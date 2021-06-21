« previous next »
A gust of wind would have done better than that putt.

Edit: ballsy recovery putt, still in it!
And that might be that.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 21, 2021, 12:51:38 am
A gust of wind would have done better than that putt.

Edit: ballsy recovery putt, still in it!

Yeah great putt given the circumstances. Do a Rahm and 2 birdies wins it from here. I guess hed take a par at 17 and see what 18!has to offer.
Louis into the hazard, thats probably it. Rahm likely done it.

Abit deflating to finish like this, but cant say Rahm doesnt deserve it based on previous performances.
All over me thinks ..
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 21, 2021, 12:53:52 am
Yeah great putt given the circumstances. Do a Rahm and 2 birdies wins it from here. I guess hed take a par at 17 and see what 18!has to offer.

Mental game playing tricks with him again. Hell do amazing to get par from here. All down to this next shot I reckon.
O man. a wish I was a professional golfer .what a life ..even just making 20 grand a year would do me  :)
I really dont think I can stay awake for a play off. No offence Louis but please dont make this putt!
After the wee heartache of the Memorial it was written in stone that Rahm would win today. Brilliant stuff and great to see a major return to Spain. Seve, Jose, Sergio and now Jon.
Needs an eagle at the last to force a playoff.
Quote from: 4pool on June 21, 2021, 01:03:20 am
Needs an eagle at the last to force a playoff.

Could happen. He did it yesterday didnt he?
Oosty needs a miracle second shot from the rough
Hell need to hole out from his 3rd as no way hes making the green in 2.

To be fair, that Rahm putt on 18 is a US open winning putt.
Well done Rahm, really nice guy. Always was a phenomenal talent. Just needed to calm his emotions
Bryson has been all over the shop today and has held up the groups behind them. How many times have the pairings behind him been standing there waiting to hit their shots? Totally feck up their rhythm today.
Your baby is starving!!! Feed it!!!
Oosty needs to hole out now from in front of the green.
Rahm wins the US Open.
    • My Twitter Account
Excellent JR, fantastic golf
Dedicated it to Seve,  first Spaniard to win the US Open!

Well played Sir
Oosty birdies the last, finishes -5
Well done Rahm, great to see a new European major winner. We Europeans have a good record in this event recently  - Rose, Kaymer, Rory, GMac and now JRahm all winning in the past decade or so.
Made up for him. Top lad. Also made up for me as I backed him, and I am also halfway there on a double with Hatton in the Open.
Finished it really well with two big putts. Full credit to Rahm. Has the game to win multiple majors.

Credit to Oosty too. Nice guy as well. Very close.
Can't believe Louis didn't go for green there . terrible decision
Rahm handled everything so well with what happened at the Memorial.  The putts at 17 and 18 were worthy of winning the tournament.

I do have to say it's a shame for Louie to be 2nd again.  6th time now.  Always 1 hole on Sunday that lets him down.  He always does well to stay in it or recover (doesn't melt down) but it's another runner-up.
Well done Rahmbo. Was my pick to win it from the get go.
Made up for Rahm. There are a few divisive figures on tour when you think about it but Rahm seems liked across the board and he comes across as a top fella. Great player, he's a touch temperamental (and outwardly passionate) and that endears him to people as well because golf is a fucking frustrating game.

Rahm back to world number 1

was looking at news. Garcia doesnt want to play olympics for Spain as he wants to earn his place on Ryder cup team, also with Harrington as captain I think there is friction there, cant remember why, so a wild card probably wont happen.

Mcilroy and Lowry to represent Ireland at the olympics and speaking of Ireland

Ryder cup captain Harrington has Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer now as vice captains along with Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

At the minute its just Davis Love and Zach Johnson as vice captains under Stricker.

Usually 4 or 5 get picked.
Quote from: paulrazor on June 23, 2021, 02:07:53 pm
Rahm back to world number 1

was looking at news. Garcia doesnt want to play olympics for Spain as he wants to earn his place on Ryder cup team, also with Harrington as captain I think there is friction there, cant remember why, so a wild card probably wont happen.

Mcilroy and Lowry to represent Ireland at the olympics and speaking of Ireland

Ryder cup captain Harrington has Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer now as vice captains along with Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

At the minute its just Davis Love and Zach Johnson as vice captains under Stricker.

Usually 4 or 5 get picked.

Wasnt Garcia runner up to Harrington every time he won a Major. Maybe a bit of needle from that?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 23, 2021, 03:57:22 pm
Wasnt Garcia runner up to Harrington every time he won a Major. Maybe a bit of needle from that?
had to google, 2 of the 3 majors Harrington won, Garcia was runner up. Harrington labelled him a sore loser so perhaps Garcia didnt properly congratulate him.

While googling they seemed to have made up whilst at Rory Mcilroys wedding so maybe he will get a wildcard if needed. I see there will only be 3 wildcards for Europe. I am sure I saw people say that Harrington said he wont select any rookies as a wildcard but I cant see where he did say that, be foolish to take that approach. At the minute I would have Lowry as a wildcard but a lot can happen in the next few months.

Players lose form etc, 2016 Masters, Willett won and Westwood and Fitzpatrick done really well, then at the ryder cup none of them even got half a point. They were brutal.
So some randomer strolls up to Rory McIlroy's bag at the Scottish Open, grabs a club and starts swinging away  :D

https://twitter.com/BrodyLogan/status/1413460581877653505?s=20

The look of bemusement on his and Jon Rahm's face is something.
Quote from: Ray K on July  9, 2021, 02:15:59 pm
So some randomer strolls up to Rory McIlroy's bag at the Scottish Open, grabs a club and starts swinging away  :D

https://twitter.com/BrodyLogan/status/1413460581877653505?s=20

The look of bemusement on his and Jon Rahm's face is something.
lol
Should have played instead  ;D

Missed the cut  :(

Hes got some issues atm, hopefully hell sort them out sharpish. The longer it goes on the more you question everything
I've just read that the fella has been taken to hospital for an evaluation, could be mental health related. He didn't seem aggressive and it was very bizarre, but thankfully nobody was hurt and the fella was dealt with peacefully.

Was weird seeing the lack of reaction. They just stood there and watched him ;D
british open week

paddy power paying out 12 places!
I was at the Scottish on Saturday very good day out watching the golf one of the best courses to watch golf at getting so close to them . Also got a fist pump from Rahm when he was heading onto the putting green.

I also had £2.50 EW on Lee 160/1 happy days.

Looking forward to the British this week

35/1 Fitzpatrick to win and a e,w bet on Leishman 60/1
nice win
Royal St George's is one of those quirky courses, you can hit a perfect shot onto the fairway only for it to bounce into the rough, then you can hit a shot that bounces from the rough & finishes on the fairway, looks like going to great weather, with a moderate breeze to make things interesting.
