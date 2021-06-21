Wasnt Garcia runner up to Harrington every time he won a Major. Maybe a bit of needle from that?



had to google, 2 of the 3 majors Harrington won, Garcia was runner up. Harrington labelled him a sore loser so perhaps Garcia didnt properly congratulate him.While googling they seemed to have made up whilst at Rory Mcilroys wedding so maybe he will get a wildcard if needed. I see there will only be 3 wildcards for Europe. I am sure I saw people say that Harrington said he wont select any rookies as a wildcard but I cant see where he did say that, be foolish to take that approach. At the minute I would have Lowry as a wildcard but a lot can happen in the next few months.Players lose form etc, 2016 Masters, Willett won and Westwood and Fitzpatrick done really well, then at the ryder cup none of them even got half a point. They were brutal.