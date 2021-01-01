Done now then isn't it?
We'll.humped .what's worrying is that American team very young..can't see Europe winning it for a long long time ..
Me reading this thread the last few days.
people like big dick nick.
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.
And thirdly, youre a bit odd. Lol
And thirdly, youre a bit odd.
Correct. Not sure being non plussed by a team that is an entire continent is proof of it, but correct all the same.
The interviews are really, really interesting aren't they.Europe certainly have a togetherness, Poulter backing his captain - they just got stuffed by a clinical set of brilliant golfers.Their distraught and pain in that defeat is tangible.
Page created in 0.061 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]