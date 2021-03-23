Ah I know, I like to see him do well though because of where he's from. There's a severe lack of Irish golfers to follow compared to a few years ago so he gets a lot of my concentration as well This does feel like last chance saloon for him now with the coach change.
I think most of his problems are caused between the ears.
I just dont think hes mentally strong. Reed broke him at the masters and the Ryder cup
He just seems to wilt when put under immense pressure
When hes out free wheeling everything is hunky dory. When he has to grind he retreats faster than the French in WWII
Im hoping he comes back, however better players havent