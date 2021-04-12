« previous next »
The Golf Thread

paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
April 12, 2021, 12:52:09 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 12, 2021, 03:33:58 am
Xander said none of the above.

He said he hit his 8 iron flush on 16  but the wind came from a different direction and knocked the ball down. On his shot from the drop area, again he played the wrong shot trajectory with the wind as it was.

So he says he can't complain with either shot.
i see

as bad as it was for xander i would have hated to see hideki throw that away

i never liked it when Van De Velde or Greg Norman or Adam Scott threw majors away from great positions
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 08:20:39 am
great to see Stewart Cink win again, met him years back, an absolute gent

when i was having a look at this tournament paddy power did a special, shane lowry top 10 @12/1

had a fiver on that and he came through. nice one
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 09:49:35 am
Quote from: paulrazor on April 19, 2021, 08:20:39 am
great to see Stewart Cink win again, met him years back, an absolute gent


Cink has been playing so well of late too, it was on the cards.  I backed him EW in the Masters at 400/1.  I got top 11 places terms and he finished 12th!!

So annoyed with myself not backing him again this weekend. He was about 125/1 at the start of play.

As you say, nice to see him winning again though :)
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 09:54:49 am
Dave Tindall, a decent tipster and a fellow Liverpool fan put him up on Twitter before the start of the tournament with a quality stat about his form before a win. I never paid attention and the rest as they say is history.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 09:54:52 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 19, 2021, 09:49:35 am
Cink has been playing so well of late too, it was on the cards.  I backed him EW in the Masters at 400/1.  I got top 11 places terms and he finished 12th!!

So annoyed with myself not backing him again this weekend. He was about 125/1 at the start of play.

As you say, nice to see him winning again though :)
yeah i thought about him for the masters

but as i said i could have backed 12 players, you end up backing half the field

i might throw a bet on him for other majors now. he might still be big odds but theyll tumble soon if they havent already

he is now back to 41st in world
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 10:06:13 am
Great to see Cink win again as keeping it going for us guys around the 50 mark :) Actually he is a young one as only 47 so apologies Stewart. Lovely man as he agreed to play a round of golf with an old friend in GA who was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed 6 months later. Cink stepped in last minute too as Fuzzy Zoeller was suppose to play with the friend but could only do so a couple of months later due to his diary but time was the essence so Cink said yes. Fuzzy had even arranged his personal plane to pick up the friend so he could play with Zoeller. Very touching to see how they go out of their way to make someone have a moment of time where they can forget they are seriously ill.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
April 19, 2021, 10:13:46 am
I stayed in same hotel as him

ill give you a good one, one of my friends thought she recognised him and got in lift with him

he had about 4 people with him if not more. anyway hes head to toe in golf gear with his bag in the lift too

innocently my mate trying to figure out who he is
"oh do you play golf"
*mates trying not to laugh*
"yes"
"are you any good, like are you professional"
"yes my name is on the bag"


my mate then no word of a lie goes "ohhhh taylor made?"

Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
May 8, 2021, 02:01:58 pm
Seve Ballesteros - 10 Years on - A Sand Art Tribute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsunHfVDRFo

fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 10:15:25 am
How ten years go way too quick as just seems like yesterday Seve was winning majors or leading the charge & advising how to hit every shot it seems when he captained Europe to Ryder Cup glory.

Just watching the Tiger documentary HBO did on him and while not as good as the Jordan doc it still a great watch. Definitely followed the footsteps of his Dad which led to his downfall but he was his own man by his mid 20s so surely should known better. I think we all would probably struggle if put under the microscope he was under but the way he treated his ex, caddy, friends etc may reflect he was as much of a prick as his Dad was if not worse.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 07:01:54 pm
Was enjoying the Walker Cup today but no coverage of the singles it seems until later unless anyone else knows some channel is showing it.

Seminole looks like a bitch to play on as those raised greens with severe runoffs would drive me into a straight jacket. Land on the green in the wrong place and you could be left with a 40 yard pitch. Feck that.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 07:44:54 pm
For those in the USA. All times Eastern.  For those in the UK add 5 hours to the times:

Sunday, May 9   4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.   Peacock   Sunday Singles
Sunday, May 9   5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.   Golf Channel   Sunday Singles
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 10:57:15 pm
Rory making an absolute mess of this on 18th, having to take a drop.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 10:58:00 pm
Great shot, 2 putts for the win.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 10:58:42 pm
Mcilroy's doing Rory stuff in Quail Hollow. 2 up on the 18th tee, hits it into an unplayable position beside a creek and takes a drop. Then hits the 3rd from a terrible lie into the middle of the green and has two putts to win.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 11:03:30 pm
His first win in 18 months, his 3rd win at Quail Hollow where he won his first PGA title with that famous 62 in 2010.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 11:09:57 pm
Made up for him
If he can eliminate the left side of the golf course his future is bright
But it wouldnt be Rory without a little bit of poo coming out of his arse on the last  ;D

Apart from the mancs winning its been a great weekend of sport
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 11:25:19 pm
I was getting worried that Rory might have to dip into his savings so todays win will add some pocket change for the man ;) Think he was close to tears there for a second as the last 16 months of iffy form lifted off his shoulders. Just shows no matter how good you are once you get into a rut on the golf course it can be near nigh impossible to get your A game back. If Tiger can go a decade to win a major since his last then lesser players know the same can easily happen. Rory needs to be adding to his major haul as the man with his talent should be doubling his total before he ends his career. 
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
May 9, 2021, 11:28:15 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  9, 2021, 11:25:19 pm
I was getting worried that Rory might have to dip into his savings so todays win will add some pocket change for the man ;) Think he was close to tears there for a second as the last 16 months of iffy form lifted off his shoulders. Just shows no matter how good you are once you get into a rut on the golf course it can be near nigh impossible to get your A game back. If Tiger can go a decade to win a major since his last then lesser players know the same can easily happen. Rory needs to be adding to his major haul as the man with his talent should be doubling his total before he ends his career.

With the talent he has he should already have more than any European

This is what annoys me about him. Hes so fucking good its frightening
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 09:31:09 am
With his talent he should have more but we also should note that he has the most wins on the PGA Tour than any other European ever I believe. In the last decade he has won the PGA Tour player of the year 3 times, more than anyone else in that period. In the same period he has also won the Race to Dubai 3 times so has followed the footsteps of the likes Seve and best the best on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean as he travelled the world. I am sure his friends and coaches remind him of his successes and more will follow as he will go down in the history books as the greatest golfer ever from Europe.
Phil M

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 09:43:14 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on May 10, 2021, 09:31:09 am
...as he will go down in the history books as the greatest golfer ever from Europe.

Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 10:01:22 am
Quote from: Phil M on May 10, 2021, 09:43:14 am

That's a picture of Patricio Harrington, Padraig's non-unionized Mexican equivalent.
Phil M

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 10:03:04 am
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2021, 10:01:22 am
That's a picture of Patricio Harrington, Padraig's non-unionized Mexican equivalent.

Si senor.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 10:04:17 am
Well Padraig is the most inspirational after Seve ;)

Seve is still the best for us old guys, Langer must be the hardest working and Rory for his generation will probably top them all.
JackBauer

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 09:02:32 pm
Padraig was in my group when I was a walking scorer at the Bermuda Championship last year. Gave me a signed ball at the end which was nice of him.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2021, 10:23:31 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on May 10, 2021, 10:04:17 am
Well Padraig is the most inspirational after Seve ;)

Seve is still the best for us old guys, Langer must be the hardest working and Rory for his generation will probably top them all.

Seve will always be the greatest European golfer. Changed the game for the Europeans in so many areas. He was our Arnold Palmer. Made the rest believe they could crack america

He should have won 5 masters, the 86 still pisses me off and a couple afterwards where he was so close.

His record in Ryder Cup and how he galvanized an entire generation can never be equalled
He was a god to so many of us.
Faldo was talking about him live on air and he just starting crying and had to stop. He couldnt speak. Hes still fucked by him passing away.
You can see he idolizes him still
Upanishad

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:03:38 am
Inci Mehmet on the sky sports golf commentary team seems like a very nice person, however I find her commentary mind numbingly dull. Stock phrase after stock phrase after stock phrase. Something tells me she is there more for diversity than anything else.
