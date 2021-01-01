I said months back the US would win

Got a few pelters for it



Main reason is these kids coming out of us college have no fear plus they have some proper players

All this shit about them not getting on is bollocks. This team apart from DJ have grown up together



They got rid of all the c*nts like Phil and Reed and the losers like furyck and have some quality players. Watch them week in week out over here and they have little weaknesses



Padraig really isnt a good captain and Rory has been dog shit for years. More interested in signing 100m deals than creating a legacy



Rahm is great as is Lowry

Hatton could be awesome but when the euros struggle hitting fairways and struggle putting its all over



However we may win 9 points tomorrow