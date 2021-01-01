I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.



Outside of Poulter, I genuinely have nothing against most of these European players. Love Rahm to bits and I was there on the edge of my seat cheering on Sergios Masters win a few years back. And I can go back to cheering against Bryson and Brooks!Just been enjoyable to see quite a few people on this thread get all twisted up about hoodies and drunk Midwesterners and whatnot. And people cheering for a team flying a flag that your country is no longer a part of.