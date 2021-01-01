« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3240 on: Today at 09:38:15 pm
And it's over!
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3241 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Done now then isn't it?
It was done Friday night really.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3242 on: Today at 09:56:40 pm
Congrats USA, superb 3 days of golf. Not many people will see such a destruction in their lives watching this great sport and event.

Awesome display.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3243 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 09:25:38 pm
We'll.humped .what's worrying is that American team very young..can't see Europe winning it for a long long time ..

Things can change very quickly. The US usually have a superior team on paper (in terms of rankings) but it doesn't always translate to success. And home advantage is still huge.

Europe does need some newer and younger players to step up though. And for the likes of McIlroy to find form again.

Well done to the US, well deserved winners. But it will be a quickly forgotten tournament.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3244 on: Today at 10:02:07 pm
Ah well. Not a classic, but it was never really going to be. Still, some fun was had watching which is all that matters from the perspective of a casual viewer like myself.  Im not going to lose any sleep over what might happen in two years time either.

On to something else for a bit ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3245 on: Today at 10:05:43 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:37:31 pm
Me reading this thread the last few days.  ;D


I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3246 on: Today at 10:06:10 pm
Poulter still unbeaten in singles )
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3247 on: Today at 10:09:56 pm
Necking their Bud Lights now are they? :D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3248 on: Today at 10:10:05 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:05:43 pm
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.

Outside of Poulter, I genuinely have nothing against most of these European players. Love Rahm to bits and I was there on the edge of my seat cheering on Sergios Masters win a few years back. And I can go back to cheering against Bryson and Brooks!

Just been enjoyable to see quite a few people on this thread get all twisted up about hoodies and drunk Midwesterners and whatnot. And people cheering for a team flying a flag that your country is no longer a part of.  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3249 on: Today at 10:11:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:05:43 pm
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.

And thirdly, youre a bit odd.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3250 on: Today at 10:18:06 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:11:53 pm
And thirdly, youre a bit odd. Lol
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3251 on: Today at 10:20:59 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:37:31 pm
Me reading this thread the last few days.  ;D



Tremendous :D

Not true of course, pretty much every European in this thread has been magnanimous in what was always like to be a drubbing. But its reassuring that you match your countrymens dignity in victory.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3252 on: Today at 10:21:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:11:53 pm
And thirdly, youre a bit odd.

Correct. Not sure being non plussed by a team that is an entire continent is proof of it, but correct all the same.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3253 on: Today at 10:25:03 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:21:14 pm
Correct. Not sure being non plussed by a team that is an entire continent is proof of it, but correct all the same.

:D

Sorry, was an unfair comment.

But the whole point of the Ryder Cup is to get behind some random Scandinavians, tubby Welshmen, bearded Spaniards etc. Thats the fun part for me anyway, given were almost always the underdogs in terms of world rankings.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3254 on: Today at 10:26:49 pm
Even if away points counted double, we still wouldn't have won.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3255 on: Today at 10:32:48 pm
The interviews are really, really interesting aren't they.
Europe certainly have a togetherness, Poulter backing his captain - they just got stuffed by a clinical set of brilliant golfers.
Their distraught and pain in that defeat is tangible.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #3256 on: Today at 10:34:24 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:32:48 pm
The interviews are really, really interesting aren't they.
Europe certainly have a togetherness, Poulter backing his captain - they just got stuffed by a clinical set of brilliant golfers.
Their distraught and pain in that defeat is tangible.

Who was it Tom Watson had a very public falling out with when the Americans got humped at Gleneagles?
