.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3449 on: February 23, 2022, 11:27:14 am »
I find the whole Mickelson saga an interesting one to be honest.  He seems to be getting a huge amount of criticism and way beyond what other golfers and competitors in other sports have got for happily taking the sports washing money from Saudi, the UAE states, Russia, or China.  It's criticism that he deserves, but does he deserve this much more than everyone else?  I mean the European Tour happily ran an event in Saudi for 3 years and lots of the top US stars took the appearance money to play in it. Even this year when the European Tour dropped it from their schedule and the PGA Tour said that it's players would be banned from playing in future years, several top US and European players still turned up to play in the event.  At least Phil actually acknowledges the murderous nature of the regime and their other human rights violations and that he's prepared to look the other way for the money and leverage, which is something that lots of other sports stars are also doing but without mentioning the human rights issues (publicly at least).

I've never particularly liked Mickelson, so I certainly don't feel sorry for him in any way, I've just found some of the criticism a little bit hypocritical.  We live in a world where FIFA, UEFA, the IOC, the PL, and every other major sporting body are happy to take part in the sports washing in return for the monetary rewards, and indeed many of them even try to justify it by talking about 'growing the game globally' when really that has nothing to do with it.  Russia being awarded the World Cup and Winter Olympics seems like a worse decision with every passing day, but they were still happily awarding them major sporting events this year.  The whole model is horribly, horribly broken.

I also think that he does have a point about the PGA Tour having too much power and too much leverage, which is bad for the global game of golf as a whole.  Golf needs to switch to being much more of a world tour and in the past the PGA Tour has deliberately made it as difficult as possible for members to play a global schedule. The European Tour has suffered terribly as a result, and ironically enough it is the money from the sports washing UAE states that has kept them going and those events have become among the most prestigious on the calendar.  Hopefully if something good can come of this whole fiasco it will be that the PGA Tour, European Tour, R&A, and USGA will start to work together to come up with a better future for the professional and amateur games as a whole, and one that isn't going to be reliant on money from the sports washing states.  I won't hold my breath though.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3450 on: February 23, 2022, 01:20:30 pm »
That statement is another foot in mouth job

Trying to justify it, trying to blame others, trying to make excuses

If he pissed on your carpet he would say it was lucozade
Logged



Offline fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3451 on: February 24, 2022, 11:00:20 am »
Money will eventually talk as Saudi Arabia can offer the likes of Phil god knows how much to get him teeing it up there and when he is 75 the man will still have the honour to hit the first shot at the Masters with Tiger and whoever else they deem fit for that ceremony. Tiger was in the doghouse for a lot worse and the sponsors / Tour could not run quick enough back to him eventually so all will be forgiven once the dust settles.

I can see the European tour suffering more than most with loss of talent to any new Super Tour as they will probably base many of the comps in / closer to Europe more than the US. Perhaps the European Tour should link up with the LiV tour and grab a piece of the pie as they have the talent while the Arabs have the money. Dont like getting into bed with them but the PGA tour have not been on our side for decades then maybe its time to rethink the way forward for golf in Europe. We have played comps all over the world so surely a better brand for the betterment of the game than anything the PGA have done. The European tour has been a stepping stone for maybe too long as we have seen about 25 of the top 50 golfers in the world leave the Asia/Australia/European tours to go full time on the US tour. Maybe its time we bring some of these guys back closer to home as they only went to the US for the $$$.
Logged


Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3452 on: February 24, 2022, 04:11:00 pm »
Mentioned on the Golf Channel that Phil is taking the heat but there are about 20 pro's who have signed NDA's.
So those will be flushed out over time as to who else will go to the SGL.
Logged


Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3453 on: February 25, 2022, 07:37:04 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 24, 2022, 04:11:00 pm
Mentioned on the Golf Channel that Phil is taking the heat but there are about 20 pro's who have signed NDA's.
So those will be flushed out over time as to who else will go to the SGL.

I think Lee Westwood is one of those who have signed NDA too.

 I see Greg Norman is accusing the PGA of bullying & threatening it's players, he happens to be CE of the group trying to set up the GSL.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/60514985
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3454 on: February 25, 2022, 11:01:32 am »
I do think the ones who signed up should be named and shamed

Much like every team that signed up for super league in football was
Logged



Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3455 on: February 25, 2022, 02:49:00 pm »
Basically, the PGA tour had a meeting before this weeks tournament, and all players were required to attend on Monday. PGA commissioner basically told whoever wasn't happy with the PGA Tour and wanted to join the SGL, there's the door.

He also went on to explain where the tour was headed the next few years. Increased sponsorship money, etc.
Logged


Offline nuts100

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3456 on: February 25, 2022, 08:31:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2022, 02:49:00 pm
Basically, the PGA tour had a meeting before this weeks tournament, and all players were required to attend on Monday. PGA commissioner basically told whoever wasn't happy with the PGA Tour and wanted to join the SGL, there's the door.

He also went on to explain where the tour was headed the next few years. Increased sponsorship money, etc.

So basically we are doing this because we can and not because we should have been doing it

I feel little sympathy for the PGA tour
They've fucked over the EPGA for years - hoovering up the best talent - making enormous amounts of money.

The PGA is a bunch of rich old white guys protecting themselves.
The courses are all the same and boring. Nothing new.

Oh look last 4 holes all over water - repeat to fade.
Great players but some really boring courses - there are so many decent courses over here that could host these tournaments. But as with everything in the US, lobbying and sponsors always win out.

The only real course that has been a breath of fresh air is the WM in Phoenix - yeah I know the 2 holes over water - but I love their 16th idea etc
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3457 on: February 26, 2022, 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2022, 02:49:00 pm
Basically, the PGA tour had a meeting before this weeks tournament, and all players were required to attend on Monday. PGA commissioner basically told whoever wasn't happy with the PGA Tour and wanted to join the SGL, there's the door.

He also went on to explain where the tour was headed the next few years. Increased sponsorship money, etc.

After the meeting Norman issued a statement saying the players were told they would be banned from the tour if they go elsewhere. The Golf Channel discussed the contents of his statement and said the players at the meeting were not told they would be banned. Then Westwood gave an interview to say Mohahan didn't say those exact words but was left in no doubt he was not welcomed if he took his game elsewhere. Norman wants a fight as ready to put his lawyers at the PGA so will be interesting to see where this goes next

Logged


Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3458 on: February 28, 2022, 01:43:28 pm »
Zach Johnson named US Ryder Cup captain.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3459 on: February 28, 2022, 03:38:54 pm »
saw that

seems a decent skin

Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson favorite for Europe

Thought Donald would get a US based captaincy as he lives there, though by the time it is in New York it could be Poulter
Logged



Offline fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3460 on: March 3, 2022, 12:23:48 pm »
See Tiger wins 8m for the most media attention in 2021 and the prizes for this 'rubbish' is going up even more for next year. Guess the tour are handing out the brown envelopes in front of the public these days to keep their main men happy. In one way it makes sense but the gap between the haves and the have nots in the pro game (the top 200 are all millionaires still I presume) is getting wider. There is quite a few that lose their card that soon are back to the grind while watching Tiger get 8m for sitting at home.
Logged


Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3461 on: March 3, 2022, 12:39:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March  3, 2022, 12:23:48 pm
See Tiger wins 8m for the most media attention in 2021 and the prizes for this 'rubbish' is going up even more for next year. Guess the tour are handing out the brown envelopes in front of the public these days to keep their main men happy. In one way it makes sense but the gap between the haves and the have nots in the pro game (the top 200 are all millionaires still I presume) is getting wider. There is quite a few that lose their card that soon are back to the grind while watching Tiger get 8m for sitting at home.

All true but...

The money for the media bit is because of exposure to the game. The PGA and golf in general want new fans and new participants. Tiger is still a driving force in that. Joe lost my card pro doesn't move the needle when it comes to exposure.
Logged


Offline fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3462 on: March 3, 2022, 07:35:11 pm »
Not sure how Tiger promoted the good side of golf last year after having an accident doing 90 in a 45mph speeding zone. Then for a couple of months after there was rumours what caused the accident? Alcohol, medication, texting while speeding but of course the local police took no drug or alcohol tests. Didn't even give him a traffic violation. Anyway its not exactly the headlines that should be getting a 8m reward but Tiger could be found shagging the PGA commissioners wife on the 18th green at Augusta this year and win the 10m first prize for most media attention 😉
Logged


Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3463 on: March 3, 2022, 08:14:03 pm »
Of course this was for last year. Phil came second and received 6 mil.

Bubba Watson came 10th and received more for the PIP than he earned in winnings.
Logged


Offline frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3464 on: March 6, 2022, 10:58:57 pm »
Scottie gets his 2nd win quite quickly after his first. Hes a top top golfer and feel like hes got a few majors in him, and great to see him finally get the wins. Feels like tour is great viewing at the moment.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3465 on: March 6, 2022, 11:00:40 pm »
Nicely done Scheffler!!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3466 on: Yesterday at 09:45:55 am »
gonna back scheffler for the masters

well impressed with him

Those pins yesterday were evil

but a good test. Who wants to see winners at 28 under every week
Logged



Offline DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3467 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 am »
Exactly. Challenging courses far more exciting.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3468 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:47:06 am
Exactly. Challenging courses far more exciting.
greens tricky but not too tricky

some US open courses had ridiculous greens where you may as well be putting on the road

these were a great test. a great course
Logged



Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3469 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March  6, 2022, 11:00:40 pm
Nicely done Scheffler!!

The serial killer accountant coming nicely into form.

Did enjoy the closing stretch last night, first time Ive watched a bit of Sunday night golf for a while. Was just thinking about my Masters bets too Paul!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3470 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:49:54 am
The serial killer accountant coming nicely into form.

Did enjoy the closing stretch last night, first time Ive watched a bit of Sunday night golf for a while. Was just thinking about my Masters bets too Paul!
Sunjae Im i think i will have a flutter on, one of those guys thats just golf golf golf, believe he just travels from hotel to hotel. No distractions for him. He was second in the masters before.

Scheffler was 33/1 last night for masters on paddy power

now 28, still worth a go

There is a fantastic offer imo on their site. 12/1 for Scheffler to win any major this year.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:06 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3471 on: Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm »
I see Rory made some comments after going +8 on the weekend
That course will expose your weaknesses and Rorys have been 100yards and in

Now that is affecting the rest of his game
These courses arent meant to be easy, bay hill is setup like a us open so pretty tough around the greens

Needs to get his head down and work on his short game
But again what do I know as my short game isnt the best 😂🤣🤣😂
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3472 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
He snapped his wedge yesterday.

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,289
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3473 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
He snapped his wedge yesterday.



He gets a new 60 degree every tournament or every other tournament per Taylor Made. He wants fresh grooves because he "knows" how the ball spins.

The Taylor Made tour van can make him a club in 15 minutes to his specs regardless of which one in the bag he needs.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3474 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm »
Don't make any Masters bets now. The golf futures market has been dead for quite a while. Unless they play like prime Tiger Woods between now and Augusta you are basically guaranteed to get better odds on the Monday morning of Masters week when the market refreshes than you will now.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3475 on: Yesterday at 09:57:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm
He gets a new 60 degree every tournament or every other tournament per Taylor Made. He wants fresh grooves because he "knows" how the ball spins.

The Taylor Made tour van can make him a club in 15 minutes to his specs regardless of which one in the bag he needs.

Wont do him any good. All between the ears. Shame as I thought hed get 10majors
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,289
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 04:04:59 am »
How to build Rory's driver in the Taylor Made tour van. About 16 minutes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvAGW3m4KmE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
