Horschel well deserved winner. Not sure what Dougherty is getting at by talking about how the WGC Matchplay maybe could look at 3 days of stroke play to get the best players through. Isnt that the point of match-play? Funny how earlier in the week they were creaming themselves over Poulters matchplay prowess, yet not calling out how they should make it more difficult for him to progress.



Sky Golf coverage just feels massively critical in an effort to maybe appeal more relatable for us weekend golfers