The whole final/semi final day was a washout. Really boring matches and the only highlight (for me) was Kucher not making it to the final.
Good to see Perez in there as I really like him but felt he let the stage get to him. For all the harping on from the commentators about the wind, and for someone who plays his golf in Dundee, he left a LOT of shots short yesterday.
The slow play was fucking criminal. And worse was the officials allowing it to go unchecked. They really are not helping things.
Apart from the odd round by a couple of players I thought the standard of golf overall was pretty poor. I understand matchplay is about playing the right shot for the occassion but christ, it was a dire as a spectacle. I watched to the end out of habit more than anything else.