You could grab the coffee and sit in front of the TV for the next 12 hours watching it. I definitely will watch a couple of hours in between whacking the weeds with a 9 iron and maybe a round myself at the local as no work at the moment. Lets see if the leaders get the best of the weather today as yesterday there was a a 3 shot swing once the wind kicked up. Not too many lads under par in the afternoon / evening while -2 seems to be the standard in the morning. Think the half way leader will be around -9 and Oosthuizen would probably have 5 majors at this stage if it was handed out after Saturday.