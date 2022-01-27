Yes thats his style and it has won him a lot of titles. His 2nd to the 18th was high risk but he is very capable of making the shot and then winning. I accept that it looked like a poor decision in hindsight but when its in his hands then he tends to back himself. Ok he should have laid up and trusted his short game but that isnt his strength.



He would normally have hit the green or close to the green 4 times out of 5 with his 2nd and would have won 3 times out of 5. If he had laid up then I would say that it would have been 50/50. So in the bigger picture he will win more times by going for it than being conservative.



People will remember the times when the high risk shots come off or not. Nobody would be that interested in he had laid up and then missed from 15 feet and then lost the playoff.



Thats just his game and a reason why hes more interesting to watch than a lot of the other players.



As interesting it is to see him swash his way around the course attempting to drive a 340 yard green he also said the key for him this season is not to increase his distances but be more accurate with his driver / tee shots. Well he forgot about that yesterday on the 17th. The odds might be a bit higher if he had a wedge in his hand and on the fairway yesterday trying to put one close for a birdie putt. He more than likely would have made the playoff but instead did not even do that. He literally could have hit an 8 iron off the 17th yesterday and left himself a wedge in. On the 18th he had a mud ball and still insisted on going for it and was 30 yards short of clearing the water. I still think he will be ok about it all as was in contention while playing decent. Rory still has time on his side but 7 years since his last major, a few challenges since when he should be in his prime surely reflects his swash buckling style is not consistent enough.