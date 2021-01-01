« previous next »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:13:04 am
11-5 is an impossible task.

But important to make it respectable. Let's try to win the singles and go out in some style.

Yeah, will still watch tomorrow, what else is on! Hope to see some fight like the big fella showed on the 18th there and make them work for it.

Score line looks like a drubbing but most games seem to have been fairly tight, theyre just a bit better man for man (after Rahm anyway).
Offline Ray K

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:10:54 am
I liked our pairing of Casey Weisberger yesterday. Sounds like a first draft round draft pick in the NFL.
Or the producing company behind a hit American sitcom.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:13:04 am
11-5 is an impossible task.

But important to make it respectable. Let's try to win the singles and go out in some style.

You say that, but if we win the first 6 singles tomorrow its on 🤣😂🤣
Offline Kekule

Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:15:15 am
Or the producing company behind a hit American sitcom.

:D

He may also have landed that plane on the Hudson.
Offline skipper757

Europe just needs McIlroy to go up against DJ tomorrow and take his 8 & 7 loss.  Save the winnable matchups for the others.
Offline scatman

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:14:14 am
Lowrys been the one stand out for Europe this tournament. The rest have been total meh.
come on Rahm has been on fire, 3.5 points!
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

If he wins his match quickly enough could we sneak him out at 12 as well?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry

Theyll never notice, honest😂
Offline Libertine

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

 ;D

I don't know, can think of several that can share the 12th spot.
Offline Elzar

If it was USA, theyd have Rahm, Rham, Mahr, Rahem, Reahm and Rhame all lining up tomorrow
Offline Ray K

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.
Jon Rahm at 1
Juan Rahm at 2.
Johnny Rahm at 3
Sean Rahm at 4
etc.
Offline Libertine

When are the singles pairings announced?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:16:37 am
come on Rahm has been on fire, 3.5 points!

Yeah Rahm has been boss, but he is always boss so thats a given. Lowry has been a fantastic surprise.
Offline OOS

Fair play to Amercia. This is over.

Hopefully, keep the score down and build towards Rome. Europe need some fresh talent to shake things up.
Offline Andy82lfc

I think Ill produce a 5 iron out my arse before Hovland makes another putt.
Offline Dave McCoy

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Scheffler has quietly been fired from a couple of office jobs for undisclosed reasons. Shifty eyes.
Offline 4pool

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:19:29 am
When are the singles pairings announced?

In about an hour
Offline Lone Star Red

Offline Ray K

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:22:10 am
Scheffler has quietly been fired from a couple of office jobs for undisclosed reasons. Shifty eyes.
On the other hand, Tyrrell Hatton is the guy in the office who can get you fixed up with a dodgybox with access to all those sky channels for 50 quid.
Offline Yosser0_0

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:06:24 am
Mcilroy dogshit again, who wouldve guessed. The yanks must have been made up seeing his name today.

Yeah, which dickhead picked him to play? Oh, I forgot that he has 'mates'. A bit like when Darren Clarke picked Westwood a few years ago when we all knew it should have been Russell Knox. His putting simply isn't good enough for this format.

Only Lowry, Rahm, Garcia and Hovland to come out with any credit, the rest have been poor as has the captain. Despite the best efforts of Sky to big this up as still a competition, its over, but fair play to the USA team they have thoroughly deserved it. Played some great golf and showed some bottle, Bryson and Morikawa were really impressive - that's two of the 3.5 points they need straight away for tomorrow's matches.
Offline 4pool

The largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup history is 23½ - 8½ by USA over Great Britain and Ireland in 1967 at Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, USA.
Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

As annoying as it is that Europe are getting hammered, I think the course has been superb. Been a very enjoyable watch and is a great mix of challenging but scoreable.
Offline 4pool

Since the Ryder Cup changed to Europe and 28 points on offer, the largest winning score is:
18 1/2 - 9 1/2.
Offline nuts100

I said months back the US would win
Got a few pelters for it

Main reason is these kids coming out of us college have no fear plus they have some proper players
All this shit about them not getting on is bollocks. This team apart from DJ have grown up together

They got rid of all the c*nts like Phil and Reed and the losers like furyck and have some quality players. Watch them week in week out over here and they have little weaknesses

Padraig really isnt a good captain and Rory has been dog shit for years. More interested in signing 100m deals than creating a legacy

Rahm is great as is Lowry
Hatton could be awesome but when the euros struggle hitting fairways and struggle putting its all over

However we may win 9 points tomorrow
Offline 4pool

Add 6 hours for UK start time

MATCH 1

11.04am
Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy

MATCH 2

11.15am
Patrick Cantlay vs Shane Lowry

MATCH 3

11.26am
Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm

MATCH 4

11.37am
Bryson DeChambeau vs Sergio Garcia

MATCH 5

11.48am
Collin Morikawa vs Viktor Hovland

MATCH 6

11.59am
Dustin Johnson vs Paul Casey

MATCH 7

12.10pm
Brooks Koepka vs Bernd Wiesberger

MATCH 8

12.21pm
Tony Finau vs Ian Poulter

MATCH 9

12.32pm
Justin Thomas vs Tyrrell Hatton

MATCH 10

12.43pm
Harris English vs Lee Westwood

MATCH 11

12.54pm
Jordan Spieth vs Tommy Fleetwood

MATCH 12

1.05pm
Daniel Berger vs Matt Fitzpatrick
