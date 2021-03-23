« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 80087 times)

Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1680 on: March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm »
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1681 on: March 23, 2021, 09:43:29 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.

Not sure it will work but Im hoping
Just read a great article about him. Interesting guy.
Likes players to drive the ball low like a bullet
Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1682 on: March 24, 2021, 04:04:48 pm »
Poulter just hammered Rory 6&5

Again massive hooks with driver and his iron play is bad
However Poulter did play well
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1683 on: March 24, 2021, 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 24, 2021, 04:04:48 pm
Poulter just hammered Rory 6&5

Again massive hooks with driver and his iron play is bad
However Poulter did play well

Arsenal finally got a win over the red Mancs then.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1684 on: March 24, 2021, 07:23:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.

A busted flush Flash

There are some superb British golfers that just don't get the air time because of this fella.

He was the next Tiger Woods a long time ago,  Then the next Faldo or Sevvy.  Nowhere close to any of them.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1685 on: March 24, 2021, 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 24, 2021, 07:23:30 pm
A busted flush Flash

There are some superb British golfers that just don't get the air time because of this fella.

He was the next Tiger Woods a long time ago,  Then the next Faldo or Sevvy.  Nowhere close to any of them.

Ah I know, I like to see him do well though because of where he's from. There's a severe lack of Irish golfers to follow compared to a few years ago so he gets a lot of my concentration as well  ;D This does feel like last chance saloon for him now with the coach change.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1686 on: March 24, 2021, 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 24, 2021, 07:27:15 pm
Ah I know, I like to see him do well though because of where he's from. There's a severe lack of Irish golfers to follow compared to a few years ago so he gets a lot of my concentration as well  ;D This does feel like last chance saloon for him now with the coach change.

I think most of his problems are caused between the ears.
I just dont think hes mentally strong. Reed broke him at the masters and the Ryder cup
He just seems to wilt when put under immense pressure
When hes out free wheeling everything is hunky dory. When he has to grind he retreats faster than the French in WWII

Im hoping he comes back, however better players havent
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1687 on: March 25, 2021, 06:06:45 pm »
Not sure Reed broke him. I think he has a mental block.with masters ever since he blew it in 2011
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1688 on: March 26, 2021, 12:11:44 am »
He cruised to a win today despite some of his wedge play being diabolical

Faldo was spot on in commentary "put a wedge in his hand and he has no idea". constantly miles away with wedges from 150 in
I'm hoping this new coach will get in his head and sort out his misses
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1689 on: March 26, 2021, 08:09:47 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 26, 2021, 12:11:44 am
He cruised to a win today despite some of his wedge play being diabolical

Faldo was spot on in commentary "put a wedge in his hand and he has no idea". constantly miles away with wedges from 150 in
I'm hoping this new coach will get in his head and sort out his misses
women eh?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1690 on: March 26, 2021, 08:10:31 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2021, 08:09:47 am
women eh?

Should have stuck with Wozniacki.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1691 on: March 26, 2021, 02:22:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 26, 2021, 08:10:31 am
Should have stuck with Wozniacki.

Might have served up something better over the past few years.

People say his real downfall though, was taking backhanders from Nike in the pursuit of $$.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1692 on: March 26, 2021, 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 26, 2021, 02:22:46 pm
Might have served up something better over the past few years.

People say his real downfall though, was taking backhanders from Nike in the pursuit of $$.

He won a few majors with Nike equipment and the ball.
However I do believe his statement about the Titleist ball when he signed for Taylormade was a bit crass to be honest

Chasing the $ again

Was it trying to get bigger and the issue with his ankle that has caused unknown issues with his swing, or like you said, chasing the $, who knows. Probably somewhere in the middle 🤷‍♂️
Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1693 on: March 27, 2021, 01:10:05 am »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1694 on: March 27, 2021, 01:15:44 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 26, 2021, 02:33:42 pm
He won a few majors with Nike equipment and the ball.
However I do believe his statement about the Titleist ball when he signed for Taylormade was a bit crass to be honest

Chasing the $ again

Was it trying to get bigger and the issue with his ankle that has caused unknown issues with his swing, or like you said, chasing the $, who knows. Probably somewhere in the middle 🤷‍♂️

A lot of it seems to be between the ears too, at the moment golf seems to be an afterthought for Rory McIlroy with other things going on in his life right now, i do think if he starts focusing on golf, he'll start either getting a top 10 finish or winning tournaments
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1695 on: March 27, 2021, 09:59:08 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 26, 2021, 02:33:42 pm
He won a few majors with Nike equipment and the ball.
However I do believe his statement about the Titleist ball when he signed for Taylormade was a bit crass to be honest

Chasing the $ again

Was it trying to get bigger and the issue with his ankle that has caused unknown issues with his swing, or like you said, chasing the $, who knows. Probably somewhere in the middle 🤷‍♂️

They were two awful attempts at puns  ;D

What's really gone wrong for him though is anyone's guess. I think it's a lack of desire or motivation myself, he's filthy rich and just started a family in the last few years. Priorities have changed I think, but this coach change may be a sign that he's focussed on the golf again.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1696 on: March 27, 2021, 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2021, 09:59:08 am
They were two awful attempts at puns  ;D

What's really gone wrong for him though is anyone's guess. I think it's a lack of desire or motivation myself, he's filthy rich and just started a family in the last few years. Priorities have changed I think, but this coach change may be a sign that he's focussed on the golf again.

Aye.
When hes not thinking about anything and is just going off feel then hes just unbelievably good. When he has that bounce in his step theres no one who can touch him. So good.

However as weve all said, when hes searching for stuff and his head is not there then hes extremely average in the scoring club department

Hopefully he gets it back
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1697 on: March 27, 2021, 03:56:33 pm »
Tommy Fleetwood will never have a better chance to win his maiden PGA Tour event.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1698 on: March 27, 2021, 04:59:50 pm »
Brian Harman on fire.

4 down after 5 he's just reeled off 8 birdies on the spin. 3 up v bubba
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1699 on: March 27, 2021, 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 27, 2021, 03:56:33 pm
Tommy Fleetwood will never have a better chance to win his maiden PGA Tour event.

Horchel is a good match player.
Very in your face
Online blert596

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1700 on: March 27, 2021, 09:36:15 pm »
Tommy bottling it.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1701 on: March 27, 2021, 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on March 27, 2021, 09:36:15 pm
Tommy bottling it.

Hes done

OOB on the first playoff hole. Doesnt surprise me to be honest
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1702 on: March 27, 2021, 09:40:54 pm »
Everton that by Fleetwood.. ;)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1703 on: March 27, 2021, 09:53:41 pm »
Perez the only European left in the Semi's.

Who would have thought that?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1704 on: March 27, 2021, 10:30:34 pm »
Tommy Fleetwood there, enhancing his reputation as a choke artist. I got shouted down on here previously for suggesting so. He's got the game to win the biggest tournaments, yet something mentally is holding him back.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1705 on: March 27, 2021, 11:14:34 pm »
Fleetwood is only 30

Loads of chances left..

I think westy might have one more chance
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 02:09:41 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 27, 2021, 11:14:34 pm
Fleetwood is only 30

Loads of chances left..

I think westy might have one more chance

I'll be on him for the Masters and Open this year.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Upanishad

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 08:34:09 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 27, 2021, 05:50:12 pm
Horchel is a good match player.
Very in your face
Agreed, looks like a cnut.
Did anyone see that sarcastic short putt he did when Tommy didn't give him the putt?
Can't believe Tommy threw that one, looked on fire coming in - he needs to sort hes head out, what a player he could be.
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Offline Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 27, 2021, 10:30:34 pm
Tommy Fleetwood there, enhancing his reputation as a choke artist. I got shouted down on here previously for suggesting so. He's got the game to win the biggest tournaments, yet something mentally is holding him back.

Could him and his caddy being Evertonians have anything to do with it ?
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 pm »
Horschel knocks off Perez. 3 & 2
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm »
Rare moment of agreement with Sky commentators, Im not normally one for moaning about pace of play but this group feels like theyre taking the piss.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1711 on: Yesterday at 07:04:23 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
Rare moment of agreement with Sky commentators, Im not normally one for moaning about pace of play but this group feels like theyre taking the piss.

This putt just now has been incredible.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1712 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
Never really followed Horschel, but really enjoying watching him against Scheffler. 2 different characters.

Interestingly, neither player playing with a club deal.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1713 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
The match officials should start telling them to get a move on, the slow play is annoying, that was ridiculous, Scheffler took an age to take the shot after drop which was on the fairway.
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1714 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm
The match officials should start telling them to get a move on, the slow play is annoying, that was ridiculous, Scheffler took an age to take the shot after drop which was on the fairway.

Scheffler taking an absolute age over everything
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1715 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
It's so much more noticeable as there's only 4 on the course. Absolutely crazy the ref hasn't had a word with them(Scheffler) yet.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1716 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm
Scheffler taking an absolute age over everything

Commentators have just mentioned 30 minutes until you can get your clubs out for real, & go to the golf club take a shot before this match finishes, even though it's midnight. ;D
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 12:33:54 am »
Horschel well deserved winner. Not sure what Dougherty is getting at by talking about how the WGC Matchplay maybe could look at 3 days of stroke play to get the best players through. Isnt that the point of match-play? Funny how earlier in the week they were creaming themselves over Poulters matchplay prowess, yet not calling out how they should make it more difficult for him to progress.

Sky Golf coverage just feels massively critical in an effort to maybe appeal more relatable for us weekend golfers
