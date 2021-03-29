« previous next »
Offline Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 20,167
  JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1720 on: March 29, 2021, 11:51:36 am
Sky's bias towards players from the UK is absolutely nauseating. I understand it from a presenting point of view, they get the pictures from the USA don't they but the studio and coverage and guests are who they choose. If they aren't wanking over McIlroy they are looking for Poulter or Westwood or Fitzpatrick or whoever. And if a lesser known player from these shores somehow gets within 10 shots of the lead they'll give you the full lowdown on them and build them up into something they aren't.

They have their favourites and don't hide it, I just think it is a little bit too much. Once the British lads can't win they look for a European. And if a European can't win then they look for an American who might have a British relative 11 times removed in his family, so that is a British win without it being a British win :D


Jingoism in sport is something I'll never understand.
Offline frag

  ile
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 1,827
  Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1721 on: March 29, 2021, 12:00:33 pm
I just found it rather jarring, that when they went back to the studio after the last putt dropped they immediately started whether they need to change the WGC to ensure better players make it further. Just seemed rather deflating.

Completely agree on the inconsistent nature in which they cover British golfers compared to others.
Offline blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 8,584
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1722 on: March 29, 2021, 12:14:15 pm
The whole final/semi final day was a washout.  Really boring matches and the only highlight (for me) was Kucher not making it to the final.

Good to see Perez in there as I really like him but felt he let the stage get to him. For all the harping on from the commentators about the wind, and for someone who plays his golf in Dundee, he left a LOT of shots short yesterday.

The slow play was fucking criminal. And worse was the officials allowing it to go unchecked. They really are not helping things.

Apart from the odd round by a couple of players I thought the standard of golf overall was pretty poor. I understand matchplay is about playing the right shot for the occassion but christ, it was a dire as a spectacle.  I watched to the end out of habit more than anything else.

Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 1,315
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1723 on: March 29, 2021, 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on March 29, 2021, 11:51:36 am
Sky's bias towards players from the UK is absolutely nauseating. I understand it from a presenting point of view, they get the pictures from the USA don't they but the studio and coverage and guests are who they choose. If they aren't wanking over McIlroy they are looking for Poulter or Westwood or Fitzpatrick or whoever. And if a lesser known player from these shores somehow gets within 10 shots of the lead they'll give you the full lowdown on them and build them up into something they aren't.

They have their favourites and don't hide it, I just think it is a little bit too much. Once the British lads can't win they look for a European. And if a European can't win then they look for an American who might have a British relative 11 times removed in his family, so that is a British win without it being a British win :D


Jingoism in sport is something I'll never understand.

TBF they do the same for the US players over here.

If woods or mickleson are playing and even if they are 10over they will show every shot
At the players they showed woods better than most putt about 500 times. Cant help themselves. Gets on your nerves a bit constantly harping on about the past. Still trying to ensure players stay relevant. I get it but it becomes annoying after a while.

Then they will start down the list of all the current Americans and their college days etc. hardly any Europeans are shown, but that is to be expected as it is by sky the other way round

Offline Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 27,875
  Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1724 on: March 29, 2021, 03:37:26 pm
At least they don't have Butch Harmon on anymore, staring down the camera lens and stealing your soul.
Online 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 47,059
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1725 on: March 29, 2021, 04:51:00 pm
I'd rather see every shot of Tigers than watching some others. So the US tv knows who people came to watch. Could care less about Phil, and i'm left handed and play Callaway clubs ( except driver and 3 wood those are Mizuno).

As for the bit about stroke play to determine the cut..well that was mentioned on US coverage as well.

It's all a bit like the Champions League..and seeding in the top clubs based on popularity. Which is a stupid idea for the Cl and for golf, imho, but the suits may get their way.
Offline Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 18,045
  Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1726 on: March 30, 2021, 12:09:11 am
I don't mind sky's coverage, there a UK broadcaster so no wonder they're biased towards UK golfers, US broadcasters are the same for US golfers aren't they, more so when Tiger Woods is playing & challenging for the lead.
Online 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  ******
  Posts: 47,059
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1727 on: Today at 12:14:21 am
Recent Youtube post from Taylor Made:

DJ and Rory talk about driving the ball filmed a week after last years Masters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeD1qoUFynE
