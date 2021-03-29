Sky's bias towards players from the UK is absolutely nauseating. I understand it from a presenting point of view, they get the pictures from the USA don't they but the studio and coverage and guests are who they choose. If they aren't wanking over McIlroy they are looking for Poulter or Westwood or Fitzpatrick or whoever. And if a lesser known player from these shores somehow gets within 10 shots of the lead they'll give you the full lowdown on them and build them up into something they aren't.They have their favourites and don't hide it, I just think it is a little bit too much. Once the British lads can't win they look for a European. And if a European can't win then they look for an American who might have a British relative 11 times removed in his family, so that is a British win without it being a British winJingoism in sport is something I'll never understand.