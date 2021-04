I would take -10 right now as many of the likely winners are -5 or worse and I cant see the likes of Harman or Zalatoris nickname surely must be Clintwinning it. Rose surprised himself yesterday as redeemed his game when the roof was about to fall down. Some big names did not make the cut and Rory of course was everyone's fave to not be around the weekend. DJ has to hang around to give out the jacket Sunday.