« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 104425 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,017
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm »
Credit to Morikawa, but Oosthuizen really shit the bed since the turn yesterday. +2 over the last round and a half in completely benign conditions isn't good enough for a player of his ability.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 06:28:40 pm »
All Collin needs to do is putt it out to be the Champion Golfer of the Year.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm »
You must be quite bitter if you were someone like Westwood looking at these guys playing in their first majors and winning them.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,646
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm »
What odds was he at the start?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 06:33:26 pm »
And there it is, Champion Golf of the Year.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,758
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm »
Well done Morikawa, great golf, magnificent accomplishment.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 06:36:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
Well done Morikawa, great golf, magnificent accomplishment.

Best iron player since Woods. I know that's an early statement, but he hits his irons so pure. Unbelievable talent
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,017
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm
What odds was he at the start?
About 33/1, depending on your bookie
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm »
2 majors in 8 starts. Quickest to two majors.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm »
Cool customer him ..took 2/1 today not bad.
Logged

Offline Sartorial

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm »
Well done Collin
Logged
This is Spiderhes replacing you

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm
Credit to Morikawa, but Oosthuizen really shit the bed since the turn yesterday. +2 over the last round and a half in completely benign conditions isn't good enough for a player of his ability.
. Lol he reminds me of Jimmy white in snooker .but at least he has won it once
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 06:40:11 pm »
All the talk now will be whether he will win a career Grand Slam, like they did with McIlroy.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 06:40:15 pm »
Only 24 too. Incredible start to his career.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm »
But this guy seems to have a sensible head on his shoulders, unlike Rory, who is totally shite in recent years.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 06:57:28 pm »
Get really sad when all the golf majors are done .love my golf.love the open..it's still the best . Well done lad .am taking my clubs next medal.)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm
The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.
This did suck quite a significant bit of the drama out of it for me to be honest. Hoping for a more competitive and challenging tournament at Hoylake next year.

Congrats to Morikawa though, superb performance all week and nerves of steel to close it out. Really cemented his growing reputation as the next young superstar (lets hope he doesnt fuck it up like Rory did).
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,755
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 09:01:54 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 17, 2021, 09:40:09 pm
Speaking of weather to other extremes, remember Birkdale 2008, it was blowing it all 4 days, the Thursday was worst day 40mph winds & horizontal rain, only 6 players were level or better after round 1 that year, Harrington won it with +3, runner up was Poulter at +7, +12 was tied 7th. ;D
Carnoustie in 1999 was crazy, hats blowing away, balls moving on the green in the wind.

It was wild, the first round leader had such a bad second round he missed the cut. (Rod Pampling)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 