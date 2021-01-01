« previous next »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:33:47 pm
Lee Westwood struggling a bit, double bogey on the 3rd, & goes to +2

Hes always been a top, top iron player, but also an iffy putter, which undoubtedly has cost him a major.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
masters site for watching individual players rounds
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 07:25:18 pm »
Well Rory what you got
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm »
McIlroy be doing well to make the cut at this rate.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm »
McIlroy in the drink again, might as well pack his bags & head home.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 pm »
Rory's actually playing worse than during his meltdown final round in 2011
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 07:48:34 pm »
Its a long way back to the top for McIlroy. DeChambeau absolutely wrecked his head and game. Lets see if hes got the stomach to do a Spieth.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
I don't think it's anything to do with DeChambeau's game, it's more were McIlroy sees his priorities at the mo, his head isn't focused on golf at the moment
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 08:14:46 pm »
Rory almost hit his dad in the trees down the fairway with his tee shot. Maybe his dad should tend the pin.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm »
Caseys gone from -3 to Evens very quickly. Meh.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 08:32:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:14:46 pm
Rory almost hit his dad in the trees down the fairway with his tee shot. Maybe his dad should tend the pin.
He hit him earlier beside the green. Well, beside the bunker 20 yards away from the green, but it was as close as he got to the green most holes.

Beefy Bryce isn't doing much better himself.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 08:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm
I don't think it's anything to do with DeChambeau's game, it's more were McIlroy sees his priorities at the mo, his head isn't focused on golf at the moment

Well it is. He went looking for extra length off the tee and totally ruined his game. Hes said so himself.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm »
With 3 under leading the tournament, so far, on the first day. I bet Tiger is kicking himself ( no pun intended) he's not there this week.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 08:55:28 pm »
Backed four players and three of them are +3 or worse already. Outstanding.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 09:48:05 pm »
Rose doing well
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
Only 8 players under par for the round at the moment, shows how tough Augusta is playing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm »
How did Fitzpatrick's ball not go in the water then? :lmao
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm »
That triple bogey from Spieth was quite something.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm »
Yep that stupid second shot from the trees, trying to thread it through eye of a needle but rebounded off the tree[lucky it ended up with a shot, could have been much worse], then 3 putting
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
DeChambeau is completely off his game. I don't think his game is in any way suited to Augusta.
Adam Scott has the worst putting action in the history of golf. And that includes every amateur hacker like myself.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
The late starters are having by far the best of conditions.

Early days, but love to see Rosey win it.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Rose is absolutely flying, one of the few British players I wouldnt mind winning.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Rose is absolutely flying, one of the few British players I wouldnt mind winning.

It's literally the complete opposite for me  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 10:52:08 pm »
Spieth might as well give himself the nickname, the bear, as he's been in the trees that often. ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm »
Rose has made a mockery of the back 9 today.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Ace from Fleetwood on 17!
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
Ace from Fleetwood on 17!

Erm 16. ;) i don't think even DeChambeau could hole in one on 17. ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Erm 16. ;) i don't think even DeChambeau could hole in one on 17. ;D
Arf!
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Rose is absolutely flying, one of the few British players I wouldnt mind winning.
I'd like any of them to win mate :)
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Rare feat of a player [Fleetwood] getting a hole in one, in consecutive tournaments too. ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Rose 2+ after 7, ends the round with a 65. :o
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm »
That's just an astonishing back 9 from Rose. Played unbelievably well.
Delighted to see Lowry get under par today.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »
Chelsea's Rose with the lowest round of the day... ;)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1833 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Spieth with a chip in on 15 back to -1
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm
Chelsea's Rose with the lowest round of the day... ;)

Crystal Palace surely. Some round though. Lucky eagle for Spieth just now keeps him in the mix.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 12:54:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:01:57 am
Crystal Palace surely. Some round though. Lucky eagle for Spieth just now keeps him in the mix.

That was water bound if it misses the flag. But winning tournaments is based off of a little luck
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 02:29:07 am »
Superb start from Rose, keep it up lad. Back 9 was near flawless 👏
