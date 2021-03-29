« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 81809 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,185
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1720 on: March 29, 2021, 11:51:36 am »
Sky's bias towards players from the UK is absolutely nauseating. I understand it from a presenting point of view, they get the pictures from the USA don't they but the studio and coverage and guests are who they choose. If they aren't wanking over McIlroy they are looking for Poulter or Westwood or Fitzpatrick or whoever. And if a lesser known player from these shores somehow gets within 10 shots of the lead they'll give you the full lowdown on them and build them up into something they aren't.

They have their favourites and don't hide it, I just think it is a little bit too much. Once the British lads can't win they look for a European. And if a European can't win then they look for an American who might have a British relative 11 times removed in his family, so that is a British win without it being a British win :D


Jingoism in sport is something I'll never understand.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1721 on: March 29, 2021, 12:00:33 pm »
I just found it rather jarring, that when they went back to the studio after the last putt dropped they immediately started whether they need to change the WGC to ensure better players make it further. Just seemed rather deflating.

Completely agree on the inconsistent nature in which they cover British golfers compared to others.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,586
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1722 on: March 29, 2021, 12:14:15 pm »
The whole final/semi final day was a washout.  Really boring matches and the only highlight (for me) was Kucher not making it to the final.

Good to see Perez in there as I really like him but felt he let the stage get to him. For all the harping on from the commentators about the wind, and for someone who plays his golf in Dundee, he left a LOT of shots short yesterday.

The slow play was fucking criminal. And worse was the officials allowing it to go unchecked. They really are not helping things.

Apart from the odd round by a couple of players I thought the standard of golf overall was pretty poor. I understand matchplay is about playing the right shot for the occassion but christ, it was a dire as a spectacle.  I watched to the end out of habit more than anything else.

Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1723 on: March 29, 2021, 02:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 29, 2021, 11:51:36 am
Sky's bias towards players from the UK is absolutely nauseating. I understand it from a presenting point of view, they get the pictures from the USA don't they but the studio and coverage and guests are who they choose. If they aren't wanking over McIlroy they are looking for Poulter or Westwood or Fitzpatrick or whoever. And if a lesser known player from these shores somehow gets within 10 shots of the lead they'll give you the full lowdown on them and build them up into something they aren't.

They have their favourites and don't hide it, I just think it is a little bit too much. Once the British lads can't win they look for a European. And if a European can't win then they look for an American who might have a British relative 11 times removed in his family, so that is a British win without it being a British win :D


Jingoism in sport is something I'll never understand.

TBF they do the same for the US players over here.

If woods or mickleson are playing and even if they are 10over they will show every shot
At the players they showed woods better than most putt about 500 times. Cant help themselves. Gets on your nerves a bit constantly harping on about the past. Still trying to ensure players stay relevant. I get it but it becomes annoying after a while.

Then they will start down the list of all the current Americans and their college days etc. hardly any Europeans are shown, but that is to be expected as it is by sky the other way round

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1724 on: March 29, 2021, 03:37:26 pm »
At least they don't have Butch Harmon on anymore, staring down the camera lens and stealing your soul.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,074
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1725 on: March 29, 2021, 04:51:00 pm »
I'd rather see every shot of Tigers than watching some others. So the US tv knows who people came to watch. Could care less about Phil, and i'm left handed and play Callaway clubs ( except driver and 3 wood those are Mizuno).

As for the bit about stroke play to determine the cut..well that was mentioned on US coverage as well.

It's all a bit like the Champions League..and seeding in the top clubs based on popularity. Which is a stupid idea for the Cl and for golf, imho, but the suits may get their way.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,049
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1726 on: March 30, 2021, 12:09:11 am »
I don't mind sky's coverage, there a UK broadcaster so no wonder they're biased towards UK golfers, US broadcasters are the same for US golfers aren't they, more so when Tiger Woods is playing & challenging for the lead.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,074
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1727 on: April 3, 2021, 12:14:21 am »
Recent Youtube post from Taylor Made:

DJ and Rory talk about driving the ball filmed a week after last years Masters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeD1qoUFynE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1728 on: April 4, 2021, 09:49:25 pm »
Spieth looking like getting that win, in the Texas Open as well.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,384
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1729 on: April 5, 2021, 09:11:22 am »
Quote from: frag on April  4, 2021, 09:49:25 pm
Spieth looking like getting that win, in the Texas Open as well.
he nearly slipped out of top 100 a few months ago. Now back into top 40

He's in form
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1730 on: April 5, 2021, 01:59:05 pm »
Fair play to him. Delighted to see him back. Have a 30 euro with him in the Valero(12/1) and Thomas in the Masters(11/1). Here's hoping!
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1731 on: April 5, 2021, 04:34:55 pm »
Hes well liked is Spieth. Idolizes his sister and comes from a good family. Very down to earth
Also loves the Masters just seems to have the game for it.

But by goodness Wallace missed some putts

Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1732 on: April 5, 2021, 06:05:26 pm »
Love Spieth. Saw him at a grocery store here in Dallas several years ago and he was getting hounded by excited little kids who wanted his autograph - he handled it with class. Really glad he's back playing well, it's great for the game.

Also, I can't believe Koepka is going to give it a go this week.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,074
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1733 on: April 5, 2021, 06:09:04 pm »
Masters Week...🏌️
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1734 on: April 5, 2021, 06:25:29 pm »
He got an accidental too short haircut when he visited Merseyside for his Open win ! Took it in good spirits though. Barber thought he wanted a Scouse cut.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1735 on: April 5, 2021, 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  5, 2021, 06:05:26 pm
Love Spieth. Saw him at a grocery store here in Dallas several years ago and he was getting hounded by excited little kids who wanted his autograph - he handled it with class. Really glad he's back playing well, it's great for the game.

Also, I can't believe Koepka is going to give it a go this week.

Yeah, surprised too. Couldn't back him this week.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1736 on: April 5, 2021, 08:19:06 pm »
Figured Spieth would win one soon as was starting to contend again and he will be in the mix this week as loves Augusta. Reed wont be far away either and surely will have a few Europeans contending as Westwood, Rahm, Fleetwood & Fitzpatrick are playing well. Will one of the oldies like Adam Scott feature as experience is a key. No Par 3 this week which sucks a little.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1737 on: April 5, 2021, 10:53:00 pm »
This is a good insight into the Masters last year the most unique one yet probably

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDGR3q3c5cE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDGR3q3c5cE</a>
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
Interesting looking at Bryson deChambeau on the practice tees. Looks like he's not going to go for it on every drive, but playing a more subtle game.
https://twitter.com/JustusCleveland/status/1379177475171844103?s=20

No, wait, my bad, he's going to blast the everloving fuck out of every single drive this week.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm
Interesting looking at Bryson deChambeau on the practice tees. Looks like he's not going to go for it on every drive, but playing a more subtle game.
https://twitter.com/JustusCleveland/status/1379177475171844103?s=20

No, wait, my bad, he's going to blast the everloving fuck out of every single drive this week.

Every time I watch him swing a club I think he could get an injury that basically finishes his career but I love watching him do golf to be fair ;D
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm
Every time I watch him swing a club I think he could get an injury that basically finishes his career but I love watching him do golf to be fair ;D

This may appear petty, however.
I really hope they start docking strokes for slow play. Theres no reason for it. Its actually getting worse
Some of these guys take a fucking age. You could basically pop off, make a brew and toast and come back and theyd still be fannying around. I get that golf is hard, but Jesus
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm
This may appear petty, however.
I really hope they start docking strokes for slow play. Theres no reason for it. Its actually getting worse
Some of these guys take a fucking age. You could basically pop off, make a brew and toast and come back and theyd still be fannying around. I get that golf is hard, but Jesus

100% agree. A lot of them are at it. The match play between Scheffler and Horschel was torturous.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,585
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 03:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
100% agree. A lot of them are at it. The match play between Scheffler and Horschel was torturous.

It was Scheffler, he was the same in the semi-final. He's not known to be a slow player so commentators were putting it down to nerves.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm »
Watching Patrick Cantley I want to put a brick through the tv
Watch him, he pads his fucking feet like a cat about 100times.

Why does this bother me so much. Is it me, is it the onset of old age. I used to rip my old man at times for being a miserable bugger 😂
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,384
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm
Watching Patrick Cantley I want to put a brick through the tv
Watch him, he pads his fucking feet like a cat about 100times.

Why does this bother me so much. Is it me, is it the onset of old age. I used to rip my old man at times for being a miserable bugger 😂
no i know the feeling, mate of mine has a complete mental block, every shot an age, tapping his feet and club up and done for ages

the amount of times ive been about to shout "will you just hit the fucking thing"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,074
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 05:09:22 pm »
Alright...time to make your picks to these 3 questions. One name only per question:

Who do you want to win?

Who do you think will actually win The Masters?

Who is your outsider pick? ( Outsider being not in the top 20 in the World Rankings as shown here http://www.owgr.com/ranking  )

I'll post mine later.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,027
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm »
1. Tommy Fleetwood
2. Dustin Johnson
3. Sergio Garcia
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,384
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 05:25:04 pm »
Sergio
Spieth
Sergio
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • this is the end.....
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm »
tommy  2 justin thomas   3kim
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,185
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 06:01:39 pm »
Want - Spieth
Think will win - Thomas
Outsider - Joaquin Niemann
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,317
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 06:07:42 pm »
1. Hatton
2. DeChambeau
3. Spieth
4. Koepka to miss the cut
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 06:14:00 pm »
1. Thomas
2. Thomas
3. Spieth
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 06:34:55 pm »
Should also have had
Name 1 big player to miss the cut
Wonder if everyone would name the same person
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1753 on: Yesterday at 06:37:48 pm »
1. Want Rory to win
2. Think Spieth will win
3. Westwood
4. Rory to miss cut


All the above are based on emotion and not 1 second of critical thinking  ;D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1754 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Spieth
Thomas
Homa
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1755 on: Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm »
Want Rose to win it

Think Dechambeu will win it

Outsider is Hovland

Rahm to miss the cut
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 12:57:24 am »
Want - Spieth/Dechambeu
Think will win - Thomas
Outsider - Will Zalatoris
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,074
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 02:36:32 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:09:22 pm
Alright...time to make your picks to these 3 questions. One name only per question:

Who do you want to win?

Who do you think will actually win The Masters?

Who is your outsider pick? ( Outsider being not in the top 20 in the World Rankings as shown here http://www.owgr.com/ranking  )

I'll post mine later.

Want to win: Tony Finau

Will win: Colin Morikawa

Outsider: Bubba Watson

Miss the cut: Lee Westwood.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 03:27:37 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:36:32 am
Want to win: Tony Finau

Will win: Colin Morikawa

Outsider: Bubba Watson

Miss the cut: Lee Westwood.

Was going to put Morikawa as will win but changed the the Texan
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 