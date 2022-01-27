Rory's decision making is absolutely terrible at times. He got away with it on 17 but wasn't as lucky on 18. 260 odd yards, mud on the ball, carrying the water with a scrambled head? Come on. That is just poor all around. And I think it is the reason he wont win another major. Can you imagine him NOT crumbling under pressure on the back nine on Sunday at Augusta or St Andrews?
It is very easy to say now, but nearly every other player would have hit a lay up to 100 yards or so for a wedge in. You make the putt, you win, you don't, well you have a play off, but you take away the risk. Madness.