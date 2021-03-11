Theres an interview with Rory floating about where he admits that issues with his swing pretty much stem from back in October where he tried to add speed (after seeing Bryson at the US Open).



So he has basically done what Spieth had in chasing distance to a point where it fucks his whole game up. Hopefully doesnt take him as long to get to his best...



Unless McIlroy is playing some kind of 4D chess then I don't see what he gains from coming out and saying this. He's often candid about his game and that is admirable for fans who don't like token answers to questions, but McIlroy has, in my view, developed a slight reputation as a bottler in recent years and these kinds of comments don't help him. You don't admit to your opponent(s) that they have gotten inside your head and swing so much that you don't know where the ball is going. Even if that is the case, you don't admit something like that.It is even more bizarre when you think that he didn't need to try and add anything to his drive. He was already one of the longest hitters around and if I'm right was leading or in the top 5 in strokes gained off the tee over the last few years. What was an extra 10-20 yards going to really achieve? His time should've been spent improving his wedge game and his putting.