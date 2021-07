I was tempted by Els at 500/1 in case he decides to roll back the years!



The only thing the Big Easy is rolling back is his waistband sadlyRSG as always will be the most unpredictable Open, literally anyone’s to win. So strongly suspect it’ll be someone outside of the usual form-based contenders.Can’t wait until it’s Hoylake’s turn again, year after next (edit: just realised it’ll be the 151st coincidentally)