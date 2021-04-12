Well Padraig is the most inspirational after Seve
Seve is still the best for us old guys, Langer must be the hardest working and Rory for his generation will probably top them all.
Seve will always be the greatest European golfer. Changed the game for the Europeans in so many areas. He was our Arnold Palmer. Made the rest believe they could crack america
He should have won 5 masters, the 86 still pisses me off and a couple afterwards where he was so close.
His record in Ryder Cup and how he galvanized an entire generation can never be equalled
He was a god to so many of us.
Faldo was talking about him live on air and he just starting crying and had to stop. He couldnt speak. Hes still fucked by him passing away.
You can see he idolizes him still