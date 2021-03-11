« previous next »
Dechambeau into the trees on the 7th
Quote from: 4pool on March 11, 2021, 07:43:31 pm
Twice there and once in Humble Texas which was the first one they built.

The one in flower mound has gone to shit
We do a big charity event there and the greens and fairways are shit
Amen corner is good as is the island green

The hardest par 3 on that course is the one looking direct at the house.
The green has a huge slope from back to front. In summer there is no way the ball will stop even if it lands 6inches short on any out. Just rolls 50foot off the green
Sergio tore it up today and not even playing well according to himself. Cheeky sod ;) Rory had a shocker I saw as started his round with a double, idiot as he said himself he needs to manage to turn his bad rounds into par rounds and I guess after that his head dropped. Needs a class caddie on his bag who can massage his ego with a foot up his ass when he needs it. #17 is fun today as back half is like concrete god help the lads this weekend when it dries out even more.
Dechambeau saved par on 7th, but in the water on the 9th, the 9th is a par 5 so could save par again.
Tommy Fleetwood the latest player to find water on the 17th
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 11, 2021, 08:18:50 pm
Sergio tore it up today and not even playing well according to himself. Cheeky sod ;) Rory had a shocker I saw as started his round with a double, idiot as he said himself he needs to manage to turn his bad rounds into par rounds and I guess after that his head dropped. Needs a class caddie on his bag who can massage his ego with a foot up his ass when he needs it. #17 is fun today as back half is like concrete god help the lads this weekend when it dries out even more.

 He got rid of his last caddie as he was challenging him.
Something like FFS youre Rory McIlroy play like him
Think he parted ways a few weeks after after expressing he needed the jolt

The best European ever, Seve went fast downhill. The great Lee Trevino said seves biggest issue was that he couldnt understand why shit players were beating him. Could not let it go and it basically messed so much with his head he became consumed by it to his own detriment

Id love for Rory to figure it out. Hes so talented, but does he have that desire that true greats have
I love that Dechambeau was saying he was thinking of hitting his tee shot way left of the water[onto the peace of land near the hospitality tents] on 18 to give himself an easier 2nd to the green, so the PGA turned round & made that whole area out of bounds, so he has no choice but to hit it right of the water. ;D
Quote from: Statto Red on March 11, 2021, 09:10:48 pm
I love that Dechambeau was saying he was thinking of hitting his tee shot way left of the water[onto the peace of land near the hospitality tents] on 18 to give himself an easier 2nd to the green, so the PGA turned round & made that whole area out of bounds, so he has no choice but to hit it right of the water. ;D

See - this is all courses need. In the US where the cart paths are for each hole - if you put OOB posts along them from tee to green for the PROs only - you've fixed it. The longer hitters still have an advantage but nowhere near as much. Driving accuracy and iron play take on massive significance
Quote from: nuts100 on March 11, 2021, 09:14:40 pm
See - this is all courses need. In the US where the cart paths are for each hole - if you put OOB posts along them from tee to green for the PROs only - you've fixed it. The longer hitters still have an advantage but nowhere near as much. Driving accuracy and iron play take on massive significance

Yep

Stat then Byson Dechambeau has hit 3 out of of 9 fairways from the tee so far today,  he's on the 12th, & just hit his tee into the bunker on 12 so 3 out of 10.
We now have a Heron on 17th. ;D
31 balls in the water on 17 for the day so far.
Quote from: Statto Red on March 11, 2021, 09:50:05 pm
31 balls in the water on 17 for the day so far.

Think the over under was 28, should have been on it!
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 11, 2021, 10:31:46 pm
Think the over under was 28, should have been on it!

Yep. ;D

About an hour of daylight left, some still have a load of holes remaining.
Quote from: nuts100 on March 11, 2021, 09:04:46 pm
He got rid of his last caddie as he was challenging him.
Something like FFS youre Rory McIlroy play like him
Think he parted ways a few weeks after after expressing he needed the jolt

The best European ever, Seve went fast downhill. The great Lee Trevino said seves biggest issue was that he couldnt understand why shit players were beating him. Could not let it go and it basically messed so much with his head he became consumed by it to his own detriment

Id love for Rory to figure it out. Hes so talented, but does he have that desire that true greats have

Seve always had back issues as he hurt it as a teenager so really struggled with it during his career. He said it himself as the short game was still world class even into his 40s but could not drive for shit / put too much pressure on his body. Only he, Tiger and Rory won 4 majors by 27 I believe, youngest winner of the Open and as inspirational to some as Tiger was to others. Had a Par 3 course built around his home in Spain, longest hole was 75 yards and the greens were so small, misses so punishing his best round was -1.

Great to see the big man from Offaly playing well.
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 11, 2021, 10:57:23 pm
Seve always had back issues as he hurt it as a teenager so really struggled with it during his career. He said it himself as the short game was still world class even into his 40s but could not drive for shit / put too much pressure on his body. Only he, Tiger and Rory won 4 majors by 27 I believe, youngest winner of the Open and as inspirational to some as Tiger was to others. Had a Par 3 course built around his home in Spain, longest hole was 75 yards and the greens were so small, misses so punishing his best round was -1.

Great to see the big man from Offaly playing well.

Didn't Seve have a daily warm up routine to get his back in order that looked like torture, i remember a documentary on Seve one of the pro's commenting saying something to him, then Seve showed his daily warm up routine & the pro was shocked. Seve knew because of his back his career would be short compared with others.
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 11, 2021, 10:57:23 pm
Seve always had back issues as he hurt it as a teenager so really struggled with it during his career. He said it himself as the short game was still world class even into his 40s but could not drive for shit / put too much pressure on his body. Only he, Tiger and Rory won 4 majors by 27 I believe, youngest winner of the Open and as inspirational to some as Tiger was to others. Had a Par 3 course built around his home in Spain, longest hole was 75 yards and the greens were so small, misses so punishing his best round was -1.

Great to see the big man from Offaly playing well.

People laugh when I say this but hes up there with Jack Tiger and Arnie. He was that important to the game of golf in Europe

Faldo still breaks down now when he talks about Seve. Faldo said he never knew Seve thought so highly of him. Only found out when he took him to one side at the Ryder cup. Faldo said he was the best by a country mile. Miss than warm smile and steely determination
Quote from: nuts100 on March 11, 2021, 07:58:48 pm
The one in flower mound has gone to shit
We do a big charity event there and the greens and fairways are shit
Amen corner is good as is the island green

The hardest par 3 on that course is the one looking direct at the house.
The green has a huge slope from back to front. In summer there is no way the ball will stop even if it lands 6inches short on any out. Just rolls 50foot off the green

Haven't played there in nearly 10 years. I liked the course but the play was waaaayy slow. Usually 5 to 5 1/2 hours. It was to hard for those who don't hit it straight. To many people searching for balls.

Preferred The Tribute at the Colony when I could get a decent discount.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:46:09 am
Haven't played there in nearly 10 years. I liked the course but the play was waaaayy slow. Usually 5 to 5 1/2 hours. It was to hard for those who don't hit it straight. To many people searching for balls.

Preferred The Tribute at the Colony when I could get a decent discount.

It's ok but when the starter says- look it's just like St. Andrews and you laugh, bit downhill from there

So, Rory - if this doesn't wake him up  "what do I need to change to ensure this never happens again" I don't know what does.
He needs to take a long hard look at everything if he wants to be remembered as the greatest european golfer. He's miles away at the moment.
I'd start with coach and caddie.

Then get out of Taylormade deal - play a variety of clubs - you're rich enough, be remembered for what you are so good at and not an ambassador for a club brand

I really want him to win the masters - i think his collapse in the final rounds has caused baggage there, but he has the talent - get that desire
His caddie is his mate. Just carries the clubs and hands him the one he chooses. Rory doesn't take any advice on club selection or green reading.

Think maybe someone like a Billy Foster on the bag would work for him.
Theres an interview with Rory floating about where he admits that issues with his swing pretty much stem from back in October where he tried to add speed (after seeing Bryson at the US Open).

So he has basically done what Spieth had in chasing distance to a point where it fucks his whole game up. Hopefully doesnt take him as long to get to his best...
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 09:24:39 am
Theres an interview with Rory floating about where he admits that issues with his swing pretty much stem from back in October where he tried to add speed (after seeing Bryson at the US Open).

So he has basically done what Spieth had in chasing distance to a point where it fucks his whole game up. Hopefully doesnt take him as long to get to his best...

Unless McIlroy is playing some kind of 4D chess then I don't see what he gains from coming out and saying this. He's often candid about his game and that is admirable for fans who don't like token answers to questions, but McIlroy has, in my view, developed a slight reputation as a bottler in recent years and these kinds of comments don't help him. You don't admit to your opponent(s) that they have gotten inside your head and swing so much that you don't know where the ball is going. Even if that is the case, you don't admit something like that.

It is even more bizarre when you think that he didn't need to try and add anything to his drive. He was already one of the longest hitters around and if I'm right was leading or in the top 5 in strokes gained off the tee over the last few years. What was an extra 10-20 yards going to really achieve? His time should've been spent improving his wedge game and his putting.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:27:48 pm
Unless McIlroy is playing some kind of 4D chess then I don't see what he gains from coming out and saying this. He's often candid about his game and that is admirable for fans who don't like token answers to questions, but McIlroy has, in my view, developed a slight reputation as a bottler in recent years and these kinds of comments don't help him. You don't admit to your opponent(s) that they have gotten inside your head and swing so much that you don't know where the ball is going. Even if that is the case, you don't admit something like that.

It is even more bizarre when you think that he didn't need to try and add anything to his drive. He was already one of the longest hitters around and if I'm right was leading or in the top 5 in strokes gained off the tee over the last few years. What was an extra 10-20 yards going to really achieve? His time should've been spent improving his wedge game and his putting.

Good post - been saying for years his driving and long irons have been saving him.
His wedge play and putting is very streaky. When he has a streak of all working at the same time then he's unbeatable. However as they are streaks it normally means he also is miles off at times.

Fix wedge and putting. Go back to what you are good at. The Golf Channel analysed his swing. Said he's now too upright, getting trapped and causing army golf.

On top of this I'd go and get a different perspective on his swing etc. Try butch or someone of that ilk.

And yes he's collapsing at the weekends more and more. He started to collapse way before Bryson, this is now mental. He's definitely got it at The Masters and when he plays with Reed

He appears he doesn't deal with adversity on the golf course very well and wilts under pressure. Getting your swing back will help and also getting a decent caddie. He says he's comfortable out there with his mate - says it all, doesn't want to be challanged...
Really hope a Brit wins this. Would love to see Westwood win it. Would be great for him. His putting has always been his nemesis.
That's a new one, Mickleson takes a tee on 17 with the ball on top of the tee marker, & hit's it close to the pin.
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 06:01:26 pm
Really hope a Brit wins this. Would love to see Westwood win it. Would be great for him. His putting has always been his nemesis.

Hell probably get reeled in but whats the story behind his return to form? He was very good last week too.
