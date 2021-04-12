Great to see Cink win again as keeping it going for us guys around the 50 markActually he is a young one as only 47 so apologies Stewart. Lovely man as he agreed to play a round of golf with an old friend in GA who was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed 6 months later. Cink stepped in last minute too as Fuzzy Zoeller was suppose to play with the friend but could only do so a couple of months later due to his diary but time was the essence so Cink said yes. Fuzzy had even arranged his personal plane to pick up the friend so he could play with Zoeller. Very touching to see how they go out of their way to make someone have a moment of time where they can forget they are seriously ill.