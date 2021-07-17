Well done Morikawa, great golf, magnificent accomplishment.
What odds was he at the start?
Credit to Morikawa, but Oosthuizen really shit the bed since the turn yesterday. +2 over the last round and a half in completely benign conditions isn't good enough for a player of his ability.
The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.
Speaking of weather to other extremes, remember Birkdale 2008, it was blowing it all 4 days, the Thursday was worst day 40mph winds & horizontal rain, only 6 players were level or better after round 1 that year, Harrington won it with +3, runner up was Poulter at +7, +12 was tied 7th.
