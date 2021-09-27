« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:09:41 pm
As always, balance to be struck.  US has the overwhelming talent advantage for now, and this new generation has been more in-tune with these types of competitions.  Spieth and Thomas headline the new mentality, but Schauffele and Cantlay, after the Presidents Cup, have been waiting to play together at the Ryder Cup for years.  Add in Morikawa who seems to succeed everywhere at the first time of asking, elite golfers like Brooks/DJ/Bryson (all of whom have kept their egos in check), and good Ryder Cup teammates like Scheffler and Finau, and it's a tough ask for Europe.

Europe needs a few things to go right for 2023.  Probably still need some veteran players to play back into form (Molinari on home soil, one of Rose/Stenson, etc) and maybe Sergio for another go.  McIlroy needs to be in form, and they can do with a few more players coming through.

A key for me is the Hatton/Fleetwood/Fitzpatrick trio.  They're all multiple-time Ryder Cup participants and have been elite on the European tour, but they need to take their game to the next level.  Outside of Poulter, the older core of guys over the last decade and a half like Westwood, Garcia, Rose, MacDowell, Donald, Stenson, etc weren't just decent golfers who excelled at the Ryder Cup.  They were major winners, major contenders, former world #1s, etc.  Fleetwood and Hatton in particular seem to be good fits for the competition, but they need to up their game relative to their American counterparts.

Some returning rookies (like Lowry) being in form would be useful also.  There have been too many flash-in-the-pans as far as European Ryder Cup rookies go.

Beyond that, there are some intriguing names below.  Guys like MacIntyre and Migliozzi posting high finishes in early major experiences certainly bodes well.

1. Get some veterans back in form
2. Strengthen the middle core
3. Bring in some new elite talents

If in form, some pairings like the below could be formidable (course conditions permitting):
-Rahm/Garcia
-Molinari/Migliozzi (hometown pairing)
-McIlory/Fleetwood (or go for Moliwood instead but Fleetwood's energy with Rory could work)
-Hatton/Lowry (seemed to have good rapport for that big point on Saturday)
-Hovland/talented rookie (provided Hovland has staying power, which looks like he does)
-Rose or Stenson (resurgence) or maybe Casey with talented rookie

A lot can change, and the above is banking on quite a lot of what-ifs and asking a lot of players to be in form, but on home turf, something like that could be quite formidable despite a talent disadvantage.

A couple of passages below from the Golf Channel article::

https://www.golfchannel.com/news/ryder-cup-team-europe-ages-its-time-some-more-new-blood-and-not-bunch-onehit-wonders

When it comes to rookies, Europe hasnt had a ton of luck in recent years at cultivating fresh faces. Since 2012, 11 different rookies have yet to make a second team, a group that includes Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thorbjorn Olesen. This year, there were just three rookies  Hovland, 34-year-old Shane Lowry and 35-year-old Bernd Wiesberger.

Looking beyond that, however, there are some intriguing options, most notably: Scotlands Robert MacIntyre, 25; Denmarks Rasmus Hojgaard, 20; Italys Guido Migliozzi, 24; and Englands Sam Horsfield, 24.

All are European Tour winners, and all have the potential to be Ryder Cup regulars at some point.

MacIntyre posted a pair of top-12s in majors this year and is a hard-nosed competitor. Hojgaard is already a three-time European Tour winner. Migliozzi knows how to score and was T-4 in his major debut this summer at the U.S. Open. And Horsfield is an English transplant who grew up in Florida, starred in college for the home-state Gators and currently leads the European Tour in birdie average at 4.77 per round.

Belgium's Thomas Detry, France's Victor Perez and even Hojgaard's twin, Nicolai, could also show themselves down the road.

And then theres the crop of college players and first-year pros who could pull a Morikawa or Hovland and make the quick ascension to Ryder Cup stardom, guys such as Swedens Ludvig Aberg, a junior at Texas Tech and the third-ranked amateur in the world; Wake Forest senior Alex Fitzpatrick, Matts younger brother and a two-time Walker Cupper; and recent grads Vincent Norrman and Matthias Schmid, who both fit the mold of the long-and-powerful player that the U.S. seems to have so much of.

Of course, not all of these players will pan out. Some will fail to make it all the way down the pipeline, but some will.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:13:50 pm
Fitzpatrick has played in 2 Ryder Cups and has yet to get even a half point...iirc.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:17:57 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 27, 2021, 06:51:52 pm
Why do any sportspeople cry? Its not the most important thing in the world but it can feel like it at times!

Especially when the outcome was almost a certainty...

Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:28:07 pm
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:38:46 pm
Biggest disappointment for me is rory
He's got more talent then anyone I've seen since Tiger, but somehow emotion / occasions get in the way

For a guy who has trouble with wedges and putter, to be a multiple major winner, multiple fedex cup winner, multiple WGC winner and has also won the players is nothing short of unbelievable.

This guy should have at least 8 majors he's that fucking good.
Maybe he's happy with his lot and his interview was telling
"couldn't give a shit about individual wins but the Ryder cup means everything"

Whereas the yanks want to kick arse individually and now GET the Ryder Cup.

They now also have more practice as they play on the Presidents Cup - Europe needs to shake things up a bit.
College golf prepares them for this kind of play - they really have a massive pool of talent.

I'd love to see a combined womens / mens ryder cup every 2 years - that would be insanely good.

 
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:52:35 pm
USA post match presser, skip to 12 minutes in for it to start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqhHejyLeps
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:56:43 pm
Dont want to go on about it too much as the Yanks were brilliant for once so hats off to them but like everything else if things dont go their way ....ie lose a lot in the last 25 years....then the cards had to be shuffled around until it was in their favour. Well it worked so time for the Europeans to go back to three wild picks for both teams and lets see how it pans out as playing at HOME with 90% of the support (in this case it was 99%) is def worth 3 or 4 points. I was glad to see how much the lost hurt our guys so bring it on in 2 years time as it will be a lot closer whenthe home Captain can tailor the course in our favour.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 08:57:24 pm
There was a dig from finnau

About is this a new thing where the losers dont watch the winners celebrate. We stayed and watched in Paris. Must be a new thing im not aware of

I may have shouted at the tv yesterday
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on September 27, 2021, 08:38:46 pm
Biggest disappointment for me is rory
He's got more talent then anyone I've seen since Tiger, but somehow emotion / occasions get in the way

For a guy who has trouble with wedges and putter, to be a multiple major winner, multiple fedex cup winner, multiple WGC winner and has also won the players is nothing short of unbelievable.

This guy should have at least 8 majors he's that fucking good.
Maybe he's happy with his lot and his interview was telling
"couldn't give a shit about individual wins but the Ryder cup means everything"

Whereas the yanks want to kick arse individually and now GET the Ryder Cup.

They now also have more practice as they play on the Presidents Cup - Europe needs to shake things up a bit.
College golf prepares them for this kind of play - they really have a massive pool of talent.

I'd love to see a combined womens / mens ryder cup every 2 years - that would be insanely good.

I think Rory baffles just about everyone with a passing interest in golf. To me, just looks like a man being pulled in a lot of different directions and/or feels like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. The No Laying Up guys were talking about him for a while last night on their Ryder Cup review show, almost like he needs a break from golf for a bit.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 27, 2021, 10:32:31 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 27, 2021, 08:56:43 pm
Dont want to go on about it too much as the Yanks were brilliant for once so hats off to them but like everything else if things dont go their way ....ie lose a lot in the last 25 years....then the cards had to be shuffled around until it was in their favour. Well it worked so time for the Europeans to go back to three wild picks for both teams and lets see how it pans out as playing at HOME with 90% of the support (in this case it was 99%) is def worth 3 or 4 points. I was glad to see how much the lost hurt our guys so bring it on in 2 years time as it will be a lot closer whenthe home Captain can tailor the course in our favour.

Yes agree with this - narrow the fairways 350 and in - grow the rough - put oob sticks in between fairways so that you can't bail out ;)

Paris was setup perfectly - was a great course for Europe - I hope they do similar in Italy
Also - we need a couple of firing Italians for the crowd and a few Ultras to rock up  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 01:03:30 am
Great piece on rory

https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/ryder-cup-opportunity-lost-rory-mcilroy-and-europe-weep-over-relationships-new-memories-and-time-passed-by/

Ryder Cup opportunity lost, Rory McIlroy and Europe weep over relationships, new memories and time passed by
Relationships in team golf are often elusive, which makes weeks like this one of the best in sport
Kyle Porter
By Kyle Porter
1 hr ago


SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- In 2009, a 19-year-old wunderkind from Northern Ireland, with the kingship of an entire sport laid out in front of him, had some things to say about the biennial Ryder Cup.

"The Ryder Cup is a great spectacle but an exhibition at the end of the day, and it should be there to be enjoyed," said a baby-faced, underaged Rory McIlroy. "In the big scheme of things, it's not that important to me."

McIlroy eventually went back on those words and proceeded to win three straight Ryder Cups (plus one in Paris in 2018) before losing at Hazeltine in 2016 and then again this year at Whistling Straits. He played every session of every event from the moment he said those words until Saturday morning foursomes this year. In the process, he evolved into not only a convert of what he now says is the best event in golf but perhaps its foremost ambassador.

You have certainly seen the two interviews by now. A broken 32-year-old prince of sport, shortly after dusting Xander Schauffele in Sunday singles, unable to choke out the words he wanted to use to describe these magical weeks. I was standing right in front of him when it happened, and the entire thing was jarring.

The aroma of victory had begun to waft as the Americans closed in on their historic win, but Rory's presence quelled whatever elation was felt by folks in those small circles.

The irony of the Ryder Cup is that nearly everyone involved is making money besides the players, and yet, the players -- for the most part -- wouldn't trade these experiences for any amount of money you could feasibly offer.

Why is that? How could that possibly be true? What is it about this week and this event?

There are plenty of reasons you could select, but one stands above the rest: Failing together can be far more meaningful than succeeding alone.

That's it. That's the whole thing. For 103 weeks every two years, they are singular. Then for seven days, they are not.

Some players might tell you they would rather win on their own than fail with a group, but buddy, I saw some emotions this week that paint a different picture.

"I can say those two days, those matches with Sergio [Garcia], what it means, the history of the game, an admirer of what Seve [Ballesteros] and Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabal] were able to do, to tee it up with Sergio; he's living Ryder Cup history," said world No. 1, Jon Rahm. "To be able to win those matches with them the way we did it, that is undoubtedly the most fun I've had on a golf course by far."

Rahm, you may remember, just won the U.S. Open three months ago.

This was not an illusory presentation for the sake of appearances in a press conference. We spoke with Rahm more intimately on the 17th hole on Sunday as the week wound down, and he said the exact same thing. He told us that the feeling of rolling home against the best in the world at Torrey Pines couldn't hold a candle to what took place this week with Garcia.

And this was at the tail-end of an absolute ass-kicking!

Succeeding alone is vapid. That's hardwired into our souls. There are too many existential quotes from too many successful, famous folks wondering whether there's another peak beyond the summit they just climbed to think anything other than this.

In golf, one of the famous examples is the David Duval story from 2001. He's flying back from having won the Open Championship when he asks, "Is that all there is?"

Contrast that to what was said in the European team presser after losing in the most lopsided Ryder Cup in the modern era.

"It means a lot to be part of these teams," said Ian Poulter. "We play a selfish sport week-in, week-out, and when we have this team spirit that we have  We have a good group. These things don't come around very often. It's special to put the shirt on. It's special. It's special to get around all these guys in a way that you would not imagine. It means a lot in Europe to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, and that's why it hurts and that's why you see all the emotion that you see."

"I spent years trying to make a Ryder Cup team, and I got here this week and didn't know what to expect," added rookie Shane Lowry. "I have probably done something that I only could have dreamed of, like, I won The Open by six shots in my home country, and this week  has been by far the best week of my golfing career. I said to the lads last night, 'I'm having the time of my life, and we're six points behind. What's it going to be like when we're leading?'"

Again, this is an Open Championship winner who looked at himself in the mirror before his final round at Portrush in 2019 and asked if he had what it took to win. Then he went out and did it at that Open on the island where he grew up with his parents and his wife and kids and all his friends looking on. And this guy is calling a 1-2-0 record in a field next to a lake in rural Wisconsin the best week of his life.

This is not normal! Lowry, too, wept as McIlroy embraced him on Sunday. Two kids who grew up dreaming about Claret Jugs embracing over a collective 2-5-0 mark at Whistling Straits. That's incredible.

Tears were a theme this week, far more so in this Ryder Cup than others that I've covered. Perhaps because this week felt special as the event was delayed because of the pandemic.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker shed them at the opening ceremony, and he bookended the week by breaking down at the closing ceremony when he said, "I never won a major, but this is my major right here."

Nearly every Euro player cried, too, but let's get back to the most famous one of them all.

There's a lesson about the human condition in Rory's story. When you're 19, you think jackets and trophies and having enough money to buy a big jet or a small island are going to fill up your heart. That's the story of all of us. As we get older, we learn that the thing we wanted all along is the thing nobody could ever have enough money to purchase: relationship.

Being Rory McIlroy is probably not as fun as it seems. I'm sure (I know) a lot of it is grand, but so much of your time is spent constructing sandcastles by yourself. They might be the best sandcastles ever built, but they're still made of sand.

"I don't think there's any greater privilege to be part of one of these teams," McIlroy said Sunday. "It's an absolute privilege. They've always been the greatest experiences of my career. I've never really cried or gotten emotional over what I've done as an individual. I couldn't give a shit. But this team and what it feels like to be a part of ... it's phenomenal, and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

I always think of the Pringles story. I think about it all the time. The loneliness of professional golf at the highest level.

That's not his existence these days, but it's a microcosm of the world of pro golf, and specifically his world of pro golf.

Being Rory McIlroy for 12 straight years with hardly a day where you don't have to be on for somebody or something is probably even more exhausting than it sounds.

Psychoanalyzing McIlroy is one of the most fun parts of this job. Some of us feel as if we've built half our career around doing just that.

Not wanting to get this one wrong, I spoke with McIlroy on Monday to ask why he wept so openly and so vulnerably on Sunday afternoon. It couldn't have been as simple as going 1-3-0 or having one of the worst birdie percentages of all 24 players or feeling like like he let his team down. It seemed like there was something more there, something deeper.

McIlroy said it meant the world to him to be sent out first on Sunday. That's a big deal to the European team, and though he was initially slated to go 11th, a collection of those on the Euro side said, Rory McIlroy doesn't go 11th on Sunday at the Ryder Cup.

As a result, he was desperate not to let them down, especially after such a terrible start to the week and especially after losing to Patrick Reed in 2016 and Justin Thomas in 2018 from that same leadoff spot.

We also talked about how, when you become a dad, you start thinking more about your own mortality. We admitted crying more since becoming dads than the rest of our lives combined. One also starts thinking more about their own golf mortality (and the mortality of your teammates as well).

"I've played in six, which means I've probably played in the majority of these that I'm going to play in my career," McIlroy told CBS Sports on Monday. "The end is not near, but you start thinking about that a little bit more. The other thing is that this year was meaningful for our team because we knew it was probably the end for some of our older players who have been so great at Ryder Cups."

McIlroy explained how outsiders don't necessarily understand just how special these weeks are for not just the men who play in them but for their families as well. How players' wives revel in getting to spend that time together in ways they don't get to in most other weeks. Add it all up, and you get what you saw on Sunday.

"I don't think anybody believes I don't care anymore," he said.

What you probably didn't see with McIlroy on Sunday was what happened with his own wife shortly after he completed his interviews. He meandered through a small army that stood inside the ropes, still shook up from those conversations. Then he found Erica. As he walked toward her, she mouthed the words, 'I love you,' and he completely fell apart.

What McIlroy said and how he said it make both him and this event more likable, if that is even possible. After that scene was over, I saw him go to every player and captain on both teams, shake their hands and say something meaningful and important about the week, something they would remember.

This truly is, like he said, the very best event.

I love the Ryder Cup. That's no big secret. I love talking about it, thinking about it and experiencing it. I ran around for most of this one with Chris Solomon of No Laying Up, trying to see as many shots as possible, trying to drink from the three-day firehose of this event, and in-between all of that, hollering at each other about how it should be played every year.

At one point, Rahm told us, "Think about the feelings you guys have in a week like this, now imagine how we feel."

I believe the Ryder Cup reigns because it reminds us that we were created for something outside of ourselves. Sandcastles will not suffice. There's a vulnerability in admitting that, and so often going at it alone for these professionals is the safer, less exposed option, but it is not the better one. That's why these European teams are so immensely likable. They understand that, and they are willing to openly weep, not over losses but over the loss of that wisp of time.

The Ryder Cup, like the Masters for me, also represents a passage of time. Two years until the next one. Four years until the next one in the United States. So many different things will happen in the lives of these players and those of us covering them in that span of time. Marriages will begin, babies will be born, family members will pass away.

Then we will gather again in Rome and then at Bethpage and do this whole thing over again. Insane moments will happen. A complete theater of the absurd. There's a through line, though. And that through line is that we will gather again.

C.S. Lewis once said art and culture (and I will add sport) are all mortal entities. They will pass away. The grass withers, the flowers fade. What lasts is relationship.

That's too rarely highlighted in golf, and then it gets magnified and clarified during this week we call the Ryder Cup, and it is beautiful.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:30:21 am
Porter is a treasure, thats a stunning piece. Nearly moved me to tears.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 02:14:13 pm
Thanks for posting that.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 03:24:45 pm
Irish independent on Lowry

Youre Rory f***ing McIlroy  go out and show it  Shane Lowry reveals how he inspired his friend on final day of Ryder Cup

September 27 2021 10:00 PM
 Shane Lowry, right, hugs Rory McIlroy on the 16th green after losing his match to Patrick Cantlay. Photo: Warren Little
Offaly star refuses to accept the Americans are set for a new era of dominance

Shane Lowry, right, hugs Rory McIlroy on the 16th green after losing his match to Patrick Cantlay. Photo: Warren Little
Shane Lowry revealed how he took a leaf out of JP Fitzgeralds book and inspired Rory McIlroy to restore some pride with an emphatic singles win at Whistling Straits.

The Clara man was a revelation for Pádraig Harringtons outclassed European side, rebelling against Patrick Cantlays rabble-rousing antics before going down 4&2 to the FedEx Cup champion.

poster
Padraig Harrington reflects on 'tough' Ryder Cup week

Lowry cried on Sunday as Europe were handed a painful, 19-9 thrashing  something he didnt do even after winning The Open at Royal Portrush or welcoming his second daughter Ivy into the world earlier this month.

He refuses to accept the Americans are set for a new era of dominance and admitted he had to remind a downcast McIlroy he was a four-time Major winner before the Holywood star took down Xander Schauffele 3&2.

It was a repeat of the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017 when McIlroy made five bogeys in the first six holes and caddie Fitzgerald bellowed, Youre Rory McIlroy, what the f**k are you doing?

Asked about American claims that this is a new dynasty, he said: Ah, f**k that. Weve got top players. I said to Rory McIlroy before we went out this morning. Youre Rory f**king McIlroy. Youre already one of the best players of all time, and youre 32. Go and show it today. And he did.

Jon Rahm. Jon Rahm is going to win 10 Majors. Hes one of the best golfers youve ever seen, Poults today, never beaten in singles. Viktor Hovland. Weve so much talent there. No doubt, theres going to be a good few of us on the team next time and a few others. Everyone there will be good enough to win the Ryder Cup.

Lowry bristled as Cantlay fist-pumped after knocking in a par putt at the eighth and tried to whip the crowd into a frenzy as Lowry stood over a five-footer for a half, then knocked it in and did some mock fist-pumping of his own. I got a little bit annoyed on the eighth, he admitted. It was f**king annoying. Im all for winning gracefully, winning in the right way.

I thought I holed that putt on nine (he had a 360-degree lip-out), and I was going to go f**king bananas, lads. I was walking it in. It was going to be one of those. I managed to birdie 10 and win 12, and then he just birdied 14, 15 and 16.

Look, youre playing one of the best players in the world and a guy on form as well. Turning to home on 14, you know youve to birdie three of the last five holes, and I just didnt do that.

The Ryder Cup surpassed Lowrys expectations, and he cant wait to make a second appearance in Rome in 2023.

I came here with an open mind, and it was the best time of my life, he said. Ive loved every single minute of it. I loved being a part of this team playing with such legends of European golf, being a part of Paddys team.

I feel very disappointed for Pádraig. He doesnt deserve this. Hes one of the greatest players ever from Europe. One of Irelands best-ever sportsmen. One of my best friends and Im so disappointed that I couldnt do better for him.

Look, I got things out of this week Ill look back on. The 18th hole yesterday, holing that putt under that pressure is huge for me. Its been an unreal week  I cant describe how good its been, and weve been absolutely hammered.

Speaking from a golfers personal point of view, [the result] was closer than people might think it is. Friday was very disappointing, giving them all the momentum. They holed the putts, got all the breaks. Everything they did went well for them.

Theres no doubt Ill have a few more of these left in me. I never want to miss one of these again. I feel Ive a lot more to give to this tournament.

He didnt want to second-guess Harringtons decision to sit him for the foursomes and admitted he enjoyed the buzz of the Ryder Cup, it will be a struggle to get used to individual strokeplay and a return to normality at Carnoustie in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

Look, Id obviously wanted to play more, he said. Everyone there wants to play more. We were told what the story was and I fully trusted everything that he did. Ive nothing to say about that. We were just outplayed.

Statistically, they were the greatest American team that ever played in the Ryder Cup. It was so hard as Europeans trying to play in front of those fans against those players, playing the way they were. We tried as best we could and it just wasnt good enough.

I cant believe there are no tournaments like this for another two years. I cant believe Ive got to go and play individual tournaments. I dont know what Im going to do. You wouldnt believe the experience Ive had this week.

Hell be 36 in 2023 and believes he can be one of the teams leaders in Rome.

I think I can bring a lot, he said. I feel I can maybe be there for them, put an arm around the shoulder. Look at Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, two of the best players in the world. You see what it means to them.

As for his tears, he said: I cried today. I didnt cry when I won The Open. Id another daughter a few weeks ago. Wendy is probably going to give me s**t for this, but I didnt cry.

Winning a point in the fourballs with Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday night remains a highlight, but it was so tough to get, even making six birdies, that it summed up the task Europe faced.

Yeah, G-Mac said to me, How hard is it to get a point here? Its so hard. Youre playing against the best players in the world.

I cant describe the feelings Ive had this week. I am who I am. I wish golf was a team game. Id love to be part of a team every week. Its very individually based. Thats the way it is. God, Id love to have this experience every week.

As for the American performance, he felt the key was the two session defeats on day one.

Without making excuses, I feel they got a lot of breaks the first day, he said. The first day killed us, 6-2 down after the first day, always going to be a tall order against these lads.

As he was speaking, the celebrating US team trooped past him, one of the US players playfully spanking him on the backside.

Walking past me, slapping my a**e, Lowry bristled. I will be in Rome, and we will win it back. Thats all I can say. My whole goal over the next two years is to be part of that team and to win that trophy. Obviously, I want to win tournaments, and majors but I really want to win one of these.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 04:59:55 pm
hopefully robert mckintyre keeps improving great player .. should be in team in 2 years a hope
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:40:21 pm
The slaughter by the water. I thought beforehand it would be a mismatch and many others did too. It was a perfect storm of the USA team being young, hungry, in form and a European team coming to the end of a particularly successful cycle with players not really suited to the course. Add in no away fans and then you've got yourself an absolute shellacking.

Who comes in to replace the likes of Poulter, Casey and Westwood? McIntyre has potential but none of the European stalwarts ever managed to win a major but they really took to the Ryder Cup and rankings often never really mattered. The USA team have a seemingly endless conveyor belt of talent, they are all Tiger's babies in a way and they play with no fear, no apprehension and back themselves to go out there and get it done. Any talk of decades of domination often doesn't work out like that but whoever is up for Europe in Rome in 2 years time will have to be something quite special to run the USA team close.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:47:32 pm
Harrington left Wisconsolate.

You can all use that if you want. Free of charge. My treat.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:55:09 pm
3 years ago the "excuse" for the USA getting whupped was the Ryder Cup was to close to the Fedex Cup ( Tour Championship) Finals. That getting ready for the Ryder Cup in France wasn't under ideal conditions.

This Ryder Cup, the time frame between the two was the same.

The media and pundits always look for a reason.

The truth is, like most every golf tournament, it's about making the putts. Europe did that 3 years ago. The USA did it this go round.

Talk is cheap. It will be interesting in Italy to see if European players putt better under the pressure. The USA will go there with confidence but will that translate to making the putts under pressure again?
Re: The Golf Thread
September 28, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on September 28, 2021, 05:55:09 pm
3 years ago the "excuse" for the USA getting whupped was the Ryder Cup was to close to the Fedex Cup ( Tour Championship) Finals. That getting ready for the Ryder Cup in France wasn't under ideal conditions.

This Ryder Cup, the time frame between the two was the same.

The media and pundits always look for a reason.

The truth is, like most every golf tournament, it's about making the putts. Europe did that 3 years ago. The USA did it this go round.

Talk is cheap. It will be interesting in Italy to see if European players putt better under the pressure. The USA will go there with confidence but will that translate to making the putts under pressure again?
let's see how it is with home fans screaming down at them ..be a big difference
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 01:08:00 am
Quote from: johnj147 on September 28, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
let's see how it is with home fans screaming down at them ..be a big difference

But if the "home" fans are screaming in Italian, not sure the US players will care.. :P
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 02:01:42 am
Quote from: 4pool on September 29, 2021, 01:08:00 am
But if the "home" fans are screaming in Italian, not sure the US players will care.. :P

Ultras with flares etc will do  ;)
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 10:51:23 am
Quote from: 4pool on September 29, 2021, 01:08:00 am
But if the "home" fans are screaming in Italian, not sure the US players will care.. :P

How did that work out with the French in Paris?
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 01:17:08 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on September 29, 2021, 10:51:23 am
How did that work out with the French in Paris?
  dont recall europe fans being too bad

The american team couldnt deal with tight fairways, not helped by Justin thomas being the only one who bothered to play that course earlier that year (incidentally their top scorer).

Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 29, 2021, 01:17:08 pm
  dont recall europe fans being too bad

The american team couldnt deal with tight fairways, not helped by Justin thomas being the only one who bothered to play that course earlier that year (incidentally their top scorer).

Of course not, I was just questioning the absurd claim that because the players mightn't understand the language abuse is being shouted in it wouldn't affect them.
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 03:38:21 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on September 29, 2021, 03:22:11 pm
Of course not, I was just questioning the absurd claim that because the players mightn't understand the language abuse is being shouted in it wouldn't affect them.
oh yes, i agree there

i couldnt understand turkish or italian fans but they would do enough to put me off if against me

they could be shouting "any chance of a cup of tea" for all i know and it would be enough to worry me :D
Re: The Golf Thread
September 29, 2021, 04:56:32 pm
That's the thing though. Imho, these are professionals who are used to playing in front of thousands and not that bothered by what the crowd shouts.

Sure , there are a couple of players who hear every bit of change rattling in a pocket 30 yards away ( Monte). But for the most part they know whats coming.

Oh , I know on a personal level I might like to think I put a player off of a swing or putt, but the reality is that I didn't. Because one is quiet during the swing or putt. We only cheer the end result.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 05:35:35 pm
Bryson first day at the World Long Driving Championships:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_x8swJdQdE

They have 6 sessions, 6 balls each, and X number of minutes to get their drives off. Points awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc.

Another day of sessions today.

Eventually they get it down to 8 for the finals, two groups of 4, top 2 advance. Then it becomes 1 v 1.
Long and grueling grind over 5 days.

Kyle Berkshire is the defending champ, world #1, and favorite.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:26:18 am
Bryson ended up joint 4th in points with his group of 16. Top 8 qualify for tomorrow. His longest was 358 which won that set. I think there was a 361 from one of the other competitors in the next group. Bryson won one of his sets at 333 but the wind had picked up.

Friday they are down to the last 16 with Bryson being one.
