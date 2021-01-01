Mcilroy dogshit again, who wouldve guessed. The yanks must have been made up seeing his name today.
Yeah, which dickhead picked him to play? Oh, I forgot that he has 'mates'. A bit like when Darren Clarke picked Westwood a few years ago when we all knew it should have been Russell Knox. His putting simply isn't good enough for this format.
Only Lowry, Rahm, Garcia and Hovland to come out with any credit, the rest have been poor as has the captain. Despite the best efforts of Sky to big this up as still a competition, its over, but fair play to the USA team they have thoroughly deserved it. Played some great golf and showed some bottle, Bryson and Morikawa were really impressive - that's two of the 3.5 points they need straight away for tomorrow's matches.