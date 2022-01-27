« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 138521 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,558
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3360 on: January 27, 2022, 08:46:40 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 26, 2022, 11:59:45 pm
A little Bryson and some Kyle Berkshire testing prototype Cobra drivers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISfuTJcODrQ

He was just on the Rick Shiels podcast as well, really warming to him the more I actually get to see and hear from him. He's even inspiring me to unlock my own speed potential and it's a journey I'm really looking forward to.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3361 on: January 27, 2022, 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on January 18, 2022, 03:03:46 pm
I have been noticing Ireland's Seamus Power is flying up the rankings, 49th in the world now, only one spot behind Shane Lowry.

He was outside the top 400 last year.

3rd place at weekend only two bogies all tournament and only 3-4 shots behind the winner (Matsuyama i think)

Cant back him on PP for any major but if he is still top 50 he can go to the Masters

I feel Sunjae Im will have a great year this year too

Seamus is on fire right now as really shown great form the past season or so. Think he said he was at the point of quitting the pro game in his mid 20s as was on the mini tours & struggling. That was the time you throw your own money into the pot with a hundred other pros to see if you were eating steak or beans on toast by winning. Def has jumped up the ranking recently due to all the hard work he has put in as very talented golfer and seems like a lovely lad. He spoke to Rotella a year or two ago and he told him all the things he had heard before but this time he took his words to heart & has seen huge benefits. Brilliant to see  as at 34 he is proving success is possible as long as you work hard at it.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3362 on: January 27, 2022, 11:04:20 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 26, 2022, 11:59:45 pm
A little Bryson and some Kyle Berkshire testing prototype Cobra drivers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISfuTJcODrQ

A good watch as loved it when Berkshire topped 230mph Bryson got a wee peeved as he was trying to break 220mph which he did right after. Funny to hear Berkshire will give it a go on tour as not sure of his record before on the minitours or is he just a long drive pro?

Maybe as good a watch and might be better for us oldies to try & recreate is this clip below as we all should work on our short game



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgEU-OMIPCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgEU-OMIPCc</a>
« Last Edit: January 27, 2022, 11:07:57 am by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,999
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3363 on: January 27, 2022, 03:52:55 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 27, 2022, 08:46:40 am
He was just on the Rick Shiels podcast as well, really warming to him the more I actually get to see and hear from him. He's even inspiring me to unlock my own speed potential and it's a journey I'm really looking forward to.

Watched that as well. Over an hour long though so didn't post it.. :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,558
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3364 on: January 27, 2022, 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 27, 2022, 03:52:55 pm
Watched that as well. Over an hour long though so didn't post it.. :P

He's a serious goofball Bryson but you can tell he really loves the game and is highly intelligent while still being able to joke around. Good combination.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3365 on: January 28, 2022, 10:29:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 26, 2022, 11:59:45 pm
A little Bryson and some Kyle Berkshire testing prototype Cobra drivers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISfuTJcODrQ
thought that was Tommy Fleetwood when i opened it

I did try a mad super power super fast Bryson swing at the range a few months back

needless to say way off balance, no doubt way less speed

of course i was all over the place. ball went about 8 feet
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,697
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3366 on: January 30, 2022, 12:31:11 pm »
https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/eamon-lynch-saudis-not-paying-pga-tour-players-silence/?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0B0SjMjr3be5b1BOMonfBnvx24Mv8bSzAhrZfzyNVkr3jVTotllWD4cKs

Nice to see this from Eamon lynch

"There will come a day when the Saudis either announce signings for a Super League or dissolve their ambitions as one might a dissident journalist in a faraway consulate."
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3367 on: January 30, 2022, 12:52:02 pm »
Rory meltdown happening right now.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,336
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3368 on: January 30, 2022, 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: frag on January 30, 2022, 12:52:02 pm
Rory meltdown happening right now.
What the fuck is the caddy playing at? Take the wood out of his hand and give him a long iron and it's a pitch and putt for the win.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3369 on: January 30, 2022, 02:52:49 pm »
Rory's decision making is absolutely terrible at times. He got away with it on 17 but wasn't as lucky on 18. 260 odd yards, mud on the ball, carrying the water with a scrambled head? Come on. That is just poor all around. And I think it is the reason he wont win another major. Can you imagine him NOT crumbling under pressure on the back nine on Sunday at Augusta or St Andrews?

It is very easy to say now, but nearly every other player would have hit a lay up to 100 yards or so for a wedge in. You make the putt, you win, you don't, well you have a play off, but you take away the risk. Madness.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3370 on: January 30, 2022, 02:59:37 pm »
Im okay with the shot choice, the execution is the concern for me. His driver on 17 was the right choice, but again the execution was typical of him with a big right to left.

If, however, there was prominent amount of mud on the ball and he didnt take that into consideration Id question the choice.

I agree though, Rory coming down the final 3-4 holes of a major with a lead, I wouldnt have massive confident his swing holds up. Look at likes of Hovland and Morikawa, they stay aggressive but they seem to keep their head in comparison to Rory who at times you can see his body language react to the moment.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3371 on: January 30, 2022, 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: frag on January 30, 2022, 02:59:37 pm
Im okay with the shot choice, the execution is the concern for me. His driver on 17 was the right choice, but again the execution was typical of him with a big right to left.

If, however, there was prominent amount of mud on the ball and he didnt take that into consideration Id question the choice.

I agree though, Rory coming down the final 3-4 holes of a major with a lead, I wouldnt have massive confident his swing holds up. Look at likes of Hovland and Morikawa, they stay aggressive but they seem to keep their head in comparison to Rory who at times you can see his body language react to the moment.

Surely he knew about the mud on the ball? If he did and went for it then you can criticize that, and if he or Harry on the bag didn't know then that is negligence that cost them. Rory wants it so bad and then when he tenses up you know he does and he's a little bit all over the place. He needs to take the bravado out of it sometimes, we know his wedge game isn't great but you have to give yourself a chance there. Or even take the extra club and take the water out of play, you don't always need to be a hero to win golf tournaments.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,999
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3372 on: January 30, 2022, 04:56:19 pm »
Dustin uses his brother. Has since 2013.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3373 on: January 30, 2022, 07:51:30 pm »
Quote from: frag on January 30, 2022, 02:59:37 pm
Im okay with the shot choice, the execution is the concern for me. His driver on 17 was the right choice, but again the execution was typical of him with a big right to left.

If, however, there was prominent amount of mud on the ball and he didnt take that into consideration Id question the choice.

I agree though, Rory coming down the final 3-4 holes of a major with a lead, I wouldnt have massive confident his swing holds up. Look at likes of Hovland and Morikawa, they stay aggressive but they seem to keep their head in comparison to Rory who at times you can see his body language react to the moment.

Apart from the mud, which we didn't see on TV (Reilly the on course commentator attested to it), I also thought the ball was sitting down slightly. to be honest I thought the three wood off the tee was a bad play in the first place, the one from the fairway was sheer folly. Ignoring his last hole altogether, I just think he isn't the player he was anymore. He sank more than his fair share of putts, got a couple of breaks from errant tee shots and he still couldn't win when the other guys at the top of the leaderboard, at start of play, were falling apart themselves.

Definitely needs a new approach to his caddy. JP took a lot of stick for not imposing himself on Rory but the chap just doesn't listen to anybody else. That's why he has Diamond carrying his bag for him. He just doesn't want anyone else's opinion. Needs to sort that if he wants to get back to anything approaching his best. Its a partnership not a dictatorship.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3374 on: January 30, 2022, 10:08:31 pm »
I know he's incredibly consistent and a phenomenal player, but does Jon Rahm win enough to be considered the best player in the world? He's in contention almost weekly and of course he's the reigning US Open champion, but IMO he doesn't seem to convert those regular top 10s into wins perhaps as much as he should. Or is that harsh?
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3375 on: January 30, 2022, 10:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 30, 2022, 10:08:31 pm
I know he's incredibly consistent and a phenomenal player, but does Jon Rahm win enough to be considered the best player in the world? He's in contention almost weekly and of course he's the reigning US Open champion, but IMO he doesn't seem to convert those regular top 10s into wins perhaps as much as he should. Or is that harsh?

Looking it up, hes won 6 times out of 103 starts. Thats not too bad to be fair, not many starts.

This this will be a big season for him, fancy him to take another major.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3376 on: January 30, 2022, 10:22:04 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on January 30, 2022, 07:51:30 pm
Apart from the mud, which we didn't see on TV (Reilly the on course commentator attested to it), I also thought the ball was sitting down slightly. to be honest I thought the three wood off the tee was a bad play in the first place, the one from the fairway was sheer folly. Ignoring his last hole altogether, I just think he isn't the player he was anymore. He sank more than his fair share of putts, got a couple of breaks from errant tee shots and he still couldn't win when the other guys at the top of the leaderboard, at start of play, were falling apart themselves.

Definitely needs a new approach to his caddy. JP took a lot of stick for not imposing himself on Rory but the chap just doesn't listen to anybody else. That's why he has Diamond carrying his bag for him. He just doesn't want anyone else's opinion. Needs to sort that if he wants to get back to anything approaching his best. Its a partnership not a dictatorship.

His swashbuckling style has gotten him here so he must be asking why change? Phil Mickelson used to have this attitude until he became sick of finishing second in majors.

Ask anyone on tour who is the best driver of the ball and they would often say Rory. The problem is that he couldnt hold it together down the stretch. Someone should just give his head a wobble.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3377 on: January 30, 2022, 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: frag on January 30, 2022, 10:16:37 pm
Looking it up, hes won 6 times out of 103 starts. Thats not too bad to be fair, not many starts.

This this will be a big season for him, fancy him to take another major.

Sure, and he was 5 or 6 clear last year going into Sunday when he tested positive for Covid, was it the Memorial? Anyway, it isn't a criticism as such and it is unfair to compare anybody who is number 1 to Tiger or Jack but I just wonder if he lacks a little something to get a few more wins. He's won 3 times on the PGA Tour since July 2020. That just doesn't scream best player in the world to me, or maybe I'm just looking at it wrong.

World class player, incredibly consistent, great competitor... I just think for all that he needs to be winning at a bit better clip than he is :)
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3378 on: January 30, 2022, 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 30, 2022, 10:08:31 pm
I know he's incredibly consistent and a phenomenal player, but does Jon Rahm win enough to be considered the best player in the world? He's in contention almost weekly and of course he's the reigning US Open champion, but IMO he doesn't seem to convert those regular top 10s into wins perhaps as much as he should. Or is that harsh?

As you said he is contention a lot so must be amassing some serious points to be ranked #1. Only Morikawa has come close to his performances in the Majors the past year as both have challenged in them all. Great to see two amazing talents who still are very young and def will fight it out to be #1 this season.

Pity about Rory today as he should have handled his emotions better and just played smart golf. The most important tool in his bag is the space between his two ears and today a rush of blood to his head got the best of him. Still he should ok with his game as challenging for a win when he was well off his best.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,499
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3379 on: January 30, 2022, 10:47:42 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on January 30, 2022, 10:22:04 pm
His swashbuckling style has gotten him here so he must be asking why change? Phil Mickelson used to have this attitude until he became sick of finishing second in majors.

Ask anyone on tour who is the best driver of the ball and they would often say Rory. The problem is that he couldnt hold it together down the stretch. Someone should just give his head a wobble.

Yes thats his style and it has won him a lot of titles. His 2nd to the 18th was high risk but he is very capable of making the shot and then winning. I accept that it looked like a poor decision in hindsight but when its in his hands then he tends to back himself. Ok he should have laid up and trusted his short game but that isnt his strength.

He would normally have hit the green or close to the green 4 times out of 5 with his 2nd and would have won 3 times out of 5. If he had laid up then I would say that it would have been 50/50. So in the bigger picture he will win more times by going for it than being conservative.

People will remember the times when the high risk shots come off or not. Nobody would be that interested in he had laid up and then missed from 15 feet and then lost the playoff.

Thats just his game and a reason why hes more interesting to watch than a lot of the other players.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3380 on: January 31, 2022, 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: stockdam on January 30, 2022, 10:47:42 pm
Yes thats his style and it has won him a lot of titles. His 2nd to the 18th was high risk but he is very capable of making the shot and then winning. I accept that it looked like a poor decision in hindsight but when its in his hands then he tends to back himself. Ok he should have laid up and trusted his short game but that isnt his strength.

He would normally have hit the green or close to the green 4 times out of 5 with his 2nd and would have won 3 times out of 5. If he had laid up then I would say that it would have been 50/50. So in the bigger picture he will win more times by going for it than being conservative.

People will remember the times when the high risk shots come off or not. Nobody would be that interested in he had laid up and then missed from 15 feet and then lost the playoff.

Thats just his game and a reason why hes more interesting to watch than a lot of the other players.

As interesting it is to see him swash his way around the course attempting to drive a 340 yard green he also said the key for him this season is not to increase his distances but be more accurate with his driver / tee shots. Well he forgot about that yesterday on the 17th. The odds might be a bit higher if he had a wedge in his hand and on the fairway yesterday trying to put one close for a birdie putt. He more than likely would have made the playoff but instead did not even do that. He literally could have hit an 8 iron off the 17th yesterday and left himself a wedge in. On the 18th he had a mud ball and still insisted on going for it and was 30 yards short of clearing the water. I still think he will be ok about it all as was in contention while playing decent. Rory still has time on his side but 7 years since his last major, a few challenges since when he should be in his prime surely reflects his swash buckling style is not consistent enough. 
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3381 on: January 31, 2022, 01:42:51 pm »
I think hell come to a crossroad soon
Theres too many good players about now. Too many top quality youngsters coming through who can hit the ball just as far and have a better short game

Hes now 35th in driving accuracy on the PGA tour and is so far down in most other categories whereas at one time he topped them all

Hopefully this is a watershed moment for him and he does whats needed or I can see him just bumbling about for the next few years

Needs help especially between the ears on course management.

🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,448
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3382 on: February 1, 2022, 04:36:22 pm »
More sportswashing from the Middle East:

Saudi-backed Asian Tour are taking on dominance of PGA Tour & DP World Tour

Greg Norman insists his prime motivation is to "grow the game of golf". It therefore makes us wonder why the Saudi Arabian-backed Asian Tour he promotes is staging a $2m event in England this June?

Quote
There are already nine men's professional events in the UK between May and October in 2022. In golf terms it is hardly "virgin space", another Norman buzz phrase.

Why the need to bring the Asian Tour's International Series to the Centurion Club near St Albans - incidentally, the home town of Samuel Ryder, founder of the Ryder Cup, the biggest golf show on the planet?

The date, 9-12 June, comes the week before the third men's major of the year, the US Open, and coincides with the Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Sweden. That is another "grow the game" event and comes from the established men's and women's tours in Europe.

Well, the reason the Centurion Asian Tour event is happening is because Norman's company, Liv Golf Investments, wants to shake the status quo and take on the dominance of the American-based PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour.

He is challenging the notion that they have a divine right to be the game's pre-eminent circuits, so he is parking Saudi-funded golf buggies on the manicured lawns of the golfing establishment

Come June, Hertfordshire will not be staging the biggest tournament, it will not have the strongest field, but it might have potential to be an event of true significance to the future of the world game.

Most likely, Norman's ultimate aim is to create a Formula 1-style Super Golf League. "Absolutely there are going to be things announced in the future," Norman said.

"But right now our focus is on this. Our mission is to make sure this platform is firmly cemented in the world of golf.

"The journey, this is not a one-off. You want to sit back and see the evolution and how this is all building out, it's going to be an incredible one."

And he sees no need for geographical limits. "The International Series is not going to be geo-fenced," said the former world number one.

"We want to get the message out there that it's not specifically for the Asian region, and that's critically important for everybody to understand.

"Healthy competition and respectful competition should be spread globally. That's why we're not going to geo-fence this.

"That's why it's so encouraging that we can go to London (St Albans). It'll be so encouraging when we go to the United States. Remember what I said, this is just the beginning."

Detail remains short but we do know the International Series will start in Thailand in March and visits England in June. It also plans to stage events in the Middle East, another traditional heartland for Europe's Race to Dubai.

Several questions were ignored during today's news conference, with most journalists on a video stream and asked to write down their queries. Among them was one posted by a British journalist wondering whether perceived hostility towards this project is down to the source of its funding.

The backing for the now $300m International Series comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. In many quarters it is regarded as "sportswashing" for a Kingdom heavily criticised for its human rights record.

This is why many of the world's best players taking part in this week's flagship Saudi Invitational have been reminding us that they are "not a politician".

They are independent contractors and many are picking up vast cheques courtesy of the PIF for their participation.

But if Norman's project develops into a super league, how independent do those contractors become? And where will the players sit with the PGA and DP World Tours?

Could there be bans from the Ryder Cup for those who commit further to the Saudi project?

Will the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter - all playing at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club this week - take themselves out of the running for future European captaincy roles?

These are questions doing the locker room rounds at the moment and the one consistent message that comes back says the sums of money involved are too big to ignore.

This is the biggest topic in the game and remains shrouded in uncertainty. What we do know now is that this 10-tournament International Series is going to happen with the aim of dramatically spreading the Asian Tour's sphere of influence.

Norman tries to give the impression he is being diplomatic and among his corporate management speak he claims they are not looking for a fight. "We're in this for the good of the game," he insisted.

"It's disappointing, personally disappointing, to see some of the attacks that have been taking place unwarrantedly.

"If you pre-judge anybody without knowing the facts, then shame on you."

The fighting talk continued: "What is LIV Golf Investments doing that you are scared of? Why do you have to have these attacks to the level they do?

"Understand the fact that we have always been, and continue to be, very collaborative and cooperative with any of the institutions right across the board. We want to work together side by side."

How that might be achieved, with stakes so high for the entire professional game, is anyone's guess.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/60219005
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3383 on: February 1, 2022, 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 30, 2022, 10:08:31 pm
I know he's incredibly consistent and a phenomenal player, but does Jon Rahm win enough to be considered the best player in the world? He's in contention almost weekly and of course he's the reigning US Open champion, but IMO he doesn't seem to convert those regular top 10s into wins perhaps as much as he should. Or is that harsh?
Maybe the Tiger years are on your mind

There are so many top players out there right now it is hard to win so much

I think he is justifying world number 1, though Morikawa might take that soon enough or maybe even Hovland.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3384 on: February 1, 2022, 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on January 30, 2022, 12:31:11 pm
https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/eamon-lynch-saudis-not-paying-pga-tour-players-silence/?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0B0SjMjr3be5b1BOMonfBnvx24Mv8bSzAhrZfzyNVkr3jVTotllWD4cKs

Nice to see this from Eamon lynch

"There will come a day when the Saudis either announce signings for a Super League or dissolve their ambitions as one might a dissident journalist in a faraway consulate."


Very good article that.  Nice to see that some journalists have actually got the balls to speak out about this.  Couldnt stand Greg Norman as a player and its fuckin laughable that hes trying to say he wants to grow the game of golf. 
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 06:59:57 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  1, 2022, 04:36:22 pm
More sportswashing from the Middle East:

Saudi-backed Asian Tour are taking on dominance of PGA Tour & DP World Tour

Greg Norman insists his prime motivation is to "grow the game of golf". It therefore makes us wonder why the Saudi Arabian-backed Asian Tour he promotes is staging a $2m event in England this June?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/60219005

Suggestions those that join could be banned from the PGA as well as Ryder Cup.

Quote
Report: Bryson DeChambeau offered $113M by Super Golf League

Bryson DeChambeau has been offered more than $113 million to become the face of the Super Golf League, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is a Saudi Arabian-backed venture that has been courting most of the sports marquee players over the past year.

Nearly half of the top-50 players in the world rankings are at this weeks Saudi International, and the Daily Mail reported that it has led to meetings with several prominent players. Dustin Johnson and Englands Lee Westwood are among those in the field who have said they are not allowed to disclose whether they have received offers from the breakaway league.

According to the report, Englands Ian Poulter is among multiple established players who have received offers of up to $25 million from the Saudis. However, the SGL is seeking a young superstar to join the upstart effort and the 28-year-old DeChambeau has reportedly been the focus.

Theres an awful lot of meetings going on in Saudi that people dont know about, a source told the Daily Mail. They are talking to players that I never thought in a million years would be tempted.

Any player who joins the SGL faces a potential lifetime ban from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (the latter formerly know as the European Tour).

In the case of Poulter, it would mean a lifetime ban from both tours and likely foregoing the ability to play for  or captain  Team Europe in future Ryder Cup competitions.

Reports last May surfaced that negotiators for those behind the SGL had been in South Florida making lucrative offers to several marquee players in the range of $30 million to $50 million.

At the time, Northern Irelands Rory McIlroy called the proposed breakaway league a money grab and said he was first approached by representatives for the proposed league in 2014. He was joining the chorus of other marquee players including Brooks Koepka and Spains Jon Rahm, who said in the spring of 2020 that they had no intention of joining what was known then as the Premier Golf League.

Talk of the PGL-turned-SGL helped lead to the creation of the PGA Tours $40 million Player Impact Program, designed as a bonus pool for its 10 most popular stars. McIlroy said last year that hes very much against the notion of a breakaway circuit, but that hasnt stopped the SGLs efforts to lure star players with lucrative offers.

Everyone in the top 100 of the world has been approached, Phil Mickelson said Wednesday from Saudi Arabia. Im appreciative of the fact that there is competition, and that leverage has allowed for a much better environment on the PGA Tour.

We would not have the increase in the FedEx Cup money. We would not have the increase in The Players Championship to $20 million this year if it wasnt for this threat.

Johnson was asked if he has received an offer similar to Poulters.

Im not allowed to disclose. Youd have to ask Ian that one, Johnson said, adding when pressed, No, not similar. Its not similar.

https://sportsnaut.com/report-bryson-dechambeau-offered-113m-by-super-golf-league/

Field Level Media
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 