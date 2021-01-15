« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 119065 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
Cantlay is definitely the kind of bloke that orders his burgers plain. Surprised nobody made a 3 to win the hole from the positions off the tee but suppose Europe will be happy to be only 4 behind.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,728
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
6-2 then. Should have had that last match won but it could have been even worse.

Well played the Americans, holed a lot more putts.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,728
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 12:31:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:05 am
Cantlay is definitely the kind of bloke that orders his burgers plain. Surprised nobody made a 3 to win the hole from the positions off the tee but suppose Europe will be happy to be only 4 bloke.

:D

And well done.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 12:31:38 am »
Europe need a good night sleep and straight out the blocks. Need to win the morning session and get some momentum into Sunday.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,956
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 12:33:52 am »
6-2 is just about right considering how everyone played. The USA team holed the putts when needed.
Europe need a big day tomorrow but the Americans have far more quality in their team.
Logged
#JFT97

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,220
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 12:34:21 am »
Only once in Ryder Cup history has a team leading by 4 or more points lose the Ryder Cup.

1999 Europe had the big lead and the USA won the Cup.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 12:35:31 am »
From an American perspective, just about everything went right.

-Can the big egos work?

Yes, Dechambeau played well and fourball is definitely more his competition than foursomes.  Koepka got his point, and DJ was terrific.

-Can the hyped younger players step up?

Yes.  Everyone was hyping Finau as a great addition to the team and a good fit for the competition.  And he proved them right immediately.  Cantlay and Schauffele have been wanting to play together at the Ryder Cup for years, and they laid a marker in the morning.

-Can the team manage injuries and form?

Yes.  Koepka and Morikawa aren't 100%, but they got their point in foursomes, and now they'll probably play max 1 more session before singles to manage the fitness.  Probably tomorrow morning.  Even Spieth got a rest.  Loads of options.

Only negatives were Justin Thomas' putter and the fans being obnoxious.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 12:35:39 am »
Need to win tomorrow, a minimum of 5-3 to stand any chance going into the singles
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 