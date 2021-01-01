« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread

rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:24:48 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:23:56 am
I was tempted by Els at 500/1 in case he decides to roll back the years!
The only thing the Big Easy is rolling back is his waistband sadly :)

RSG as always will be the most unpredictable Open, literally anyones to win. So strongly suspect itll be someone outside of the usual form-based contenders.

Cant wait until its Hoylakes turn again, year after next (edit: just realised itll be the 151st coincidentally)
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:23 am
4 birdies in a row for Spieth.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:24 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 11:13:07 am
One of the commentators yesterday was talking about Zalatoris think it was Paul McGinley...'the thinnest man in the tournament' he informs us. Nice bit of skinny shaming there.
I've yet to hear him describe Shane Lowry as the fattest man in the tournament.
Hes from Offaly. Relatively-speaking Shane has the physique of a racing snake once you start heading out that way.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 12:09:49 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:29:24 am
Hes from Offaly. Relatively-speaking Shane has the physique of a racing snake once you start heading out that way.

Thats Offaly rude of you to say so.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:12:09 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:26:28 am
Well, Ive not backed Louis E/W in the past two majors, but have got back on board this week. Youre welcome.

And he takes the lead.
CaseRed

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:13:09 pm
Going tomorrow and cant wait. RSG is about 10 miles from me. I worked at the last 2 there and looking forward to watching this time.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:15:58 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:09:49 pm
Thats Offaly rude of you to say so.
Even by your standards, Im embarrassed for you there Nick  :P
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:17:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:12:09 pm
And he takes the lead.
You say that as if hell still be anywhere near there on Saturday never mind Sunday.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:26:36 pm
Harman looks like Ricky Ponting.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:43:11 pm
Oosthuizen just looks great in Majors recently, not sure whether he can go all the way but another great start.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:15:58 pm
Even by your standards, Im embarrassed for you there Nick  :P

Im just getting started.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm
Im just getting started.
Golf-based puns by Crosby Nick.

Yikes. Not sure the RAWK servers can cope.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 02:53:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm
Im just getting started.

Heaven help the rest of us. ;D
Ziltoid

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:48:14 pm
Any free links

(pun intended)

so I can watch whilst in office tomorrow?
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:17:52 pm
You say that as if hell still be anywhere near there on Saturday never mind Sunday.

 :o

The man who's finished twice runner-up and 3rd in his last 4 majors. 

Not to mention a past winner of the Open

As good a chance to win it than most.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm
:o

The man who's finished twice runner-up and 3rd in his last 4 majors. 

Not to mention a past winner of the Open

As good a chance to win it than most.
As Ive said above, just think form goes right out the window at Sandwich.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 04:46:12 pm
Imagine if Rory could putt.
johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 05:15:51 pm
I was up for first tee offs .watch first few holes .then back to bed :P
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:23:56 am
Not worth backing Rahm at those odds. Didnt fancy the next range so have chucked a few each way bets on Fleetwood, Rose and Oosthuizen. I look forward to being out of contention by the end of the day. :D

I was tempted by Els at 500/1 in case he decides to roll back the years! Also Molinaris odds were very long, whats happened to him over the last couple of years?

A cumulative -12 at the end of the first round. Ill take that!
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:07:55 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:46:12 pm
Imagine if Rory could putt.
Just sank a 20-footer.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm
A cumulative -12 at the end of the first round. Ill take that!
Oosthuizen looking very good out there today in the gusty conditions.
RedSince86

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:22:49 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 02:43:11 pm
Oosthuizen just looks great in Majors recently, not sure whether he can go all the way but another great start.
How he only has 1 major which is unbelievable.

He should have had 5-6.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
What's with Kisner wearing the hoody? There is no way that should be allowed on any golf course. Scruffy bastard.
 :-X

rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
What's with Kisner wearing the hoody? There is no way that should be allowed on any golf course. Scruffy bastard.
 :-X
Hmmm  :missus

Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm
What's with Kisner wearing the hoody? There is no way that should be allowed on any golf course. Scruffy bastard.
 :-X



Just doing what his clothing sponsor requests. Lots of players have worn them.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Just doing what his clothing sponsor requests. Lots of players have worn them.

I appreciate that it is the choice of his sponsors, but he should have a bit more about him to decline it. Besides it looking scruffy, its completely impractical for playing golf, its the reason you'll never see a hood on a waterproof golf top! If I were him, I'd be more worried about the effect on his game rather than the extra bucks he'll receive.   
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:51:51 am
You could grab the coffee and sit in front of the TV for the next 12 hours watching it. I definitely will watch a couple of hours in between whacking the weeds with a 9 iron and maybe a round myself at the local as no work at the moment. Lets see if the leaders get the best of the weather today as yesterday there was a a 3 shot swing once the wind kicked up. Not too many lads under par in the afternoon / evening while -2 seems to be the standard in the morning. Think the half way leader will be around -9 and Oosthuizen would probably have 5 majors at this stage if it was handed out after Saturday.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:00:57 am
Went to get my hair cut earlier and it was on in the barbers. Just saw Molinari have two failed attempts to get out of a bunker before admitting defeat and coming out sideways. Hope for the rest of us (was an impossible lie up against the face to be fair).
IgorBobbins

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:04:59 am
Im not sure its possible for Cam Smith to look any more Australian
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:06:47 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:04:59 am
Im not sure its possible for Cam Smith to look any more Australian

Is it wearing a safari suit with short sleeved jacket and socks pulled up to his knees? Because if not theres room for improvement.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:17:44 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:04:59 am
Im not sure its possible for Cam Smith to look any more Australian
Haha I always he thought he's got that classic Australian bogger look straight off the set of 1980s Neighbours.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:06:47 am
Is it wearing a safari suit with short sleeved jacket and socks pulled up to his knees? Because if not theres room for improvement.
What, no cork hat?
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:19:42 am
him and Rickie Fowler look dodgy as hell

Bet the secretly have murdered 80 people between them, bodies well hidden
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:22:47 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:19:42 am
him and Rickie Fowler look dodgy as hell

Bet the secretly have murdered 80 people between them, bodies well hidden
Alternatively, if ever Hollywood decides to remake Deliverance...
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:27:33 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:22:47 am
Alternatively, if ever Hollywood decides to remake Deliverance...
There's something hillside strangler about the pair of them


btw
finau is flying

-4 after 9 following level par yesterday

great smooth golfer to watch

I saw him at the practice round for British open in Portrush, the 16th was an awful par 3, well over 200 yards especially from the back of the teebox where i saw them practice. No room for error left right or short. Some were going at it with a driver, some were 70 yards short, some even had 3 goes at it, Finau walks up with a 4 iron and pings it straight on the green
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:45:25 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:57 am
Went to get my hair cut earlier and it was on in the barbers. Just saw Molinari have two failed attempts to get out of a bunker before admitting defeat and coming out sideways. Hope for the rest of us (was an impossible lie up against the face to be fair).

Two shots in the bunker - that's an Adolf Hitler isn't it?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:48:11 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:27:33 am
There's something hillside strangler about the pair of them


Be extra vigilant when the Open is at Birkdale.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:17:44 am
Neighbours.What, no cork hat?

I didnt want to stereotype too much. :D

Seriously though, Rangers, tour guides, bus drivers, most males over 60 Ive there absolutely adore the shorts and long socks look.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:50:21 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:57 am
Went to get my hair cut earlier and it was on in the barbers. Just saw Molinari have two failed attempts to get out of a bunker before admitting defeat and coming out sideways. Hope for the rest of us (was an impossible lie up against the face to be fair).

How was the haircut Nick? Was it successful?  :-\

