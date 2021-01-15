From an American perspective, just about everything went right.



-Can the big egos work?



Yes, Dechambeau played well and fourball is definitely more his competition than foursomes. Koepka got his point, and DJ was terrific.



-Can the hyped younger players step up?



Yes. Everyone was hyping Finau as a great addition to the team and a good fit for the competition. And he proved them right immediately. Cantlay and Schauffele have been wanting to play together at the Ryder Cup for years, and they laid a marker in the morning.



-Can the team manage injuries and form?



Yes. Koepka and Morikawa aren't 100%, but they got their point in foursomes, and now they'll probably play max 1 more session before singles to manage the fitness. Probably tomorrow morning. Even Spieth got a rest. Loads of options.



Only negatives were Justin Thomas' putter and the fans being obnoxious.