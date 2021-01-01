« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 83820 times)

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:21:21 am
Anyone under par has done well. Id say even those around +1 or 2 will fee they have a chance still depending on why Rose does.

I see hes out early today so he has a chance to create some real scoreboard pressure if he gets off to a good start.

Ive backed him loads previously. And seemed to go for every European bar him this time. :D I thought he was badly out of form?

He's playing with Rose  :)

Hopefully he can just continue to be solid, a good finish here would go a long way to getting him to Whistling Straits.

He isn't in great form, but he definitely has the game for Augusta so was a good punt at the prices.

The rest of the leaderboard need to hope it's the 19/20 Justin Rose out there today and not the 16/17 one or else they won't be pegging him back.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:29:56 am
He's playing with Rose  :)

Hopefully he can just continue to be solid, a good finish here would go a long way to getting him to Whistling Straits.

He isn't in great form, but he definitely has the game for Augusta so was a good punt at the prices.

The rest of the leaderboard need to hope it's the 19/20 Justin Rose out there today and not the 16/17 one or else they won't be pegging him back.

Sorry, I meant Rose had the chance to put some distance between those closest to him before they start their round. Less so with Lowry if theyre out together. Creepy Matt Kuchar was the third member of that group wasnt he?
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:48:44 am
Sorry, I meant Rose had the chance to put some distance between those closest to him before they start their round. Less so with Lowry if theyre out together. Creepy Matt Kuchar was the third member of that group wasnt he?

Ah yes, I see now. Yeah he's really in the drivers seat the way the split worked out. He'll never have a better chance to win it than from here.

I can confirm that yes indeed, creepy Matt Kuchar makes up the threesome.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  • Red since '64
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:58 am
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.

From my pockets pov, I hope youre right. Like Nick, Ive given up on backing Rose, though 80/1 did seem generous. I have backed Spieth @12s though.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:58 am
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.
He's going to lose a lot more off the tee than Rose if he continues like he did yesterday. It was like watching classic Mickelson without the brilliant recovery shots from in the middle of the trees.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:39 pm
He's going to lose a lot more off the tee than Rose if he continues like he did yesterday. It was like watching classic Mickelson without the brilliant recovery shots from in the middle of the trees.

Yes and realistically he should be at least 3 shots worse off. That eagle was trundling into the water if it didn't hit the pin.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 