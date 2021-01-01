« previous next »
What a shot from Spieth.
Im almost more impressed that Spieth didnt end up falling over/ending up in the lake than where the ball ended up.

Then his mate let him down with the putt. Cheers partner!
No idea if stats back it up, but Justin Thomass putting is such a weak spot for a player of his calibre
Haven't been watching, but based on what I've read, Justin Thomas is either trying to sabotage one of his best friends or making a great case for Patrick Reed to be included in future Ryder Cups.
We'll done the Spaniards.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Im almost more impressed that Spieth didnt end up falling over/ending up in the lake than where the ball ended up.

Then his mate let him down with the putt. Cheers partner!
some shot ad be raging he missed.
That hugely miraculous spieth shot for nothing

Rahm and Garcia should be out again later
All the morning matches may not have ended yet but we are looking like we are getting our arsed kicked.
All the morning matches may not have ended yet but we are looking like we are getting our arsed kicked.

Too big of a class difference.

USA should be winning this by 6 or 7 points.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Im almost more impressed that Spieth didnt end up falling over/ending up in the lake than where the ball ended up.

Then his mate let him down with the putt. Cheers partner!
I was in an appliance store ten minutes ago checking out televisions. One of the TVs had golf on and I got to witness that incredible shot by Spieth. How he managed that Ill never know.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 05:19:54 pm
Too big of a class difference.

USA should be winning this by 6 or 7 points.

With too many Europeans out of form too,  Europe be struggling to get 10 points
I thought we would make the best use of a links course to show our class. How wrong was I?
Fourball pairings

18:10 BST: Johnson/Schauffele vs Casey/Wiesberger

18:26 BST: DeChambeau/Scheffler vs Rahm/Hatton

18:42 BST: Finau/English vs McIlroy/Lowry

18:58 BST: Thomas/Cantlay vs Fleetwood/Hovland
Breaking up Schauffele and Cantlay is interesting from an American perspective.  But maybe Cantlay is what Thomas needs to get going.

3-1 morning in alternate shots is a nice start for USA.
Nice one Wayne!

My name isn't Wayne  :D, but thanks.

85 today. 5  putts over the edge or lipped out. One chip from 20 feet away lipped out. Wind played a factor, blowing about 20 mph.

Now home to watch the afternoon matches.

Been wearing a Ryder Cup hat a mate got for me from the Belfry.
 going to get a lot lot louder . since the bars have opened .. :P
How did Hatton get so much spin on the ball from the rough??
USA's birdies are a devastating!
Cantlay. Accountant by day, serial killer by night. How does he find the time to practice?
Americans not missing a thing. Europe lip a couple of putts and find themselves down in two matches.

Garcia is a big surprise for me not playing

First time ever I believe no partnership was retained from the morning
Strange one eh.mcilroy should have been dropped
Casey too, playing pretty crap.
USA are gonna win this by some margin. Europe haven't turned up.
Bryson is strange...he is also incredible. Best 3 I've ever seen.

The talent advantage was obvious on paper and its showing on the grass. This weekend could be tough
Bryson with a 417 yard drive on a par 5, wedges to 4-5 feet.
